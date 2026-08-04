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AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO Smart EMA Ribbon Trend Scanner with Buy/Sell Zones, Market Bias and TP/SL Guidance for MetaTrader 5

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is a modern MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a clean, professional and easy-to-understand market view. It combines EMA ribbon trend analysis, market bias, momentum reading, support and resistance zones, buy/sell areas, volume-style zone strength and optional TP/SL guidance into one visual trading system. Instead of filling the chart with random arrows and unnecessary clutter, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro helps traders understand the current market condition at a glance.

What AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro Is Designed For

Identifying bullish and bearish market direction

Reading trend strength using a clean dashboard

Finding possible buy zones near support

Finding possible sell zones near resistance

Tracking price interaction with key zones

Understanding whether momentum is strong, weak or changing

Supporting scalping, intraday and higher-timeframe analysis

Keeping the chart clean and professional

Professional Trading Dashboard

The dashboard is built to give traders the most important information quickly without covering the main price action.

Trend

Shows whether the current market condition is bullish, bearish or neutral. Strength

Displays the estimated trend strength as a percentage. Momentum

Helps traders understand whether momentum is strengthening, weakening or stable. Volatility

Shows whether the current market is calm, medium or highly active. AI Score

Combines multiple conditions into a simple score for quick market reading. Market Bias

Displays the current directional bias directly on the chart.

EMA Ribbon Trend System

The EMA ribbon helps traders visually understand trend direction and market structure. When the ribbon expands and price moves with it, the market may be trending strongly. When the ribbon compresses or flips direction, it may indicate a change in momentum.

Green/cyan ribbon behavior for bullish trend conditions

Red ribbon behavior for bearish trend conditions

Cleaner ribbon mode to reduce chart clutter

Useful for trend continuation and pullback analysis

Buy and Sell Zones

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro highlights important chart areas where price may react. Green zones represent possible support or buy areas. Red zones represent possible resistance or sell areas.

BUY Zones

Areas where price may find support or prepare for a bullish continuation. SELL Zones

Areas where price may face resistance or prepare for rejection. Zone Volume Strength

A volume-style reading is displayed inside the zone to help estimate the importance of that level. Retest Status

The indicator can show simple chart messages such as RES TEST, SUP TEST, NEXT RES or SUP BELOW.

Clean Chart Visuals

The visual system is designed for real trading use. Zones, labels and dashboard elements are kept compact so that candles remain visible.

Dark professional chart style

Compact dashboard layout

Clear buy and sell zone labels

Subtle support/resistance zones

Optional entry, TP and SL lines

Reduced chart clutter

Modern MetaTrader 5 visual presentation

TP, SL and Trade Planning

When enabled, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can display entry, take profit and stop loss levels directly on the chart. This helps traders visually plan risk and reward before making a decision.

Entry line

Take profit line

Stop loss line

Optional TP/SL zones

Cleaner trade planning view

Main Features

EMA ribbon trend analysis

Professional market dashboard

Bullish, bearish and neutral trend reading

Trend strength percentage

Momentum status

Volatility status

AI score display

Buy zone and sell zone detection

Support and resistance zone visualization

Volume-style zone strength display

Market bias badge

Retest and next-zone status labels

Optional entry, TP and SL levels

Customizable dashboard settings

Works on multiple symbols and timeframes

Designed for MetaTrader 5

Best Markets and Timeframes

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can be used on Forex, metals, indices and other active trading instruments depending on the broker data available.

It may be especially useful on actively traded symbols such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Lower timeframes may provide more frequent trading conditions, while higher timeframes may provide cleaner market structure. Traders should test different settings and choose the timeframe that matches their own trading style.

Who Is This Indicator For?

Gold traders looking for clean trend analysis

Forex traders who use EMA ribbon strategies

Scalpers who need quick market direction

Intraday traders who want buy/sell zones

Manual traders who prefer visual confirmation

Traders who want a cleaner alternative to cluttered arrow indicators

Important Trading Note AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, manage or close trades automatically. No indicator can guarantee profit or predict every market movement. All signals, zones and dashboard readings should be used together with price action, risk management and the trader's own analysis.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, feature list and available product demonstration carefully before purchasing. Broker prices, spreads, symbols, tick volume and historical data may differ, so the indicator may not look exactly the same on every broker or account.

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is designed to improve market understanding, highlight important zones and support more structured trading decisions.