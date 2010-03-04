Silver Precision Engine

SILVER PRECISION ENGINE MT5

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is a specialized automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Silver on MetaTrader 5.

The system is designed for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe and focuses on selective, rule-based execution rather than continuous market exposure. It does not open trades simply because a new candle has formed. The EA waits until its internal market, signal, volatility, timing, and risk conditions are satisfied before allowing a new position.

The current strategy is buy-side only. It does not open short positions.

PRODUCT PROFILE

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: Silver / XAGUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy only
Execution: Fully automated
Current version: 2.87
Operating style: Selective swing and intraday execution

Recommended terminal operation: Continuous


One-month rental: USD 100
Six-month rental: USD 540

One-year rental: USD 1000

lifetime license: USD 4500


TRADING CONCEPT

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is built around a selective signal process.

The EA evaluates completed H1 candles and combines internal market information such as:

- Directional market structure
- Trend alignment
- Momentum conditions
- Volatility conditions
- Signal confidence
- Entry timing
- Protective distance requirements
- Available margin
- Current account exposure
- Maximum holding limits

A trade is opened only when the complete validation sequence is satisfied.

When the required conditions are not present, the EA remains inactive. This is normal behavior and is part of the strategy design.

The system is not intended to trade every candle, every hour, or every market movement. Its purpose is to reduce unnecessary entries and participate only when the internal filters identify a qualified setup.

SELECTIVE ORDER EXECUTION

Silver Precision Engine MT5 uses controlled order execution.

A validated trading setup may be divided into a small group of positions instead of opening an unlimited sequence of orders. This allows the EA to distribute the selected exposure while keeping the number of simultaneous positions controlled.

The execution model is designed to:

- Avoid constant position accumulation
- Limit the number of orders opened for one signal
- Prevent repeated entries from the same unconfirmed condition
- Separate one qualified setup into controlled order components
- Keep all positions under the same protection and exit logic
- Stop opening additional exposure when the internal conditions are no longer valid

The EA may therefore open more than one position for a confirmed setup, but it is not designed to continuously stack new positions without limits.

MAIN FEATURES

- Developed specifically for Silver trading
- Designed for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe
- Fully automated entry, management, and exit
- Buy-side strategy
- Selective trade-entry filters
- Controlled number of simultaneous positions
- Adaptive position-volume calculation
- Configurable capital-use percentage
- Configurable maximum-lot protection
- Stop Loss and Take Profit management
- Maximum holding-time controls
- Maximum holding-bar controls
- Internal risk-guard framework
- Margin and free-margin checks
- Broker volume and symbol validation
- Protective-distance validation
- Historical signal support for Strategy Tester operation
- Internal live decision logic for current market candles
- On-chart operating information and diagnostics
- Automated order comments for trade identification
- No manual trade entry is required after installation

EMBEDDED HISTORICAL SIGNAL CORE

Silver Precision Engine MT5 includes an embedded historical signal resource for supported historical periods.

This design allows the EA to operate in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester without requiring the user to install a separate external CSV file.

For historical candles covered by the embedded data, the EA reads the corresponding internal historical signal.

For candles beyond the embedded historical range, the EA can use its internal live decision component to evaluate current market conditions.

This structure is intended to provide:

- Self-contained historical testing
- Easier installation
- No dependency on a separately supplied signal file
- Continuity between historical testing and current-market operation
- Clear diagnostic messages showing the active signal source

The historical signal resource is part of the EA package. Users should not need to manually copy or load a separate CSV file for normal operation.

MULTI-LAYER RISK-GUARD FRAMEWORK

The EA includes several protective layers that operate before entry, during execution, and while positions are open.

These controls are intended to reduce uncontrolled exposure and prevent trades from remaining active outside the permitted operating conditions.

1. Pre-entry validation guard

Before opening a position, the EA checks whether the current setup satisfies its internal signal and market requirements.

