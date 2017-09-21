DAX Farmer EA

1

DAX Farmer EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on a simple system of moving averages. The basic settings are optimized and I will update them every 6 months. Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or just to give me a feedback.


Starter Kit

  • Symbol: DAX (GER30) M5.
  • Optimum deposit: $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:300-1:500.
  • ECN account with fast execution and low spreads.
  • VPS hosting is highly recommended.


Input parameters

  • MagicNumber - this EA will only deal with trades with this number.
  • EachTickMode - use or not the each tick mode.
  • ManualLots - default lot size used.
  • UseAutoLots - (boolean) use or not the automatic calculation of lot size.
  • AutoLotsRisk - percent of the free margin.
  • UseStopLoss - (boolean) use or not the stop loss.
  • StopLoss - the stop loss value.
  • UseTrailingStop - (boolean) use or not the trailing stop.
  • TrailingStop - the trailing stop speed.
  • UseMartingale - (boolean) use or not the martingale.
  • Martingale - factor of the martingale.
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Isra
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Isra 2019.07.22 12:07 
 

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