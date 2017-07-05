Ticks Count
- Indicators
-
Viktor Kolmakovprogrammer
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of ticks which increased the price, and the number of ticks that decreased the price.
This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price and the strength of the movement.
Set the time interval for calculation, expressed in the number of bars.
The in real time uses only the ticks that arrive in real time, the history data are not analyzed.