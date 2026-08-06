**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit**





Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.

**Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor.





### The Strategy Behind the Edge

Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates:





- Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially gold and silver crosses: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAGUSD, XAEUR, plus major FX pairs)

- Volatility regime and liquidity conditions

- Relative strength and divergence between related assets

- Risk-reward asymmetry at the current price level

- Adaptive take-profit and stop-loss placement based on the live situation rather than fixed pips





The result is a selective, high-conviction trading style. It opens relatively few trades (only 66 in this forward test period) but captures large, high-probability moves — especially on the precious-metals complex where it has shown exceptional edge. Every position is fully automated, with dynamic [tp] and [sl] management visible in the trade history.





### Live Forward-Test Performance (Demo Track Record)

**Account:** Situation analysis EA vps 25

**Broker:** OnFin Ltd | MetaTrader 4 | 1:200 leverage | 100% autotrading

**Period:** April – early August 2026 (starting capital $1,000)





| Metric | Result |

|-------------------------|---------------------|

| **Net Growth** | **+156.30%** |

| Absolute Profit | **+$1,562.96** |

| Current Balance/Equity | **$2,562.96** |

| Average Monthly Return | **+28.29%** |

| Average Daily Return | **+0.82%** |

| Maximum Drawdown | **19.23%** |

| Drawdown on Balance | **8.56%** |

| Profit Factor | **5.63** |

| Win Rate | **60.6%** |

| Total Trades | 66 |

| Expectancy per Trade | **+$23.68** |

| Sharpe Ratio | 0.39 |





**Monthly breakdown 2026:**

Apr –0.75% → May +12.02% → **Jun +90.54%** → Jul +15.01% → Aug +5.20% (month still open)

**Year-to-date: +156.30%**





The equity curve shows controlled early growth followed by powerful acceleration once the system locked into favorable multi-week situations on gold and related pairs — exactly what a true “situation analysis” approach is designed to do.





### Why Traders Are Paying Attention

- Exceptionally high Profit Factor (5.63) with only moderate drawdown

- Consistent positive expectancy and strong risk-adjusted results

- Real forward-test track record (not curve-fitted backtest)

- Fully hands-free 100% autotrading

- Transparent trade log: every entry, exit, SL/TP and comment is visible





This is not another “set and forget” EA that blows up after a few months. It is a disciplined situation-driven system that waits for high-quality setups and then executes with precision.





**Ready to put institutional-grade situation analysis to work on your account?**





The forward-test results speak for themselves.

Situation Analysis EA is currently available for serious traders who want an automated edge built on real market intelligence — not hope.





Contact us today for pricing, set files, and installation support.

Your next 156% could start with a single situation.