Royal Gold Pro Scalper

Royal Gold Pro Scalper

Royal Gold Pro is an institutional-grade, high-precision automated trading system strictly engineered and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a pure momentum engine, multi-phase technical filters, and strict drawdown controls, this EA removes emotional trading completely and captures dynamic intra-day expansions with millisecond execution speed.

🌟 Core Operating Parameters & Optimization

To achieve peak performance and maximize capital efficiency, please strictly adhere to the following setup parameters:

  • Dedicated Asset: Gold (XAUUSD) ONLY. All dynamic momentum thresholds and indicator confluences have been modeled explicitly around Gold’s unique volatility profile.

  • Optimal Timeframes: M1 (1-Minute) or M5 (5-Minute). The underlying point-surge mechanism thrives on dynamic lower timeframe micro-structures.

  • Recommended Session Hours (Indian Standard Time - IST): 02:30 PM to 09:00 PM IST.

    • Why this window? This time frame perfectly covers the London Session Expansion and the New York Session Opening Overlap, capturing the highest market liquidity and cleanest directional trends while avoiding erratic market spreads during late Asian or early morning hours.

  • Minimum Capital Hint: $500 Account Balance (Recommended Lot Step: 0.01 per $500 capital).

    • For accounts smaller than $500, using a Cent Account (5,000 Cent balance) is strongly advised to maintain proper money management.

🛡️ Built-in Safety & Advanced Architecture

  • NO Grid & NO Martingale: Built on high-probability momentum execution. The EA never uses dangerous dollar-cost averaging, endless grid grids, or lot-doubling martingale strategies.

  • Dynamic EMA Trend Filter: Automatically aligns trades with the overall higher-timeframe trend (EMA 200), preventing high-risk counter-trend entries.

  • Multi-Indicator Confluence Layer: Combines ADX (Volume/Strength), RSI (Overbought/Oversold thresholds), and Bulls & Bears Power metrics to filter out market noise and trade only during confirmed structural expansions.

  • Advanced News Protection Filter: Automatically connects with the economic calendar to halt trading before and after high-impact US macroeconomic releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, Unemployment Claims, GDP, and Fed Speeches).

  • Smart Risk & Target Engine: Features automated Daily Target locks (Manual USD, %, or Equity thresholds), live spread protections, and dynamic trailing stop profit locking.

⚙️ Quick Installation Guide

  1. Attach Royal Gold Pro to an XAUUSD (Gold) chart on the M1 or M5 timeframe.

  2. Ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

  3. Configure the Trading Time Session settings in the input parameters to align with 02:30 PM - 09:00 PM IST (convert to your broker's server time offset).

  4. Set your Lot Size to 0.01 per $200 balance for optimal risk management.

  5. Use an ECN or Low-Spread Broker Account with fast execution speeds for best scalping performance.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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