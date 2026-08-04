ADX Sideway Zone Detector

Automatically spots ranging/choppy market conditions base on rules below

The indicator tracks ADX through a simple 4-state sequence (break → peak → back down) and, once the pattern completes, shades a "SIDEWAY zone" directly on your chart for a set duration.

Key features:

Fully customizable ADX break/peak/back levels

Adjustable zone duration and colors

On-chart dashboard with live ADX status, current state, and a calendar heatmap of past zones

Built-in timezone control — view everything in your own local time

Popup, push, and sound alerts on zone triggers

Optional white/clean chart theme with custom candle colors

Trading Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and you may lose some or all of your invested capital. The information, strategies, signals, and trading tools provided are for educational purposes only and are not financial advice.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always do your own research, manage your risk, and trade responsibly.

You are fully responsible for your own trading decisions and any profits or losses that may occur.