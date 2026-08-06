Situation Analysis EA

  • 专家
  • Semiu Kilaso
    Semiu Kilaso

    Semiu Kilaso

    The CEO and Founder of QuinStreet Capital LLC. QuinStreet Capital LLC main aim is to empower people globally to stay a step ahead financially using the power of Blockchain Technology and our self-learning adaptiv+ Artificial Intelligence. We are focussed on helping both Professional Traders and
    1 主题 9 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 10
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit**

Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.  
**Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor.

### The Strategy Behind the Edge
Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates:

- Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially gold and silver crosses: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAGUSD, XAEUR, plus major FX pairs)
- Volatility regime and liquidity conditions
- Relative strength and divergence between related assets
- Risk-reward asymmetry at the current price level
- Adaptive take-profit and stop-loss placement based on the live situation rather than fixed pips

The result is a selective, high-conviction trading style. It opens relatively few trades (only 66 in this forward test period) but captures large, high-probability moves — especially on the precious-metals complex where it has shown exceptional edge. Every position is fully automated, with dynamic [tp] and [sl] management visible in the trade history.

### Live Forward-Test Performance (Demo Track Record)
**Account:** Situation analysis EA vps 25  
**Broker:** OnFin Ltd | MetaTrader 4 | 1:200 leverage | 100% autotrading  
**Period:** April – early August 2026 (starting capital $1,000)

| Metric                  | Result              |
|-------------------------|---------------------|
| **Net Growth**          | **+156.30%**        |
| Absolute Profit         | **+$1,562.96**      |
| Current Balance/Equity  | **$2,562.96**       |
| Average Monthly Return  | **+28.29%**         |
| Average Daily Return    | **+0.82%**          |
| Maximum Drawdown        | **19.23%**          |
| Drawdown on Balance     | **8.56%**           |
| Profit Factor           | **5.63**            |
| Win Rate                | **60.6%**           |
| Total Trades            | 66                  |
| Expectancy per Trade    | **+$23.68**         |
| Sharpe Ratio            | 0.39                |

**Monthly breakdown 2026:**  
Apr –0.75% → May +12.02% → **Jun +90.54%** → Jul +15.01% → Aug +5.20% (month still open)  
**Year-to-date: +156.30%**

The equity curve shows controlled early growth followed by powerful acceleration once the system locked into favorable multi-week situations on gold and related pairs — exactly what a true “situation analysis” approach is designed to do.

### Why Traders Are Paying Attention
- Exceptionally high Profit Factor (5.63) with only moderate drawdown
- Consistent positive expectancy and strong risk-adjusted results
- Real forward-test track record (not curve-fitted backtest)
- Fully hands-free 100% autotrading
- Transparent trade log: every entry, exit, SL/TP and comment is visible

This is not another “set and forget” EA that blows up after a few months. It is a disciplined situation-driven system that waits for high-quality setups and then executes with precision.

**Ready to put institutional-grade situation analysis to work on your account?**

The forward-test results speak for themselves.  
Situation Analysis EA is currently available for serious traders who want an automated edge built on real market intelligence — not hope.

