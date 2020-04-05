AI Adaptive Grid Pro

==================================================

🏆 AI ADAPTIVE GRID PRO (v2.50) - MT5 🏆

Smart Dynamic Grid System with Advanced Risk & Equity Controls

==================================================


📌 SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE:

• Strategy: AI Trend Filter + Dynamic ATR Adaptive Grid

• Recommended Symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

• Account Type: Hedging (Raw Spread / ECN Recommended)


--------------------------------------------------

🛡️ KEY HIGHLIGHTS & SAFETY FEATURES

--------------------------------------------------

✔ HIGH WIN RATE PERFORMANCE: Built-in AI filters deliver an exceptionally high win rate (>90% in testing).

✔ SMART DYNAMIC GRID: Grid steps automatically expand/contract based on real-time ATR volatility to absorb spikes.

✔ BASKET PROFIT & LOSS PROTECTION: Closes the entire grid cycle immediately upon hitting target monetary profit ($) or emergency stop-loss limit ($).

✔ DAILY TARGET SAFEGUARD: Built-in daily profit targets ($) or max loss limits ($) to automatically manage exposure and pause trading once limits are reached.

✔ TIME & FRIDAY SESSION FILTER: Avoids high-spread rollover hours and protects your equity from weekend gap risks.

✔ AUTOMATIC MARGIN PROTECTION: Built-in volume calculation ensures lot sizing never exceeds broker margin limits.


--------------------------------------------------

📊 REAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

--------------------------------------------------

• Initial Deposit: $1,000

• Win Rate: > 91% (Long 92.74% / Short 90.32%)

• Max Equity Drawdown: 14.31% (Strict risk control for a Grid system)

• Recovery Factor: 3.60

• Sharpe Ratio: 1.59

• Equity Curve: Smooth linear growth with controlled drawdown exposure.


--------------------------------------------------

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT GUIDE

--------------------------------------------------

Recommended Golden Rule: Minimum $1,000 per 0.01 Starting Lot


[ Capital (USD) ]  |  [ Start Lot ]  |  [ Recommended Account ]

---------------------------------------------------------------

  $100 - $500      |     0.01       |  Cent / Micro Account

  $1,000           |     0.01       |  Standard / ECN Account

  $10,000          |     0.10       |  Standard / ECN Account

  $50,000+         |     0.50+      |  VIP / Raw Spread Account


--------------------------------------------------

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE

--------------------------------------------------

[ Grid & Lot Settings ]

• InpStartLot: Initial order lot size (Default: 0.01).

• InpLotMultiplier: Multiplier for grid recovery trades.


[ Auto RR & TP/SL ]

• InpAtrSlMultiplier: ATR multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss distance.

• InpRRRatio: Risk-to-Reward ratio for Take Profit calculation.

• InpUseTrailing: Enable/Disable ATR-based Trailing Stop.


[ Basket Profit/Loss (Per Round) ]

• InpBasketProfit: Target profit ($) to close the entire grid sequence.

• InpBasketLoss: Maximum allowable emergency loss ($) per round.


[ Daily Target Settings ]

• InpDailyProfit: Target daily profit limit ($) to pause trading.

• InpDailyLoss: Maximum allowable daily loss limit ($).


[ Time & Session Filters ]

• InpUseTimeFilter: Enable/Disable active trading hours window.

• InpTradeFriday / InpFridayStopHour: Rules to stop new positions before the weekend.


--------------------------------------------------

🖥️ RECOMMENDED TRADING ENVIRONMENT

--------------------------------------------------

• Broker: Low Spread ECN / Raw Spread

• VPS: Low Latency VPS recommended for 24/5 uptime (ping < 20ms)

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher


--------------------------------------------------

⚠️ DISCLAIMER & RISK WARNING

--------------------------------------------------

• Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

• Always practice proper risk management and test thoroughly on a DEMO account first.

