TrendSniperPortfolio
- Эксперты
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Isuf Toverlani🤖 Automated Trading Systems Developer & Quantitative TraderWelcome to my official profile! I specialize in developing high-precision algorithmic trading solutions and Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 5. My trading philosophy focuses strictly on:• 📉 Strict Risk Management: No grid, no
- Версия: 2.200
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
🎯 TREND SNIPER PORTFOLIO MT5 🎯
Trend Sniper Portfolio is a fully automated, institutional-grade trading algorithm designed specifically to capture high-probability trend reversals and momentum setups on fast-moving indices, with a primary optimization for the proprietary FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index) .
Unlike traditional high-risk grid or martingale systems that drain account equity during prolonged trends, this algorithm operates under a strict mathematical model built on structural price action and dynamic exponential moving averages. Every single position is guarded by a hard stop loss from the millisecond it opens.
📊 LATEST PERFORMANCE UPDATE (8-Month Verified Test)
Tested on 100% Real Ticks with real-world broker conditions:
• 💰 Initial Deposit: $500.00 USD (Safe to start with $200 minimum)
• 📈 Total Net Profit: +$837.60 USD (Over 160% Net Return in 8 months!)
• 🛡️ Max Equity Drawdown: Only 21.19% (Super safe capital protection)
• 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 8.95 (Exceptional risk-to-reward consistency)
• ⚡ Profit Factor: 1.31 (Highly stable and verified profit distribution)
Tested on 100% Real Ticks with real-world broker conditions:
• 💰 Initial Deposit: $500.00 USD (Safe to start with $200 minimum)
• 📈 Total Net Profit: +$837.60 USD (Over 160% Net Return in 8 months!)
• 🛡️ Max Equity Drawdown: Only 21.19% (Super safe capital protection)
• 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 8.95 (Exceptional risk-to-reward consistency)
• ⚡ Profit Factor: 1.31 (Highly stable and verified profit distribution)
📊 3-YEAR COMPREHENSIVE BACKTEST RESULTS (2024 - 2026)
• 🔹 Total Net Profit: +$1,394.42 USD
• 🔹 History Quality: 100% Real Ticks Accuracy
• 🔹 Total Net Profit: +$1,394.42 USD
• 🔹 History Quality: 100% Real Ticks Accuracy
🛠️ CORE STRATEGY FEATURES:
• Strict 1.3% Capital Risk Per Trade: The lot size is automatically and dynamically calculated based on your exact account balance.
• No Dangerous Elements: Absolutely NO grid, NO martingale, NO continuous stacking in loss, and NO high drawdown strategies.
• Balanced Reward Ratio: Built on a sharp 150-point Stop Loss and an expansive 350-point Take Profit target (1:2.33 Reward Ratio).
• Hidden Capital Protection: Includes an optional built-in Breakeven module that secures your open positions as the market moves in our favor.
• Strict 1.3% Capital Risk Per Trade: The lot size is automatically and dynamically calculated based on your exact account balance.
• No Dangerous Elements: Absolutely NO grid, NO martingale, NO continuous stacking in loss, and NO high drawdown strategies.
• Balanced Reward Ratio: Built on a sharp 150-point Stop Loss and an expansive 350-point Take Profit target (1:2.33 Reward Ratio).
• Hidden Capital Protection: Includes an optional built-in Breakeven module that secures your open positions as the market moves in our favor.
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
• 📌 Symbol: FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index)
• 📌 Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
• 📌 Minimum Deposit: $500 USD (Perfect setup) or $200 (Minimum setup)
• 📌 Account Type: Any Raw spread or standard account format
• 📌 Symbol: FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index)
• 📌 Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
• 📌 Minimum Deposit: $500 USD (Perfect setup) or $200 (Minimum setup)
• 📌 Account Type: Any Raw spread or standard account format
📞 OFFICIAL CUSTOMER SUPPORT & VIP ACCESS
We believe in 100% transparency and verified performance. For setup assistance, optimal .set files, and exclusive community updates, connect with us directly:
🌐 TELEGRAM CHANNEL: @resellerkosova
📞 WHATSAPP SUPPORT: +383 44 411 199
📞 WHATSAPP SUPPORT: +383 44 411 199
Settle for a verified math algorithm. Check the screenshot section below for full MT5 reports, download the FREE DEMO today, and trade with ironclad discipline! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