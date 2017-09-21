DAX Farmer EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DAX Farmer EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on a simple system of moving averages. The basic settings are optimized and I will update them every 6 months. Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or just to give me a feedback.
Starter Kit
- Symbol: DAX (GER30) M5.
- Optimum deposit: $1000.
- Leverage: 1:300-1:500.
- ECN account with fast execution and low spreads.
- VPS hosting is highly recommended.
Input parameters
- MagicNumber - this EA will only deal with trades with this number.
- EachTickMode - use or not the each tick mode.
- ManualLots - default lot size used.
- UseAutoLots - (boolean) use or not the automatic calculation of lot size.
- AutoLotsRisk - percent of the free margin.
- UseStopLoss - (boolean) use or not the stop loss.
- StopLoss - the stop loss value.
- UseTrailingStop - (boolean) use or not the trailing stop.
- TrailingStop - the trailing stop speed.
- UseMartingale - (boolean) use or not the martingale.
- Martingale - factor of the martingale.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating