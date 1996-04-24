Fractal Pattern Reader

Fractal Pattern Reader is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator that detects fractal alignments, divergences, and confluence zones across 5 timeframes simultaneously. It automatically calculates Entry, SL, and TP levels to spot high-probability setups.


Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Tracking: Simultaneously analyzes 5 distinct timeframes: Higher Timeframe 1 (Main Bias), Higher Timeframe 2 (Trend Confirmation), MTF (Supply/Demand Zone), and two Lower Timeframes (Trigger and Execution) .

  • Smart Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies critical market structures:

    • Alignment: Detects when all timeframes synchronize for powerful Bullish or Bearish momentum .

    • Divergence: Identifies opposing trends between higher and lower timeframes to catch retracements .

    • Confluence: Locates precise Supply and Demand zones where multiple timeframes overlap .

    • Failed Fractals: Spots potential breakout or breakdown opportunities when previous fractal levels are breached .

    • Cluster & Expansion: Tracks market consolidation and momentum widening .

  • Automated Trade Setups: When an alignment is detected, the system automatically calculates and plots your Entry price, Stop Loss (SL), and two Take Profit levels (TP1 for 1:1 RR and TP2) directly on the chart .

  • Dynamic Retracement Zones: During divergence, the indicator automatically draws Swing High/Low levels and plots 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement zones to help you find optimal entry points .

  • Interactive HUD Dashboard: A sleek, fully customizable on-chart dashboard displays the real-time bias for all timeframes, active pattern detections, and exact setup levels .

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a setup with built-in alerts via Popup, Push Notification, and Email, complete with a customizable cooldown timer to prevent spam .

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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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5 (12)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
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5 (1)
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PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Ravi Gurung
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Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
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Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
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