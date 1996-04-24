Fractal Pattern Reader

Chanlun Xiaonong Yu Индикаторы

The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa