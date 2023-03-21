Chart Symbols Synchronizer
- Göstergeler
- Kriengsak Peitaisong
- Sürüm: 1.0
If you are boring in repeatedly changing of trading symbol in every charts when use multiple charts to analyzing prices or trading. This indicator can help you. It will change the symbol of any other charts in the terminal to the same as in the chart you have attached this indicator to it whenever you add new symbol to the chart or click on the button. After finished the job it will sleep quietly waiting for new occasion in order to minimize resource usage of the computor.
