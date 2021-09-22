Broomby Indicator

Broomby Indicator is a trading tool that can be used both independently and in addition to other systems.
It is recommended to use in conjunction with instruments by trading levels. It can be a great filter for opening deals.
Broomby gives 2 types of signals: preliminary and basic. The main one is more filtered, but it depends on you which one suits you best.

It can be used in both trading and options.



  • Number of last bars  - Latest Bars to Analyze
  • Minimum Pips Distance  -   Pips filter. The higher the indicator, the fewer signals. 
  • Bars History  -   Number of analyzed bars
  • Arrow distance  -  Graphic display settings
  • Circle size
  • Arrow size
  • Allert
  • Mail alert
  • Push Notification





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