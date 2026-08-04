AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro
- 指标
-
Tumpa SarkarI am Tumpa Sarkar, an Expert Advisor (EA) developer and systematic trader, focused on building structured and reliable trading systems for the MetaTrader 5 platform.
My approach to trading is based on one core belief:
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Actual Planned Price: $245
AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is a modern MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a clean, professional and easy-to-understand market view.
It combines EMA ribbon trend analysis, market bias, momentum reading, support and resistance zones, buy/sell areas, volume-style zone strength and optional TP/SL guidance into one visual trading system.
Instead of filling the chart with random arrows and unnecessary clutter, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro helps traders understand the current market condition at a glance.
- Identifying bullish and bearish market direction
- Reading trend strength using a clean dashboard
- Finding possible buy zones near support
- Finding possible sell zones near resistance
- Tracking price interaction with key zones
- Understanding whether momentum is strong, weak or changing
- Supporting scalping, intraday and higher-timeframe analysis
- Keeping the chart clean and professional
The dashboard is built to give traders the most important information quickly without covering the main price action.
Trend
Shows whether the current market condition is bullish, bearish or neutral.
Strength
Displays the estimated trend strength as a percentage.
Momentum
Helps traders understand whether momentum is strengthening, weakening or stable.
Volatility
Shows whether the current market is calm, medium or highly active.
AI Score
Combines multiple conditions into a simple score for quick market reading.
Market Bias
Displays the current directional bias directly on the chart.
The EMA ribbon helps traders visually understand trend direction and market structure. When the ribbon expands and price moves with it, the market may be trending strongly. When the ribbon compresses or flips direction, it may indicate a change in momentum.
- Green/cyan ribbon behavior for bullish trend conditions
- Red ribbon behavior for bearish trend conditions
- Cleaner ribbon mode to reduce chart clutter
- Useful for trend continuation and pullback analysis
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro highlights important chart areas where price may react. Green zones represent possible support or buy areas. Red zones represent possible resistance or sell areas.
BUY Zones
Areas where price may find support or prepare for a bullish continuation.
SELL Zones
Areas where price may face resistance or prepare for rejection.
Zone Volume Strength
A volume-style reading is displayed inside the zone to help estimate the importance of that level.
Retest Status
The indicator can show simple chart messages such as RES TEST, SUP TEST, NEXT RES or SUP BELOW.
The visual system is designed for real trading use. Zones, labels and dashboard elements are kept compact so that candles remain visible.
- Dark professional chart style
- Compact dashboard layout
- Clear buy and sell zone labels
- Subtle support/resistance zones
- Optional entry, TP and SL lines
- Reduced chart clutter
- Modern MetaTrader 5 visual presentation
When enabled, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can display entry, take profit and stop loss levels directly on the chart. This helps traders visually plan risk and reward before making a decision.
- Entry line
- Take profit line
- Stop loss line
- Optional TP/SL zones
- Cleaner trade planning view
- EMA ribbon trend analysis
- Professional market dashboard
- Bullish, bearish and neutral trend reading
- Trend strength percentage
- Momentum status
- Volatility status
- AI score display
- Buy zone and sell zone detection
- Support and resistance zone visualization
- Volume-style zone strength display
- Market bias badge
- Retest and next-zone status labels
- Optional entry, TP and SL levels
- Customizable dashboard settings
- Works on multiple symbols and timeframes
- Designed for MetaTrader 5
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can be used on Forex, metals, indices and other active trading instruments depending on the broker data available.
It may be especially useful on actively traded symbols such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.
Lower timeframes may provide more frequent trading conditions, while higher timeframes may provide cleaner market structure. Traders should test different settings and choose the timeframe that matches their own trading style.
- Gold traders looking for clean trend analysis
- Forex traders who use EMA ribbon strategies
- Scalpers who need quick market direction
- Intraday traders who want buy/sell zones
- Manual traders who prefer visual confirmation
- Traders who want a cleaner alternative to cluttered arrow indicators
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, manage or close trades automatically.
No indicator can guarantee profit or predict every market movement. All signals, zones and dashboard readings should be used together with price action, risk management and the trader's own analysis.
Please review the screenshots, feature list and available product demonstration carefully before purchasing. Broker prices, spreads, symbols, tick volume and historical data may differ, so the indicator may not look exactly the same on every broker or account.
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is designed to improve market understanding, highlight important zones and support more structured trading decisions.