The EA may reject an entry when:

- Signal confidence is insufficient
- Market conditions do not match the strategy
- Required protective levels are invalid
- The available margin is insufficient
- The calculated volume is outside broker limits
- The maximum-lot setting would be exceeded
- The current setup has already been processed
- The maximum permitted exposure has already been reached

2. Symbol and broker-specification guard

Silver contract specifications differ between brokers.

The EA checks relevant trading properties such as:

- Symbol availability
- Minimum volume
- Maximum volume
- Volume step
- Tick size
- Tick value
- Contract size
- Stop-distance requirements
- Margin requirements

This helps the EA adjust the requested volume to the broker's permitted trading conditions.

3. Capital-use guard

InpCapitalUsePercent controls the percentage of available account capital considered by the internal position-sizing system.

This setting does not guarantee a fixed risk percentage on every trade. It controls the amount of account capital available to the sizing calculation.

Reducing this value generally reduces exposure. Increasing it generally increases exposure and margin usage.

4. Maximum-lot guard

InpMaximumLot defines the maximum volume the EA is permitted to request.

The calculated lot size cannot intentionally exceed this user-defined limit.

This is an important protection when:

- The account balance grows
- Leverage is high
- Silver prices change
- The broker uses a different contract size
- The internal sizing calculation produces a large requested volume

5. Margin guard

Before execution, the EA checks whether sufficient margin and free margin are available.

A position may be rejected, reduced, or not opened when the account cannot safely meet the broker's margin requirement.

The EA also displays account and margin information on the chart to help the user monitor current exposure.

6. Stop Loss and Take Profit protection

Positions are opened with strategy-defined protective levels when valid broker conditions allow them.

The protective system includes:

- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Strategy exit conditions
- Protective validation before order placement

The exact distance can vary according to the market setup, volatility, and broker specification.

7. Maximum holding-bar guard

The EA limits how many H1 bars a position may remain active.

This prevents a trade from remaining open indefinitely when the expected market movement does not develop within the permitted number of bars.

8. Hard maximum holding-time guard

In addition to the bar-based limit, the EA includes a hard time limit measured in hours.

When the maximum holding period is reached, the EA can close the position even when neither the original Take Profit nor Stop Loss has been reached.

This creates a second time-based protection layer.

9. Active-position management guard

While positions are open, the EA continues monitoring:

- Current profit or loss
- Protective levels
- Holding duration
- Number of elapsed bars
- Current market conditions
- Exit triggers
- Account margin state

The EA can close positions when the normal strategy exit, protective exit, or maximum holding condition is triggered.

10. Duplicate-entry and exposure guard

The system tracks its own orders through internal trade identifiers and order comments.

This helps reduce repeated processing of the same signal and keeps the number of open positions associated with one setup controlled.

POSITION SIZING

The EA calculates volume dynamically using account and broker information.

The position-sizing process may consider:

- Current equity or available capital
- InpCapitalUsePercent
- Current Silver price
- Broker contract size
- Margin requirement
- Account leverage
- Minimum volume
- Maximum volume
- Volume step
- InpMaximumLot

Because brokers use different Silver contract specifications, the same account balance may produce a different lot size on different brokers.

Users should never assume that the backtested volume will be identical on another broker.

TRADING FREQUENCY

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is selective.

The EA can remain without a trade for extended periods when no valid setup is detected.

This behavior is intentional.

The system is designed to prefer:

- Fewer qualified setups
- Controlled exposure
- Clear protective levels
- Limited simultaneous orders
- Defined maximum holding periods

It is not designed to maintain permanent exposure or to open a new trade on every candle.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

After entry, the EA manages the complete trade process automatically.

Trade management can include:

- Monitoring Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Monitoring the maximum holding-bar limit
- Monitoring the hard maximum holding-time limit
- Closing positions when a strategy exit is triggered
- Preventing additional entries when exposure limits are reached
- Identifying positions using dedicated order comments
- Displaying current operating status on the chart

The user does not need to manually close normal EA positions unless an emergency or personal risk decision requires intervention.

