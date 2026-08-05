XAU Macro Risk Filter

XAU Macro Risk Filter displays high-impact US macro events directly on the XAUUSD chart with colored risk zones and a live countdown panel. The indicator uses the built-in MT5 calendar API without external services. Three risk tiers with individually configurable time windows. EA integration via GlobalVariables.

This indicator reads the built-in MT5 economic calendar and displays US macro events on the XAUUSD chart. It draws vertical lines at event times, colored risk zone rectangles around each event, and an on-chart information panel with current risk status and countdown to upcoming events.

The indicator is designed for traders who want to see macro event timing directly on the chart without switching to the calendar tab. It is also useful for EA developers who need their robots to account for scheduled news risk.

How it works

The indicator uses the native MQL5 Calendar* API. It does not require WebRequest calls, external websites, API keys, or subscriptions. It works on any broker that provides MT5 calendar data.

Events are classified into three risk tiers, each with its own color and independently configurable time window.

Risk classification

BLOCK tier (red line, firebrick zone): NFP, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, CPI, Core CPI, PCE, Core PCE, FOMC Rate Decision, FOMC Statement, FOMC Press Conference, Dot Plot, SEP, Jackson Hole.

BLOCK-SHORT tier (orange line, dark orange zone): PPI, Core PPI, Initial Jobless Claims, ADP Employment, Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales, Fed Chair Powell Speeches.

WARNING tier (gold line, gray zone): ISM Manufacturing PMI, ISM Services PMI, S&P Global PMI, JOLTS, University of Michigan Sentiment, FOMC Member Speeches.

Low-impact data such as Cleveland Fed Trimmed Mean and Dallas Fed PCE is filtered out automatically.

Per-event time windows

Each event type has its own configurable "minutes before" and "minutes after" window. Default values are based on typical gold market behavior:

NFP: 45 minutes before, 150 minutes after. FOMC Rate Decision: 30 minutes before, 240 minutes after. CPI and PCE: 30 minutes before, 120 minutes after. PPI, Claims, ADP, Retail: 15 minutes before, 60 minutes after. WARNING events: 5 minutes before, 30 minutes after.

All values can be adjusted in the indicator settings.

On-chart information panel

A compact panel in the top-right corner of the chart displays:

Current risk status. When no risk window is active it shows CLEAR. When a risk window is active it shows the event name and risk tier with the block end time.

Upcoming events listed chronologically and grouped by date. Each event has a live countdown timer showing days, hours, and minutes remaining. Events scheduled for today are highlighted.

Chart labels

Event names are drawn directly on the chart near the corresponding bars. Labels are staggered to avoid overlap and can be toggled independently for past, current, and future events. Labels near the right edge of the chart automatically extend to the left to stay visible.

Historical risk zones

Past risk zones can be displayed on the chart for backtesting and analysis. This allows visual comparison of price action with news windows. Historical zones are drawn only within the visible chart area and are limited to a configurable maximum count to maintain performance.

EA integration via GlobalVariables

The indicator writes four MT5 GlobalVariables that any Expert Advisor can read:

XAU_NEWS_BLOCK — equals 1.0 when a risk window is active, 0.0 when clear. XAU_NEWS_LEVEL — current risk level from 0 (clear) to 3 (block). XAU_NEWS_BLOCK_UNTIL — timestamp when the current block expires. XAU_NEWS_EVENT_TIME — timestamp of the current event.

An EA can check the block status before opening a trade with a single GlobalVariableGet call. No DLL, no file I/O, no external services are needed.

FOMC event clustering

Related FOMC releases such as the rate decision, statement, and press conference that occur within a configurable time interval are automatically merged into a single combined risk zone with the widest time window.

Technical details

The calendar is loaded in 90-day chunks to prevent API timeouts on large date ranges. It refreshes automatically every 15 minutes. The panel updates every 60 seconds. A manual time shift parameter allows correction for broker calendar timezone differences. The indicator only activates on symbols containing XAU or GOLD in the name and has zero overhead on other charts.

Parameters

Over 50 configurable inputs are available. Event visibility can be toggled per risk tier. Time windows are individually adjustable for each event type. Zone colors, transparency, and display limits are configurable. Panel dimensions, font sizes, margins, and column widths can be adjusted. Label positioning, stagger levels, and spacing are customizable.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 2715 or higher. Broker with economic calendar data enabled. Symbol must contain XAU or GOLD in its name.



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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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