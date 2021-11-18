EaINDY Envelopes

EAINDY-ENVELOPES is an expert adviser based on Envelopes indicator. An order takes place when current market price touched the Upper or Lower bands of Envelopes and then reversed back in range of Upper and Lower bands. Filters by RSI to ensure that the price will not exceed over the oversold nor under overbought levels.

This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD H4. Terminal - MT4.


Input Parameters

Risk management

  • Type:
    • Currency: Specifies risk in currency, for example trade for 5% of $5000 balance then input value will be 250.
    • Percentage: Specifies risk in percentage of free margin.
  • Value: Specifies risk value according to Risk Type, EA will use this value to calculate Standard Lot size.
  • Max Lot Size: Maximum allowed lot size in Standard Lot, for example 0.25 (only for Type = Percentage)

Buy operation

  • BUY Operation: Specifies trade operation (BUY, BUY STOP)
  • BUY@ (Pips): Order take place at price above current market price at the time of Buy signal is trig (only for BUY STOP operation).
  • Order Expiration (Hours): Order expiration time (only for BUY STOP operation).
  • Max Orders: Limits maximum orders for Buy positions.
  • TP: Take Profit in Pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5 digits brokers).
  • SL: Stop Loss in Pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5 digits brokers).
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in Pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5 digits brokers).

Sell operation

  • SELL Operation: Specifies trade operation (SELL, SELL STOP)
  • SELL@ (Pips): Order take place at price below current market price at the time of Sell signal is trig (only for SELL STOP operation).
  • Order Expiration (Hours): Order expiration time (only for SELL STOP operation).
  • Max Orders: Limits maximum orders for Sell positions.
  • TP: Take Profit in Pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5 digits brokers).
  • SL: Stop Loss in Pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5 digits brokers).
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in Pips (will be multiplied by 10 for 3 and 5 digits brokers).

Protection

  • SL Trailing Step: Move SL toward current market price (only when price is in profitable position, specifies in Pips).
  • Trailing Period: How long to move SL.

Envelopes

  • Period: The number of time periods used in the envelopes calculation.
  • Deviation: Percent deviation from the main line.

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

  • Period: The number of time periods used in the RSI calculation.
  • Buy Level (Min/Max): Specifies range for Buy level.
  • Sell Level (Min/Max): Specifies range for Sell level.
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Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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EaINDY Stochastic
Thanaphak Maitri
Experts
EaINDY Stochastic is an Expert Adviser based on Stochastic Oscillator indicator. An order takes place whenever the reversal of the current market price is above the overbought level or below the oversold level. RSI filters are used to ensure that the price will not exceed over the oversold nor under overbought levels. This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD H4. Terminal - MT4. Inputs RISK MANAGEMENT Type: Currency: Specifies risk in currency, for example trade for 5% of $5000 balance
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