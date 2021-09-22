Broomby Indicator is a trading tool that can be used both independently and in addition to other systems.It is recommended to use in conjunction with instruments by trading levels. It can be a great filter for opening deals.Broomby gives 2 types of signals: preliminary and basic. The main one is more filtered, but it depends on you which one suits you best.

It can be used in both trading and options.





Number of last bars - Latest Bars to Analyze

Minimum Pips Distance - Pips filter. The higher the indicator, the fewer signals.

Bars History - Number of analyzed bars

Arrow distance - Graphic display settings

Circle size

Arrow size

Allert

Mail alert

Push Notification









