AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro

🔥 AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER
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Actual Planned Price: $245

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AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO

Smart EMA Ribbon Trend Scanner with Buy/Sell Zones, Market Bias and TP/SL Guidance for MetaTrader 5

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is a modern MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a clean, professional and easy-to-understand market view.

It combines EMA ribbon trend analysis, market bias, momentum reading, support and resistance zones, buy/sell areas, volume-style zone strength and optional TP/SL guidance into one visual trading system.

Instead of filling the chart with random arrows and unnecessary clutter, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro helps traders understand the current market condition at a glance.

What AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro Is Designed For
  • Identifying bullish and bearish market direction
  • Reading trend strength using a clean dashboard
  • Finding possible buy zones near support
  • Finding possible sell zones near resistance
  • Tracking price interaction with key zones
  • Understanding whether momentum is strong, weak or changing
  • Supporting scalping, intraday and higher-timeframe analysis
  • Keeping the chart clean and professional
Professional Trading Dashboard

The dashboard is built to give traders the most important information quickly without covering the main price action.

Trend
Shows whether the current market condition is bullish, bearish or neutral.

Strength
Displays the estimated trend strength as a percentage.

Momentum
Helps traders understand whether momentum is strengthening, weakening or stable.

Volatility
Shows whether the current market is calm, medium or highly active.

AI Score
Combines multiple conditions into a simple score for quick market reading.

Market Bias
Displays the current directional bias directly on the chart.

EMA Ribbon Trend System

The EMA ribbon helps traders visually understand trend direction and market structure. When the ribbon expands and price moves with it, the market may be trending strongly. When the ribbon compresses or flips direction, it may indicate a change in momentum.

  • Green/cyan ribbon behavior for bullish trend conditions
  • Red ribbon behavior for bearish trend conditions
  • Cleaner ribbon mode to reduce chart clutter
  • Useful for trend continuation and pullback analysis
Buy and Sell Zones

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro highlights important chart areas where price may react. Green zones represent possible support or buy areas. Red zones represent possible resistance or sell areas.

BUY Zones
Areas where price may find support or prepare for a bullish continuation.

SELL Zones
Areas where price may face resistance or prepare for rejection.

Zone Volume Strength
A volume-style reading is displayed inside the zone to help estimate the importance of that level.

Retest Status
The indicator can show simple chart messages such as RES TEST, SUP TEST, NEXT RES or SUP BELOW.

Clean Chart Visuals

The visual system is designed for real trading use. Zones, labels and dashboard elements are kept compact so that candles remain visible.

  • Dark professional chart style
  • Compact dashboard layout
  • Clear buy and sell zone labels
  • Subtle support/resistance zones
  • Optional entry, TP and SL lines
  • Reduced chart clutter
  • Modern MetaTrader 5 visual presentation
TP, SL and Trade Planning

When enabled, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can display entry, take profit and stop loss levels directly on the chart. This helps traders visually plan risk and reward before making a decision.

  • Entry line
  • Take profit line
  • Stop loss line
  • Optional TP/SL zones
  • Cleaner trade planning view
Main Features
  • EMA ribbon trend analysis
  • Professional market dashboard
  • Bullish, bearish and neutral trend reading
  • Trend strength percentage
  • Momentum status
  • Volatility status
  • AI score display
  • Buy zone and sell zone detection
  • Support and resistance zone visualization
  • Volume-style zone strength display
  • Market bias badge
  • Retest and next-zone status labels
  • Optional entry, TP and SL levels
  • Customizable dashboard settings
  • Works on multiple symbols and timeframes
  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
Best Markets and Timeframes

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can be used on Forex, metals, indices and other active trading instruments depending on the broker data available.

It may be especially useful on actively traded symbols such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Lower timeframes may provide more frequent trading conditions, while higher timeframes may provide cleaner market structure. Traders should test different settings and choose the timeframe that matches their own trading style.

Who Is This Indicator For?
  • Gold traders looking for clean trend analysis
  • Forex traders who use EMA ribbon strategies
  • Scalpers who need quick market direction
  • Intraday traders who want buy/sell zones
  • Manual traders who prefer visual confirmation
  • Traders who want a cleaner alternative to cluttered arrow indicators
Important Trading Note

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

No indicator can guarantee profit or predict every market movement. All signals, zones and dashboard readings should be used together with price action, risk management and the trader's own analysis.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, feature list and available product demonstration carefully before purchasing. Broker prices, spreads, symbols, tick volume and historical data may differ, so the indicator may not look exactly the same on every broker or account.

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is designed to improve market understanding, highlight important zones and support more structured trading decisions.

