Silver Precision Engine

SILVER PRECISION ENGINE MT5

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is a specialized automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Silver on MetaTrader 5.

The system is designed for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe and focuses on selective, rule-based execution rather than continuous market exposure. It does not open trades simply because a new candle has formed. The EA waits until its internal market, signal, volatility, timing, and risk conditions are satisfied before allowing a new position.

The current strategy is buy-side only. It does not open short positions.

PRODUCT PROFILE

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: Silver / XAGUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy only
Execution: Fully automated
Current version: 2.87
Operating style: Selective swing and intraday execution

Recommended terminal operation: Continuous


One-month rental: USD 100
Six-month rental: USD 540

One-year rental: USD 1000

lifetime license: USD 4500


TRADING CONCEPT

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is built around a selective signal process.

The EA evaluates completed H1 candles and combines internal market information such as:

- Directional market structure
- Trend alignment
- Momentum conditions
- Volatility conditions
- Signal confidence
- Entry timing
- Protective distance requirements
- Available margin
- Current account exposure
- Maximum holding limits

A trade is opened only when the complete validation sequence is satisfied.

When the required conditions are not present, the EA remains inactive. This is normal behavior and is part of the strategy design.

The system is not intended to trade every candle, every hour, or every market movement. Its purpose is to reduce unnecessary entries and participate only when the internal filters identify a qualified setup.

SELECTIVE ORDER EXECUTION

Silver Precision Engine MT5 uses controlled order execution.

A validated trading setup may be divided into a small group of positions instead of opening an unlimited sequence of orders. This allows the EA to distribute the selected exposure while keeping the number of simultaneous positions controlled.

The execution model is designed to:

- Avoid constant position accumulation
- Limit the number of orders opened for one signal
- Prevent repeated entries from the same unconfirmed condition
- Separate one qualified setup into controlled order components
- Keep all positions under the same protection and exit logic
- Stop opening additional exposure when the internal conditions are no longer valid

The EA may therefore open more than one position for a confirmed setup, but it is not designed to continuously stack new positions without limits.

MAIN FEATURES

- Developed specifically for Silver trading
- Designed for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe
- Fully automated entry, management, and exit
- Buy-side strategy
- Selective trade-entry filters
- Controlled number of simultaneous positions
- Adaptive position-volume calculation
- Configurable capital-use percentage
- Configurable maximum-lot protection
- Stop Loss and Take Profit management
- Maximum holding-time controls
- Maximum holding-bar controls
- Internal risk-guard framework
- Margin and free-margin checks
- Broker volume and symbol validation
- Protective-distance validation
- Historical signal support for Strategy Tester operation
- Internal live decision logic for current market candles
- On-chart operating information and diagnostics
- Automated order comments for trade identification
- No manual trade entry is required after installation

EMBEDDED HISTORICAL SIGNAL CORE

Silver Precision Engine MT5 includes an embedded historical signal resource for supported historical periods.

This design allows the EA to operate in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester without requiring the user to install a separate external CSV file.

For historical candles covered by the embedded data, the EA reads the corresponding internal historical signal.

For candles beyond the embedded historical range, the EA can use its internal live decision component to evaluate current market conditions.

This structure is intended to provide:

- Self-contained historical testing
- Easier installation
- No dependency on a separately supplied signal file
- Continuity between historical testing and current-market operation
- Clear diagnostic messages showing the active signal source

The historical signal resource is part of the EA package. Users should not need to manually copy or load a separate CSV file for normal operation.

MULTI-LAYER RISK-GUARD FRAMEWORK

The EA includes several protective layers that operate before entry, during execution, and while positions are open.

These controls are intended to reduce uncontrolled exposure and prevent trades from remaining active outside the permitted operating conditions.

1. Pre-entry validation guard

Before opening a position, the EA checks whether the current setup satisfies its internal signal and market requirements.

The EA may reject an entry when:

- Signal confidence is insufficient
- Market conditions do not match the strategy
- Required protective levels are invalid
- The available margin is insufficient
- The calculated volume is outside broker limits
- The maximum-lot setting would be exceeded
- The current setup has already been processed
- The maximum permitted exposure has already been reached

2. Symbol and broker-specification guard

Silver contract specifications differ between brokers.

The EA checks relevant trading properties such as:

- Symbol availability
- Minimum volume
- Maximum volume
- Volume step
- Tick size
- Tick value
- Contract size
- Stop-distance requirements
- Margin requirements

This helps the EA adjust the requested volume to the broker's permitted trading conditions.

3. Capital-use guard

InpCapitalUsePercent controls the percentage of available account capital considered by the internal position-sizing system.

This setting does not guarantee a fixed risk percentage on every trade. It controls the amount of account capital available to the sizing calculation.

Reducing this value generally reduces exposure. Increasing it generally increases exposure and margin usage.

4. Maximum-lot guard

InpMaximumLot defines the maximum volume the EA is permitted to request.

The calculated lot size cannot intentionally exceed this user-defined limit.

