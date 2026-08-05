Monitor your Trading

Fractal Market Structure Rick in t Veld Индикаторы

Market Structure Fractals The structure layer MetaTrader 5 was missing Most traders stare at candles and draw structure manually — imprecisely, inconsistently, and always too late. You know what a fractal high and low look like. The question is whether you can spot every one, mark it cleanly, and track it the moment price breaks through. You can't. Market Structure Fractals can. MetaTrader 5 shows you price. It doesn't show you structure. That gap — between a candle pattern and a confirmed bre