ON-CHART DIAGNOSTICS

The EA displays operating information directly on the chart.

Depending on the active operating mode, the panel can show information such as:

- Product and version
- Current engine mode
- Active signal source
- Embedded historical data status
- Current candle time
- Historical prediction availability
- Live decision status
- Current trading decision
- Risk-guard status
- Maximum holding-bar setting
- Hard maximum holding-time setting
- Account and margin information

These diagnostics help users understand whether the EA is waiting, processing historical signals, using current-market logic, managing open positions, or blocking an entry for protection reasons.

REFERENCE STRATEGY TESTER RESULT

The following figures are historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results.

They are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.

Product version: 2.87
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAGUSD
Timeframe: H1
Test period: 1 January 2019 to 28 July 2026
History quality: 99%
Initial deposit: USD 20,000
Reference leverage: 1:10
Total trades: 1,109
Total deals: 2,218
Long trades: 1,109
Short trades: 0
Profitable trades: 489
Profit trades: 44.09%
Loss trades: 620
Total net profit: USD 108,666.23
Profit factor: 1.16
Expected payoff: USD 97.99
Recovery factor: 1.27
Sharpe ratio: 3.24
Maximum relative balance drawdown: 58.70%
Maximum relative equity drawdown: 60.73%
Average position holding time: 3 hours 31 minutes
Maximum position holding time: 12 hours

Reference inputs:

InpMaximumLot = 10.0
InpCapitalUsePercent = 75.0

The reference configuration is aggressive and experienced substantial drawdown.

It should not automatically be considered suitable for every trader or account.

Users seeking lower exposure should test:

- A lower InpCapitalUsePercent
- A lower InpMaximumLot
- A larger account balance
- More conservative broker leverage
- Different spread and commission conditions

Changing the risk settings will also change trading volume, margin usage, profit, loss, and drawdown.

RECOMMENDED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: Silver / XAGUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy only
Algorithmic trading: Enabled
Terminal operation: Continuous
Internet connection: Stable
VPS: Recommended

The EA should be attached to one supported Silver H1 chart.

A continuously operating MetaTrader 5 terminal is required for live trade management.

A VPS is recommended when the user's local computer cannot remain online continuously.

SUPPORTED SYMBOLS

The EA is intended only for Silver against the US Dollar.

Supported symbol naming can include common XAGUSD and SILVER variations, depending on the final Market build and broker format.

Examples may include:

- XAGUSD
- XAGUSD.a
- XAGUSDm
- XAGUSD.pro
- SILVER
- SILVER.a

The EA should not be attached to Gold, Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, or other instruments.

Users must verify symbol compatibility in the Strategy Tester before live use.

BROKER DIFFERENCES

Results can vary materially between brokers because Silver trading conditions are not standardized.

Important differences include:

- Contract size
- Tick value
- Tick size
- Minimum lot
- Maximum lot
- Volume step
- Margin requirement
- Account leverage
- Spread
- Commission
- Swap
- Stop-distance rules
- Historical price data
- Execution speed
- Slippage
- Trading-session availability

Before live use, the user should:

1. Confirm that the broker offers a supported Silver symbol.
2. Run a full Strategy Tester test using the broker's own data.
3. Check that the calculated lot size is accepted.
4. Review margin and free-margin requirements.
5. Compare spread and commission with the reference test.
6. Test the EA on a demo account.
7. Observe the on-chart diagnostics.
8. Confirm that orders, protective levels, and exits operate correctly.

INSTALLATION

1. Install Silver Precision Engine MT5 through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
2. Open the broker's supported Silver / XAGUSD chart.
3. Select the H1 timeframe.
4. Attach the EA to the chart.
5. Enable algorithmic trading.
6. Review InpMaximumLot.
7. Review InpCapitalUsePercent.
8. Confirm that the on-chart diagnostic panel shows normal operation.
9. Keep MetaTrader 5 or the VPS running continuously.