This is an important protection when:

- The account balance grows
- Leverage is high
- Silver prices change
- The broker uses a different contract size
- The internal sizing calculation produces a large requested volume

5. Margin guard

Before execution, the EA checks whether sufficient margin and free margin are available.

A position may be rejected, reduced, or not opened when the account cannot safely meet the broker's margin requirement.

The EA also displays account and margin information on the chart to help the user monitor current exposure.

6. Stop Loss and Take Profit protection

Positions are opened with strategy-defined protective levels when valid broker conditions allow them.

The protective system includes:

- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Strategy exit conditions
- Protective validation before order placement

The exact distance can vary according to the market setup, volatility, and broker specification.

7. Maximum holding-bar guard

The EA limits how many H1 bars a position may remain active.

This prevents a trade from remaining open indefinitely when the expected market movement does not develop within the permitted number of bars.

8. Hard maximum holding-time guard

In addition to the bar-based limit, the EA includes a hard time limit measured in hours.

When the maximum holding period is reached, the EA can close the position even when neither the original Take Profit nor Stop Loss has been reached.

This creates a second time-based protection layer.

9. Active-position management guard

While positions are open, the EA continues monitoring:

- Current profit or loss
- Protective levels
- Holding duration
- Number of elapsed bars
- Current market conditions
- Exit triggers
- Account margin state

The EA can close positions when the normal strategy exit, protective exit, or maximum holding condition is triggered.

10. Duplicate-entry and exposure guard

The system tracks its own orders through internal trade identifiers and order comments.

This helps reduce repeated processing of the same signal and keeps the number of open positions associated with one setup controlled.

POSITION SIZING

The EA calculates volume dynamically using account and broker information.

The position-sizing process may consider:

- Current equity or available capital
- InpCapitalUsePercent
- Current Silver price
- Broker contract size
- Margin requirement
- Account leverage
- Minimum volume
- Maximum volume
- Volume step
- InpMaximumLot

Because brokers use different Silver contract specifications, the same account balance may produce a different lot size on different brokers.

Users should never assume that the backtested volume will be identical on another broker.

TRADING FREQUENCY

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is selective.

The EA can remain without a trade for extended periods when no valid setup is detected.

This behavior is intentional.

The system is designed to prefer:

- Fewer qualified setups
- Controlled exposure
- Clear protective levels
- Limited simultaneous orders
- Defined maximum holding periods

It is not designed to maintain permanent exposure or to open a new trade on every candle.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

After entry, the EA manages the complete trade process automatically.

Trade management can include:

- Monitoring Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Monitoring the maximum holding-bar limit
- Monitoring the hard maximum holding-time limit
- Closing positions when a strategy exit is triggered
- Preventing additional entries when exposure limits are reached
- Identifying positions using dedicated order comments
- Displaying current operating status on the chart

The user does not need to manually close normal EA positions unless an emergency or personal risk decision requires intervention.

ON-CHART DIAGNOSTICS

The EA displays operating information directly on the chart.

Depending on the active operating mode, the panel can show information such as:

- Product and version
- Current engine mode
- Active signal source
- Embedded historical data status
- Current candle time
- Historical prediction availability
- Live decision status
- Current trading decision
- Risk-guard status
- Maximum holding-bar setting
- Hard maximum holding-time setting
- Account and margin information

These diagnostics help users understand whether the EA is waiting, processing historical signals, using current-market logic, managing open positions, or blocking an entry for protection reasons.

REFERENCE STRATEGY TESTER RESULT

The following figures are historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results.

They are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.

Product version: 2.87
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAGUSD
Timeframe: H1
Test period: 1 January 2019 to 28 July 2026
History quality: 99%
Initial deposit: USD 20,000
Reference leverage: 1:10
Total trades: 1,109
Total deals: 2,218
Long trades: 1,109
Short trades: 0
Profitable trades: 489
Profit trades: 44.09%
Loss trades: 620
Total net profit: USD 108,666.23
Profit factor: 1.16
Expected payoff: USD 97.99
Recovery factor: 1.27
Sharpe ratio: 3.24
Maximum relative balance drawdown: 58.70%
Maximum relative equity drawdown: 60.73%
Average position holding time: 3 hours 31 minutes
Maximum position holding time: 12 hours

Reference inputs:

InpMaximumLot = 10.0
InpCapitalUsePercent = 75.0

The reference configuration is aggressive and experienced substantial drawdown.

It should not automatically be considered suitable for every trader or account.

Users seeking lower exposure should test:

- A lower InpCapitalUsePercent
- A lower InpMaximumLot
- A larger account balance
- More conservative broker leverage
- Different spread and commission conditions

Changing the risk settings will also change trading volume, margin usage, profit, loss, and drawdown.

RECOMMENDED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: Silver / XAGUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy only
Algorithmic trading: Enabled
Terminal operation: Continuous
Internet connection: Stable
VPS: Recommended

The EA should be attached to one supported Silver H1 chart.