Contact us today for pricing, set files, and installation support.  
Your next 156% could start with a single situation.
推荐产品
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
专家
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Solitaire
Simon Reeves
专家
One position. One risk. One clear exit. Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5. A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA. Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384410 User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462 Come chat
Grid Scalper Pro Plus
Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
专家
GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Golden Retirement MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.67 (6)
专家
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. The proof is in the performance. When Golden Retirement
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
GoldPilot XAU Cent
Arian Bucarciuc
专家
GoldPilot XAU is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for the automated trading of XAUUSD, being perfect for small cent accounts. It employs a strategy based on Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, featuring automated order management, an intelligent grid reset, and profit protection. The EA is optimized for 24/7 operation and allows for the configuration of risk parameters and strategy settings directly. 
Brahma Jyoti Vedic Multi Symbol Sacred Time Trader
Alisten A
专家
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Brahma Jyoti — 神圣时间多品种智能交易系统 Brahma Jyoti 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 多品种智能交易系统，建立在古老的吠陀时间原理与专有多层信号融合引擎的结合之上。系统只在条件完全对齐时交易 — 绝不在噪音中，绝不在不确定性中。 这不是马丁格尔系统。这不是网格系统。Brahma Jyoti 使用固定风险模型、基于波动率的动态止损管理和严格的时间过滤器。 神圣时间原理 Brahma Jyoti 仅在特定的黎明前窗口内交易，该窗口根据您当地的日出时间和经纪商服务器偏移每天动态计算。在此窗口之外，EA 完全空闲 — 保护您的资金免受剧烈波动影响。 专有信号引擎 在下任何订单之前，Brahma Jyoti 在两个时间框架上运行内部多点融合检查。只有当足够数量的独立确认在同一方向对齐时，EA 才考虑进入头寸。内部过滤器是系统的核心知识产权，不予披露。 资金保护 — 沙
FREE
Mercaria Gryphon GOLD EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Gryphon GOLD EA 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）的自动网格交易系统。您设定目标与风险，其余交给 EA。 速览 品种： XAUUSD（黄金） 平台： MetaTrader 5 ，对冲（hedging）账户 图表周期： 任意 方法：带摊平与自适应止盈的网格 风险配置： Standard 或 Hard （一个开关） 计划：带时间窗口的每周交易日历 为什么简单 没有繁杂的设置丛林。EA 只保留真正影响结果的少数几个输入：盈利目标、风险上限、网格几何与交易计划。设定一次，然后在实践中评估结果。 工作原理 EA 自行寻找入场并开出第一笔仓位。 若价格逆行，则按固定步长摊平加仓。 以自适应止盈一起平掉整篮：从均价回撤一个网格步长即足以锁定该篮利润。 一旦某篮的浮动亏损达到您的 Max Drawdown 上限，即强制平掉该篮。 每个 H1 K线周期最多开一笔交易。 当达到时段盈利目标时，自动交易自行关闭。 两种风险配置，一个开关 Standard 在每一层使用固定且相等的手数，网格深度有上限（最多 40 层），没有激进加码。回撤增长平滑且可预测，对存款的占用更轻。这是入
Larry Advanced
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout t
Riftline
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Riftline — Multi-Asset Confluence Trading Engine Riftline is a fully automated multi-asset trading engine built for traders who are tired of single-indicator systems that fall apart the moment market conditions shift. Instead of relying on one signal, Riftline scans up to six instruments simultaneously — XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and BTCUSD by default, fully customizable — and scores every opportunity across multiple independent dimensions before ever placing a trade. How the Confl