Do not attach multiple copies of the EA to the same Silver account unless that exact configuration has been tested.

WHO THIS PRODUCT IS FOR

Silver Precision Engine MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

- Want a dedicated Silver Expert Advisor
- Prefer an H1 strategy
- Prefer selective trading instead of constant activity
- Understand that a system can experience losing periods
- Are willing to run broker-specific tests
- Can monitor margin and drawdown
- Prefer automated entry and exit management
- Can operate MetaTrader 5 continuously
- Accept that historical performance does not guarantee future results

This product is not suitable for users who:

- Expect guaranteed profits
- Expect daily trades
- Require a short-selling strategy
- Cannot tolerate drawdown
- Do not test on their own broker
- Use capital they cannot afford to lose
- Expect identical results across all brokers and accounts

RENTAL OPTIONS

One-month rental: USD 100

Suitable for users who want to evaluate the EA using their own broker, account conditions, VPS, Strategy Tester, and demo account.

Six-month rental: USD 540

Recommended for users who want a longer operating period and a lower effective monthly cost than repeated monthly rentals.

One-year rental: USD 1000

Provides the lowest effective monthly rental cost and is intended for users planning longer-term operation.

SUPPORT AND UPDATES

Product support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system and the product Comments section.

Support may include:

- Installation guidance
- Symbol-compatibility guidance
- Input-setting explanations
- Strategy Tester setup guidance
- Interpretation of on-chart diagnostic messages
- Assistance with common broker-specification issues

Updates may include:

- Broker-compatibility improvements
- Execution refinements
- Risk-control refinements
- Diagnostic-panel improvements
- Error corrections
- MetaTrader build compatibility
- Documentation improvements

Any material strategy change will be identified in the version notes.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is an automated trading tool.

It is not a deposit, financial guarantee, investment promise, or guarantee of profit.

Historical Strategy Tester results cannot reproduce every live-market condition.

Live results may differ because of:

- Spread expansion
- Slippage
- Commission
- Swap
- Execution delays
- Price-feed differences
- Broker contract specifications
- Account leverage
- Available margin
- VPS latency
- Market gaps
- Trading interruptions
- Changes in Silver market behavior

The reference test experienced significant drawdown.

Use only capital you can afford to lose.

Evaluate the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live deployment.

Select the capital-use percentage and maximum lot carefully.

The user remains responsible for the final decision to operate the EA and for all resulting trading risk.