Recommended products
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper AI? ​Smart Liquidity Detection: It identifies key pools (Buy Stops/Sell Stops) and waits for a "Sweep" before entering. ​Anti-Spike Protection: Uses an ATR-
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Experts
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Survivor
Pavel Nikiforov
Experts
Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
FREE
Universal Risk Trade Manager
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Utilities
UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5 Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence. Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you. Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel. Whether you trade Forex, Gold
Rexa
Said M Juma
Experts
### Product Title: RV16 Institutional V14 (SMC Logic) ### Short Description: Institutional grade EA based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Liquidity Sweeps, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis. Features a unique "Global Trade Lock" and Dynamic Profit Protection. ### Long Description: RV16 Institutional V14 is a high-performance trading algorithm built for traders who demand institutional precision. It combines the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a rigorous risk management framework to ensure
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL     Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol   Xau Zenith Grid Protocol represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of **dynamic grid-based averaging** (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary **Basket Take-Profit Engine** and **Aegis Drawdown Armor**, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA sca
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
London NY Session Scalping RSI EA
Hideki Takahashi
Experts
Backtested performance (USDJPY M5, 2020–2026): Win Rate: ~30% Max Drawdown: ~6% This EA is a scalping strategy optimized for the London and New York trading sessions. The European and US sessions are known for higher volatility, stronger trends, and frequent breakouts. This system is designed to capture those short-term opportunities efficiently. Features Optimized entries for London & New York sessions Simple and stable logic based on RSI Designed for scalping Avoids unnecessary trades Reco
FREE
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ilon Clustering is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design. General Provisions. The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can gr
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Experts
Cleetah EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is a complete trading loop – automatically identifying potential trends, calculating position sizes, entering trades, exiting trades, and providing excellent risk control. As each trending move ends, the equity curve rises steadily to a new level. Of course, the size of the step depends on the magnitude of the trend. Requirements & Recommendations Trading instrum
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Experts
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
RoboTrader 3 EA
Hisyamuddin Bin Jumain
Experts
RoboTrader 3 (RT3) EA – Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture RoboTrader 3 (RT3) is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for stability and long-term capital growth. Built on a sophisticated volatility breakout architecture, RT3 dynamically adapts to market conditions using advanced ATR-driven risk management. Designed for serious traders who value empirical data, this EA has been rigorously stress-tested to survive and thrive across diverse market cycles. Pr
FREE
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
XauUsd NextGen ea
Yoga Pratama Sukandar
Experts
I had a bad experience with manual trading, so I designed this EA for people like me and who are newbie to trading. If you look at my profile, I'm new and terrible at manual trading, with no track record. NextGen EA  is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and algorithmic trading research. It combines Armani Formula rule permission, KTAI stability evidence, SunTzu tactical terrain analysis, Gödel contradiction safety, and ONNX-based probability filtering to evaluate trade quality
Izanami Triple Core
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
IZANAMI TRIPLE-CORE   The Ultimate 3-Strategy Diversified Gold Engine    Izanami Triple-Core is an elite, institutional-grade Expert Advisor built to dominate XAUUSD. Named after the mythical Japanese Goddess of Creation and Death, Izanami commands three distinct magical blades (Strategies) simultaneously to ensure maximum diversification and market exposure. Instead of relying on a single entry logic that might fail in changing market conditions, Izanami runs a Triple-Core Engine. It does NOT
Scanner for news event and economic calendar
Mark Nicole Olarte
2 (1)
Experts
STATISTICAL MT5 NEWS, EVENT, AND ECONOMIC CALENDAR SCANNER DASHBOARD The first statistical MT5 dashboard designed to scan news events and economic calendars using mathematical probability. THE SEVEN PILLARS: THE COMMANDMENTS OF PROFIT This system does not just look at news; it analyzes the science of market reactions through seven elite pillars: 1. Power (Math) This is the heartbeat of the market. Using a proprietary Net Score calculation, the system boils down complex momentum into a single nu
Prime H1 Trader
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. The core of Prime H1 Trader's strategy is its unique dual-indicator approach. It leverages Envelope signals as the primary market trigger , th
FREE
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
XTGold Trading EA
Xuan Tien Nguyen
Experts
XTGold Ultimate v10.10 — Quant-Grade Expert Advisor XTGold Ultimate is a professional Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , engineered through ten successive versions with a focus on signal quality, execution reliability, and multi-layer capital protection. The system runs four independent trading strategies on every bar, applies a real-time Candlestick Pattern Library to score and confirm each signal, and manages risk through either a fixed lot or a dynamic risk-percentage model calibrate
FREE
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE   100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex)    Hyperion Quantum Pulse is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcu
Interest Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Universal Strength Meter HYBRID
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Experts
# Universal Strength Meter HYBRID EA ## The Intelligent Multi-Currency Trading System --- ## **Master the Market with Currency Strength Analysis** Universal Strength Meter EA is not just another trading robot—it's a sophisticated multi-currency trading system that leverages the fundamental relationship between currency pairs to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By analyzing the relative strength of individual currencies, our EA opens and manages trades when the market condi
Dumangan MT5
Jose Lagayan
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
FREE
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
See Rider
Sanusi Malee
Experts
See Rider — Professional Algorithmic Trading System See Rider is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for high-volatility instruments such as Gold (XAU/USD) . Built with rigorous risk management protocols and advanced trend-following architecture, it provides a robust, professional solution for automated traders aiming for consistency on the MQL5 Market . Key Features & Advantages Advanced Trend Filtration: Combines fast and slow Expone
Scalper See
Sanusi Malee
Experts
Title: Scalper SEE  Subtitle / Short Description: Advanced high-precision M1 scalping system designed exclusively for gold markets. Built with multi-indicator confirmation, trend filters, and intelligent partial profit-taking to maximize stability. Description: Overview Scalper SEE  is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for high-frequency price action dynamics on XAUUSD / XAUUSC (Timeframe M1) . Rather than relying on dangerous grid or martingale strategies,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review