Situation Analysis EA

  • Experts
  • Semiu Kilaso
    Semiu Kilaso

    Semiu Kilaso

    The CEO and Founder of QuinStreet Capital LLC. QuinStreet Capital LLC main aim is to empower people globally to stay a step ahead financially using the power of Blockchain Technology and our self-learning adaptiv+ Artificial Intelligence. We are focussed on helping both Professional Traders and
    1 topic 9 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit**

Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.  
**Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor.

### The Strategy Behind the Edge
Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates:

- Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially gold and silver crosses: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAGUSD, XAEUR, plus major FX pairs)
- Volatility regime and liquidity conditions
- Relative strength and divergence between related assets
- Risk-reward asymmetry at the current price level
- Adaptive take-profit and stop-loss placement based on the live situation rather than fixed pips

The result is a selective, high-conviction trading style. It opens relatively few trades (only 66 in this forward test period) but captures large, high-probability moves — especially on the precious-metals complex where it has shown exceptional edge. Every position is fully automated, with dynamic [tp] and [sl] management visible in the trade history.

### Live Forward-Test Performance (Demo Track Record)
**Account:** Situation analysis EA vps 25  
**Broker:** OnFin Ltd | MetaTrader 4 | 1:200 leverage | 100% autotrading  
**Period:** April – early August 2026 (starting capital $1,000)

| Metric                  | Result              |
|-------------------------|---------------------|
| **Net Growth**          | **+156.30%**        |
| Absolute Profit         | **+$1,562.96**      |
| Current Balance/Equity  | **$2,562.96**       |
| Average Monthly Return  | **+28.29%**         |
| Average Daily Return    | **+0.82%**          |
| Maximum Drawdown        | **19.23%**          |
| Drawdown on Balance     | **8.56%**           |
| Profit Factor           | **5.63**            |
| Win Rate                | **60.6%**           |
| Total Trades            | 66                  |
| Expectancy per Trade    | **+$23.68**         |
| Sharpe Ratio            | 0.39                |

**Monthly breakdown 2026:**  
Apr –0.75% → May +12.02% → **Jun +90.54%** → Jul +15.01% → Aug +5.20% (month still open)  
**Year-to-date: +156.30%**

The equity curve shows controlled early growth followed by powerful acceleration once the system locked into favorable multi-week situations on gold and related pairs — exactly what a true “situation analysis” approach is designed to do.

### Why Traders Are Paying Attention
- Exceptionally high Profit Factor (5.63) with only moderate drawdown
- Consistent positive expectancy and strong risk-adjusted results
- Real forward-test track record (not curve-fitted backtest)
- Fully hands-free 100% autotrading
- Transparent trade log: every entry, exit, SL/TP and comment is visible

This is not another “set and forget” EA that blows up after a few months. It is a disciplined situation-driven system that waits for high-quality setups and then executes with precision.

**Ready to put institutional-grade situation analysis to work on your account?**

The forward-test results speak for themselves.  
Situation Analysis EA is currently available for serious traders who want an automated edge built on real market intelligence — not hope.

Contact us today for pricing, set files, and installation support.  
Your next 156% could start with a single situation.
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
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Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
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Tingting Yu
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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