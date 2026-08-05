Royal Gold Pro Scalper

Royal Gold Pro is an institutional-grade, high-precision automated trading system strictly engineered and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a pure momentum engine, multi-phase technical filters, and strict drawdown controls, this EA removes emotional trading completely and captures dynamic intra-day expansions with millisecond execution speed.

🎁 Exclusive Limited-Time Offer!

FREE Access Until 13/10/2026: Enjoy full, unrestricted access to the complete EA version entirely for FREE until October 13, 2026 .

First-Come, First-Served Basis: Free slots are strictly limited! Secure your license early to test and profit before the system transitions to the official paid version.

🌟 Core Operating Parameters & Optimization

To achieve peak performance and maximize capital efficiency, please strictly adhere to the following setup parameters:

Dedicated Asset: Gold (XAUUSD) ONLY . All dynamic momentum thresholds and indicator confluences have been modeled explicitly around Gold’s unique volatility profile.

Optimal Timeframes: M1 (1-Minute) or M5 (5-Minute) . The underlying point-surge mechanism thrives on dynamic lower timeframe micro-structures.

Recommended Session Hours (Indian Standard Time - IST): 02:30 PM to 09:00 PM IST . Why this window? This time frame perfectly covers the London Session Expansion and the New York Session Opening Overlap , capturing the highest market liquidity and cleanest directional trends while avoiding erratic market spreads during late Asian or early morning hours.

Minimum Capital Hint: $500 Account Balance (Recommended Lot Step: 0.01 per $500 capital). For accounts smaller than $500, using a Cent Account (5,000 Cent balance) is strongly advised to maintain proper money management.



🛡️ Built-in Safety & Advanced Architecture

NO Grid & NO Martingale: Built on high-probability momentum execution. The EA never uses dangerous dollar-cost averaging, endless grid grids, or lot-doubling martingale strategies.

Dynamic EMA Trend Filter: Automatically aligns trades with the overall higher-timeframe trend (EMA 200), preventing high-risk counter-trend entries.

Multi-Indicator Confluence Layer: Combines ADX (Volume/Strength), RSI (Overbought/Oversold thresholds), and Bulls & Bears Power metrics to filter out market noise and trade only during confirmed structural expansions.

Advanced News Protection Filter: Automatically connects with the economic calendar to halt trading before and after high-impact US macroeconomic releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, Unemployment Claims, GDP, and Fed Speeches).

Smart Risk & Target Engine: Features automated Daily Target locks (Manual USD, %, or Equity thresholds), live spread protections, and dynamic trailing stop profit locking.

⚙️ Quick Installation Guide