Recommended products
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
Synthetic Edge Trading Bot
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Experts
Crash 1000 and Boom 1000 Index Synthetic EA – Steady Growth with Very Low Drawdown This Expert Advisor is specifically designed and optimized for trading the Crash 1000 and Boom 1000 Index (Deriv Synthetic Indices) on MetaTrader 5. Over a multi-year backtest (2020–2026), the EA demonstrated consistent equity growth with a remarkably smooth upward curve and minimal drawdown. The strategy focuses on disciplined, rule-based entries tailored to the unique volatility patterns of Crash 1000 and Boom 1
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Experts
Bar-Based Hybrid Grid | Cycle Control | Sequential Pending Orders Available as Two Separate Versions: MT4 & MT5 Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System is a disciplined, bar-based hybrid grid Expert Advisor designed around cycle logic, fixed anchors, and controlled order execution . The system builds its grid only from the previous candle , sends orders sequentially (maximum one pending order per tick) , and keeps the grid locked for the entire cycle — with no live re-anchoring and no grid rebuilding
Quantum Diana
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Quantum Diana – Smart Trend Trading Redefined Quantum Diana is a powerful trend-following trading EA engineered to capture strong market momentum with precision. It identifies emerging trends early using advanced price structure and volatility analysis. The system filters out market noise and avoids low-probability sideways conditions. With multi-timeframe confirmation, Quantum Diana ensures high-quality trade entries. Its adaptive risk management dynamically adjusts stop-loss and position sizin
Neuron Bots Gold D1 Premium
Vinicius Machado
Experts
GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5) O   GOLD D1   é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
Vortex X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
VORTEX v1.0 — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading System | Worldinversor 2026 OVERVIEW VORTEX v1.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specifically developed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) pair. It combines institutional-level structural analysis with momentum divergence detection, filtering each signal through a double-confirmation engine based on CCI and MACD to ensure that only high-probability trades are executed. MAIN STRATEGY VORTEX identifies trading opportunities
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Experts
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market
Moacir Pedro May
Experts
### OVERVIEW Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes. --- ### KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS * Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional convict
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Experts
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
XauUsdQuantProAI
Jaider Miguel Herrera Turizo
Experts
XAUUSD Quant Pro AI: Walk-Forward Adaptive Engine XAUUSD Quant Pro AI is not a simple indicator crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative suite designed exclusively to dominate the extreme volatility of Gold. 99% of Expert Advisors on the market fail due to a fatal flaw: Curve-fitting (Over-optimization). They memorize the past and collapse in the live market. XAUUSD Quant Pro AI solves this problem by integrating a Genetic Engine with Out-of-Sample Validation (Walk-Forward). The a
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
XAU Silence Paradox
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD SILENCE PARADOX AI    Paradox Breakout System - Predict massive tsunamis by measuring microscopic market silence.  XAUUSD Silence Paradox AI is an elite algorithmic trading system built on the groundbreaking "Golden Silence Paradox" theory. Retail traders chase momentum and get caught in fakeouts. They look for massive volume to jump into a trade. But true institutional Smart Money doesn't work that way.  Before the biggest, most massive breakouts in Gold, the market doesn't get busy. In
The Scalper Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
The Scalper Pro Advanced Multi-Strategy Scalping Expert Advisor The Scalper Pro is a high-precision automated scalping system designed for traders who require fast execution, structured logic, and controlled risk. It combines multiple price-action strategies with advanced trade and basket-level management to create a flexible solution for short-term trading. Built for performance and stability, the EA focuses on identifying intraday price movements and executing trades with disciplined managemen
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Experts
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Inferno Storm AI V227DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI V227DT  PRO  Hybrid (MT5) (Deep Think) [Subtitle: Deep Think Logic | XML Confidence Filter | Multi-LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Era of "Blind" Algorithms is Over Welcome to the absolute cutting edge of algorithmic trading.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.27DT   is not a standard Expert Advisor—it is a cognitive   Quantitative Intelligence Engine . Traditional bots blindly execute rigid historical rules, making
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Experts
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Inferno Storm AI V237DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 [Subtitle: Honest AI Context | L1 Hardware Scoring | TTM Squeeze Quant Matrix] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the forefront of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 obliterates the limitations of static "black-box" bots. By fusing a high-speed, institutional-grade quantitative chassis with the advanced reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs),
Grid Assist PRO
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Experts
Grid Assist PRO – Smart Semi-Auto Grid Trading EA Grid Assist PRO is an advanced Expert Advisor that combines the power of grid trading with a smart multi-indicator decision engine , giving traders both control and automation in one system. This is not just a grid EA — it is a trading assistant + execution engine designed for precision and flexibility. Video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/X-ec4rbop-o https://youtu.be/vXl_f6UU1ik Key Features Smart Signal Engine (Multi-Indicator Logic) Buil
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Gold Hft EA
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Experts
GOLD HFT EA v1.00 Structured Momentum Execution System for MT5 Gold Breakout EA is a precision breakout execution framework designed for traders who want disciplined, rule-based participation in volatility expansion. It is engineered to identify structured breakout conditions and execute with predefined risk parameters, eliminating hesitation, emotional interference, and overtrading. This is not a martingale system. It does not grid. It does not average into losses. It does not stack uncontrolle
Buyers of this product also purchase
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD What's New in Version 3.0? After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency. Key Updates: Adjustable Trend Filter Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best t
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Experts
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Mirror gold HFT plus
Haoyu Du
Experts
You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free  another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice:
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Experts
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review