Read the Market Faster
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro helps you see trend direction, strength, buy zones, sell zones and market bias in one clean professional chart view.
First 4 Buyers — Only $41
The price increases automatically as each launch tier is completed.
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5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
作者的更多信息
Infinity Liquidity
Tumpa Sarkar
指标
Infinity Liquidity - Premium MT5 Liquidity Sweep & Smart Money Indicator Infinity Liquidity is a premium MetaTrader 5 liquidity indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner, smarter, and more professional way to read market structure, liquidity sweeps, smart money zones, buy and sell opportunities, volatility conditions, and high-probability trading areas directly on the MT5 chart. This indicator is built for traders who trade forex, gold, XAUUSD, indices, crypto, commodities, and other liq
Genomex AI TrapFlow Pro
Tumpa Sarkar
指标
Launch Offer: First 4 Buyers Only $43 - Next Price $57 Genomex AI TrapFlow Pro is currently available at a special launch price. The first 4 buyers can get it for only $43 . After the first 4 sales, the price will increase to $57 . If you trade XAUUSD / Gold , Forex pairs, BTCUSD , US30, NAS100 or other active MT5 markets, this launch offer is a good chance to get the indicator early at the lowest price. Genomex AI TrapFlow Pro - Professional Liquidity Sweep & Smart Money Dashboard for MT5 Genom
Smart OB Engine AI
Tumpa Sarkar
指标
Smart Order Block AI Pro for MetaTrader 5 Smart Order Block AI Pro is a professional MT5 custom indicator built for traders who want a clean, structured and visually advanced way to read institutional-style price action directly on the chart. It is designed to detect high-probability order block zones, market structure changes, liquidity sweep areas, mitigation zones, breaker block behavior and complete trade planning levels with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit targets. This indicator is not a
AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix
Tumpa Sarkar
5 (2)
指标
AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix AI-Style EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5 AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix is built for traders who want a clean, premium, visual trend system directly on the MT5 chart. It combines multi-EMA ribbon structure, AI-style confidence scoring, MTF trend alignment, smart buy/sell signals, and TP/SL planning  Why Traders Choose This Indicator Premium EMA Ribbon: clearly shows trend direction, compression, expansion, and momentum. Buy/Sell Signal Arrows: visual entry signals de
Dark Oracle AI
Tumpa Sarkar
指标
DARK ORACLE AI LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER Secure the indicator at the lowest available price before the next pricing tier begins. FIRST 4 BUYERS: $45 NEXT 5 BUYERS: $55 NEXT PRICE: $65 FINAL LAUNCH PRICE: $95 Actual Planned Price: $245 Once a pricing tier is completed, the price moves to the next level and will not return to the previous tier. DARK ORACLE AI Market Exhaustion & Reversal Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Most indicators tell you that a trend has already started. Dark Oracle AI is de
Chrono Trap AI
Tumpa Sarkar
指标
CHRONOTRAP AI LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER Secure the indicator at the lowest available price before the next pricing tier begins. FIRST 4 BUYERS: $43 NEXT 5 BUYERS: $55 NEXT PRICE: $65 FINAL LAUNCH PRICE: $95 Actual Planned Price: $245 Once a pricing tier is completed, the price moves to the next level and will not return to the previous tier. CHRONOTRAP AI Professional Session Liquidity & Trap Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Most session indicators only place colored boxes on the chart. ChronoTrap
XAU Quantum Core
Tumpa Sarkar
5 (1)
指标
XAU Quantum Core - Premium AI Gold Trading Indicator for MT5 XAU Quantum Core is a premium AI-powered gold trading indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner chart, smarter market reading, and a professional dashboard inside MetaTrader 5. It is specially built for gold traders who trade symbols like XAUUSD and other XAU-based pairs. The indicator gives a modern visual experience with market condition reading, buy and sell confidence, multi-timeframe flow, session information, auto trade p
Nebulon Smart Trap AI
Tumpa Sarkar
5 (1)
指标
Nebulon Smart Trap AI – Advanced Liquidity Trap Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Nebulon Smart Trap AI is a professional market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed for traders who want a more structured way to identify liquidity events, false breakouts, stop-hunt reactions, demand and supply interactions, and potential reversal zones directly from price action. Modern financial markets are heavily influenced by liquidity. Price often moves beyond obvious highs and lows, attracts breakout tra
Genomex AI MT5
Tumpa Sarkar
指标
Limited Launch Offer – Save Up To 84% Genomex AI is launching with a special early adopter pricing campaign for a limited number of buyers. Once each launch tier is sold out, the price automatically increases and will never return to the previous level. First 3 Buyers – Only $39 Next 3 Buyers – Only $49 Next 6 Buyers – Only $59 Regular Launch Price – $149 Future Retail Price – $249 This introductory offer is available only during the official launch period. Once a pricing tier is sold out,
XAU Scalp Pro
Tumpa Sarkar
专家
XAU SCALP PRO AI-Powered XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 XAU Scalp Pro is a smart MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a disciplined, automated, and data-driven approach to gold trading. It combines AI-inspired market filtering, XAUUSD scalping logic, risk control, break-even management, trailing stop, and session-based execution to help traders trade gold with more structure and less emotion. Built for Serious Gold Traders Gold trading is fast, emotional
Trade Assistant Ai MT5
Tumpa Sarkar
实用工具
Trade Assistant AI MT5 Trade Assistant AI MT5 is a professional manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who want a cleaner, faster, and more structured way to manage their trading workflow from one chart panel. This tool helps you plan trades, calculate risk, place manual orders, manage open positions, and stay more organized during live market conditions. It is built for traders who want better control, not unnecessary complexity. Important: Trade Assistant AI MT5 is not
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