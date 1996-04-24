Fractal Pattern Reader
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.2
- Активации: 5
Fractal Pattern Reader is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator that detects fractal alignments, divergences, and confluence zones across 5 timeframes simultaneously. It automatically calculates Entry, SL, and TP levels to spot high-probability setups.
Key Features
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Multi-Timeframe Tracking: Simultaneously analyzes 5 distinct timeframes: Higher Timeframe 1 (Main Bias), Higher Timeframe 2 (Trend Confirmation), MTF (Supply/Demand Zone), and two Lower Timeframes (Trigger and Execution) .
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Smart Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies critical market structures:
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Alignment: Detects when all timeframes synchronize for powerful Bullish or Bearish momentum .
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Divergence: Identifies opposing trends between higher and lower timeframes to catch retracements .
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Confluence: Locates precise Supply and Demand zones where multiple timeframes overlap .
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Failed Fractals: Spots potential breakout or breakdown opportunities when previous fractal levels are breached .
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Cluster & Expansion: Tracks market consolidation and momentum widening .
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Automated Trade Setups: When an alignment is detected, the system automatically calculates and plots your Entry price, Stop Loss (SL), and two Take Profit levels (TP1 for 1:1 RR and TP2) directly on the chart .
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Dynamic Retracement Zones: During divergence, the indicator automatically draws Swing High/Low levels and plots 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement zones to help you find optimal entry points .
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Interactive HUD Dashboard: A sleek, fully customizable on-chart dashboard displays the real-time bias for all timeframes, active pattern detections, and exact setup levels .
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Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a setup with built-in alerts via Popup, Push Notification, and Email, complete with a customizable cooldown timer to prevent spam .