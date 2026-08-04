ADX Sideway Zone Detector

ADX Sideway Zone Detector

Automatically spots ranging/choppy market conditions base on rules below

The indicator tracks ADX through a simple 4-state sequence (break → peak → back down) and, once the pattern completes, shades a "SIDEWAY zone" directly on your chart for a set duration.

Key features:

  • Fully customizable ADX break/peak/back levels
  • Adjustable zone duration and colors
  • On-chart dashboard with live ADX status, current state, and a calendar heatmap of past zones
  • Built-in timezone control — view everything in your own local time
  • Popup, push, and sound alerts on zone triggers
  • Optional white/clean chart theme with custom candle colors

Trading Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and you may lose some or all of your invested capital. The information, strategies, signals, and trading tools provided are for educational purposes only and are not financial advice.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always do your own research, manage your risk, and trade responsibly.

You are fully responsible for your own trading decisions and any profits or losses that may occur.


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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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