EA Gann angle gold AI
Aliaksandr Kazunka
专家
EA Gann Angles Gold AI – A New Era in Trading! EA Gann Angles Gold AI   is a revolutionary trading advisor that combines   angle-based price analysis   with   machine learning   to identify and exploit patterns in financial markets. The advisor utilizes   over 100 predictive features   trained on historical data to forecast price movements with   unprecedented accuracy . ️ Core Components 1. Angle Analysis Engine (Angle Extraction Engine) Converts historical price data into   geometric angles  
Time Range Break Out
Truong Ngoc Tuan
专家
Unlike many other programs on the MQL5 market, this is a REAL trading expert advisor. I’m thrilled to introduce the   Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor —a meticulously crafted trading tool that stands apart from the rest. This EA is not just another automated system; it embodies a logical and disciplined approach to trading, free from the risky strategies often found in other programs. Key Highlights: No Martingale or Grid Strategies: This EA does not rely on dangerous martingale or grid funct
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
专家
促销  - 仅限接下来的3位买家，选择一个免费专家！ 不需要5星评价作为礼品条件！ 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION 专家顾问 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO 专家顾问 3 - ALGOFUSION FX 专家顾问 回测信息： 由于交易数量众多且算法复杂，回测可能启动缓慢，请让测试器从经纪商服务器下载数据，然后它就会启动 为了正确回测，请使用默认设置和推荐的测试器设置（查看截图） 此专家通过分析市场的每个tick工作，仅使用"基于真实tick的每个tick"模式以获得正确工作和现实结果 回测和实时交易之间的差异是由于新闻过滤器在回测期间不工作 购买前：回测和过去的结果永远不能保证未来的相同结果。交易是一项有风险的活动，在投资您的资金之前，请确保您了解所涉及的风险。使用此专家顾问进行交易具有高度风险，可能导致大额资金损失，包括全部投入资本。 您应该始终投资您能承受损失的金额。 ***** 重要：回测仅用于学习如何使用专家、找到您最佳设置和研究行为。由于新闻过滤器在回测中不工作，以及任何测试器都无法复制真实交易条件，结果不能被认为是可靠的。只信任和购
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Nexus Growth
Guillaume Marchadier
专家
EN  Nexus Growth is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and NAS100 on the H4 timeframe. Both symbols are traded in parallel from the same account. HOW IT WORKS Direction : an EMA and ADX filter determines the trend. Counter-trend entries are not taken. Entry : a Donchian channel breakout opens the position. Exit : every position is opened with a stop loss, followed by break-even and a trailing stop. Position size : the lot is derived from the risk percentage and the stop distance. It is
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
Pew Pew MT5
Wilna Barnard
专家
Pew Pew EA – MT5 均值回归网格交易智能交易系统 Pew Pew 是一款高级均值回归 Expert Advisor，配备预测型网格恢复系统，旨在适应真实市场环境。 该 EA 经过大量编码、测试和优化开发而成，使用结构化交易逻辑，根据市场波动、新闻影响和价格行为变化来调整恢复系统的运行方式。 Pew Pew 适合希望使用自动化恢复系统的交易者，并提供清晰的控制选项、专业的图表面板、内部 SL/TP 管理以及实用的风险控制功能。 Pew Pew 在 EURUSD 和 AUDCAD 上显示出有前景的结果，但并不限于这些货币对。用户也可以根据自己的测试，将其优化用于其他合适的交易品种。 推荐时间周期：M15 促销发布优惠 该 EA 当前仅向前 5 份购买者提供入门优惠价格。 之后，随着产品进一步发展，价格可能会提高。 欢迎您提供反馈。如果您有任何想法、建议或希望在此 EA 中加入的功能，请随时联系我。 如果这个 EA 对您有所帮助，我将非常感谢您留下评价。 功能特点 · 单品种交易：EA 设计用于交易其所附加图表的当前交易品种。 · 预测型网格恢复系统：恢复逻辑会根据波动率、新闻
Ninja Trinity XAU
Atsushi Katayama
专家
