Royal Gold Pro Scalper
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 38.67
- Обновлено: 5 августа 2026
Royal Gold Pro Scalper
Royal Gold Pro is an institutional-grade, high-precision automated trading system strictly engineered and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a pure momentum engine, multi-phase technical filters, and strict drawdown controls, this EA removes emotional trading completely and captures dynamic intra-day expansions with millisecond execution speed.
🎁 Exclusive Limited-Time Offer!
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FREE Access Until 13/10/2026: Enjoy full, unrestricted access to the complete EA version entirely for FREE until October 13, 2026.
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First-Come, First-Served Basis: Free slots are strictly limited! Secure your license early to test and profit before the system transitions to the official paid version.
🌟 Core Operating Parameters & Optimization
To achieve peak performance and maximize capital efficiency, please strictly adhere to the following setup parameters:
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Dedicated Asset: Gold (XAUUSD) ONLY. All dynamic momentum thresholds and indicator confluences have been modeled explicitly around Gold’s unique volatility profile.
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Optimal Timeframes: M1 (1-Minute) or M5 (5-Minute). The underlying point-surge mechanism thrives on dynamic lower timeframe micro-structures.
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Recommended Session Hours (Indian Standard Time - IST): 02:30 PM to 09:00 PM IST.
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Why this window? This time frame perfectly covers the London Session Expansion and the New York Session Opening Overlap, capturing the highest market liquidity and cleanest directional trends while avoiding erratic market spreads during late Asian or early morning hours.
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Minimum Capital Hint: $500 Account Balance (Recommended Lot Step: 0.01 per $500 capital).
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For accounts smaller than $500, using a Cent Account (5,000 Cent balance) is strongly advised to maintain proper money management.
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🛡️ Built-in Safety & Advanced Architecture
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NO Grid & NO Martingale: Built on high-probability momentum execution. The EA never uses dangerous dollar-cost averaging, endless grid grids, or lot-doubling martingale strategies.
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Dynamic EMA Trend Filter: Automatically aligns trades with the overall higher-timeframe trend (EMA 200), preventing high-risk counter-trend entries.
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Multi-Indicator Confluence Layer: Combines ADX (Volume/Strength), RSI (Overbought/Oversold thresholds), and Bulls & Bears Power metrics to filter out market noise and trade only during confirmed structural expansions.
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Advanced News Protection Filter: Automatically connects with the economic calendar to halt trading before and after high-impact US macroeconomic releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, Unemployment Claims, GDP, and Fed Speeches).
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Smart Risk & Target Engine: Features automated Daily Target locks (Manual USD, %, or Equity thresholds), live spread protections, and dynamic trailing stop profit locking.
⚙️ Quick Installation Guide
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Attach Royal Gold Pro to an XAUUSD (Gold) chart on the M1 or M5 timeframe.
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Ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
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Configure the Trading Time Session settings in the input parameters to align with 02:30 PM - 09:00 PM IST (convert to your broker's server time offset).
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Set your Lot Size to 0.01 per $200 balance for optimal risk management.
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Use an ECN or Low-Spread Broker Account with fast execution speeds for best scalping performance.
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