Ninja Trinity XAU 概述 Ninja Trinity XAU 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD 多策略 EA。信号引擎以 M5 数据为基础，并在需要时使用更高周期的市场环境。 组合由三个功能角色构成： - 多头与动量：突破、回测、动量、支撑及反转逻辑 - 空头：弱势行情中的向下突破、延续及反转逻辑 - 统一控制：市场状态路由、3/9/18 周表现记忆、回撤控制及经纪商执行检查 本 EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或以回本为目的的逆势加仓。内部策略参数受到保护。v1.48 仅向用户显示两个输入参数。 v1.48 新增内容 - 根据已完成 M5 K 线独立重建 A–N 虚拟表现记录 - 21、63、126 天三个窗口，对应 3、9、18 周 - 识别震荡、上涨、下跌、突破、过渡和波动冲击的多状态控制器 - 三档自动复利：Conservative 0.60x、Balanced 1.00x、Aggressive 1.25x - 默认模式改为 Conservative 0.60x - 图表左下角新增可折叠的 Capital & Lot Guide - 通过共享价格
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
专家
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
专家
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
专家
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Prop Hunt Portfolio（NZDUSD H1） Prop Hunt Portfolio 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（EA），专为 NZDUSD 的 H1 时间周期设计，基于 Expert Advisor HQ 通用投资组合框架运行。 该系统用于在 NZDUSD H1 上进行结构化的自动化交易，并在图表上清晰展示入场、出场、风险保护以及实时表现，使您能够直观了解 EA 的运行状态。 概述 Prop Hunt Portfolio 将其针对 NZDUSD 的组合策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与风险控制引擎相结合。其重点不仅在于识别交易机会，还在于让每一笔交易都经过严格的筛选、执行、风险控制以及全生命周期监控流程。 该框架提供多层级保护机制（入场级、日内级和账户级）、自动适配经纪商订单执行类型、针对临时执行问题的重试机制、基于 MetaTrader 5 经济日历的新闻过滤器，以及类似 TradingView 风格的分析面板。这些组件共同构建了一个透明且可控的 NZDUSD 交易环境。 推荐市场 交易品种： NZDUSD 时间周期：
Janus Disaster Recovery MT5
Boris Sklyaruk
2 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor for r ecovery   accounts from a drawdown!          MT4 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery   from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
专家
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Stance News Expert
Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
专家
Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
StarFox
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
专家
视觉指南：STARFOX 智能保护的 4 个级别 1. 基于波动率 (ATR) 的保护概念简介 在高精度算法交易中，固定距离是通往过时的捷径。市场不是静止的；它的“呼吸”每天都在变化。因此，STARFOX 使用 ATR（平均真实波幅）作为其部署防御盾牌的基本测量单位。ATR 允许系统识别相对于近期波动率的价格扩张。机器人不使用任意的点数，而是以 ATR 的倍数计算其保护，允许策略在波动市场中扩展并在低活动期间收缩，从而优化资本生存。 智能保护：定义为一种动态和多维的风险管理框架，通过算法执行部分平仓和基于波动率的止损调整，将定向交易转化为“零风险”场景。对于学习者来说，这代表了消除止盈中的情绪偏见。 在确定波动率是管理系统的指标后，我们必须分析保护的技术层级。与命名所暗示的相反，系统优先考虑绝对安全而不是利润捕获。 2. 级别 2：拐点（盈亏平衡和摩擦保护） 虽然被称为“级别 2”，但源代码揭示了一个数学优先级：该级别在级别 1 之前激活。这是真正的拐点，由于系统性风险被中和。 技术执行顺序： 1. 操作触发：价格达到 1.0x ATR 利润。 2. 安全部分平仓：系统自动
Connors TPS
MATTHEW STAN WILLS
5 (1)
专家
中文翻译 – Larry Connors TPS - 自动交易系统 Larry Connors TPS - 自动交易系统 版本 2.0 – 作者：Matthew Wills 本专家顾问（EA）自动化了 Larry Connors 的“时间、持仓和加仓”（TPS）交易系统 ，该系统首次在他的书中详细介绍： 《高概率ETF交易》 Amazon 购买 链 接 策略概述 Larry Connors 的 TPS 系统利用 市场回调 ，分批建仓，以 优化风险调整后的收益 。 适用于 ETF、股指、股票 及其他 均值回归资产 指数价格在200日均线之上 时效果最佳 交易基于 RSI信号 & 加仓规则 进行执行 标准TPS交易规则: 1️⃣ 交易 ETF、股指或个股 2️⃣ 指数必须高于200日均线（SMA） 3️⃣ 当 RSI(2) < 25 且持续两天 时，开仓 总仓位的 10% 4️⃣ 如果价格进一步下跌 ，再加仓 20% 5️⃣ 如果价格继续下跌 ，再加仓 30% 6️⃣ 如果价格再次下跌 ，再加仓 40% 7️⃣ 当 R
Stargogs Price Action EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
专家
STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc
该产品的买家也购买
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
作者的更多信息
Situation Analysis MT4
Semiu Kilaso
专家
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit** Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.   **Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor. ### The Strategy Behind the Edge Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates: - Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially
筛选:
无评论
回复评论