A continuously operating MetaTrader 5 terminal is required for live trade management.

A VPS is recommended when the user's local computer cannot remain online continuously.

SUPPORTED SYMBOLS

The EA is intended only for Silver against the US Dollar.

Supported symbol naming can include common XAGUSD and SILVER variations, depending on the final Market build and broker format.

Examples may include:

- XAGUSD
- XAGUSD.a
- XAGUSDm
- XAGUSD.pro
- SILVER
- SILVER.a

The EA should not be attached to Gold, Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, or other instruments.

Users must verify symbol compatibility in the Strategy Tester before live use.

BROKER DIFFERENCES

Results can vary materially between brokers because Silver trading conditions are not standardized.

Important differences include:

- Contract size
- Tick value
- Tick size
- Minimum lot
- Maximum lot
- Volume step
- Margin requirement
- Account leverage
- Spread
- Commission
- Swap
- Stop-distance rules
- Historical price data
- Execution speed
- Slippage
- Trading-session availability

Before live use, the user should:

1. Confirm that the broker offers a supported Silver symbol.
2. Run a full Strategy Tester test using the broker's own data.
3. Check that the calculated lot size is accepted.
4. Review margin and free-margin requirements.
5. Compare spread and commission with the reference test.
6. Test the EA on a demo account.
7. Observe the on-chart diagnostics.
8. Confirm that orders, protective levels, and exits operate correctly.

INSTALLATION

1. Install Silver Precision Engine MT5 through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
2. Open the broker's supported Silver / XAGUSD chart.
3. Select the H1 timeframe.
4. Attach the EA to the chart.
5. Enable algorithmic trading.
6. Review InpMaximumLot.
7. Review InpCapitalUsePercent.
8. Confirm that the on-chart diagnostic panel shows normal operation.
9. Keep MetaTrader 5 or the VPS running continuously.

Do not attach multiple copies of the EA to the same Silver account unless that exact configuration has been tested.

WHO THIS PRODUCT IS FOR

Silver Precision Engine MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

- Want a dedicated Silver Expert Advisor
- Prefer an H1 strategy
- Prefer selective trading instead of constant activity
- Understand that a system can experience losing periods
- Are willing to run broker-specific tests
- Can monitor margin and drawdown
- Prefer automated entry and exit management
- Can operate MetaTrader 5 continuously
- Accept that historical performance does not guarantee future results

This product is not suitable for users who:

- Expect guaranteed profits
- Expect daily trades
- Require a short-selling strategy
- Cannot tolerate drawdown
- Do not test on their own broker
- Use capital they cannot afford to lose
- Expect identical results across all brokers and accounts

RENTAL OPTIONS

One-month rental: USD 100

Suitable for users who want to evaluate the EA using their own broker, account conditions, VPS, Strategy Tester, and demo account.

Six-month rental: USD 540

Recommended for users who want a longer operating period and a lower effective monthly cost than repeated monthly rentals.

One-year rental: USD 1000

Provides the lowest effective monthly rental cost and is intended for users planning longer-term operation.

SUPPORT AND UPDATES

Product support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system and the product Comments section.

Support may include:

- Installation guidance
- Symbol-compatibility guidance
- Input-setting explanations
- Strategy Tester setup guidance
- Interpretation of on-chart diagnostic messages
- Assistance with common broker-specification issues

Updates may include:

- Broker-compatibility improvements
- Execution refinements
- Risk-control refinements
- Diagnostic-panel improvements
- Error corrections
- MetaTrader build compatibility
- Documentation improvements

Any material strategy change will be identified in the version notes.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is an automated trading tool.

It is not a deposit, financial guarantee, investment promise, or guarantee of profit.

Historical Strategy Tester results cannot reproduce every live-market condition.

Live results may differ because of:

- Spread expansion
- Slippage
- Commission
- Swap
- Execution delays
- Price-feed differences
- Broker contract specifications
- Account leverage
- Available margin
- VPS latency
- Market gaps
- Trading interruptions
- Changes in Silver market behavior

The reference test experienced significant drawdown.

Use only capital you can afford to lose.

Evaluate the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live deployment.

Select the capital-use percentage and maximum lot carefully.

The user remains responsible for the final decision to operate the EA and for all resulting trading risk.

Рекомендуем также
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
Synthetic Edge Trading Bot
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Эксперты
Crash 1000 and Boom 1000 Index Synthetic EA – Steady Growth with Very Low Drawdown This Expert Advisor is specifically designed and optimized for trading the Crash 1000 and Boom 1000 Index (Deriv Synthetic Indices) on MetaTrader 5. Over a multi-year backtest (2020–2026), the EA demonstrated consistent equity growth with a remarkably smooth upward curve and minimal drawdown. The strategy focuses on disciplined, rule-based entries tailored to the unique volatility patterns of Crash 1000 and Boom 1
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Эксперты
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System — это дисциплинированный эксперт-советник с гибридной сеткой, работающий на основе свечей и циклов, разработанный с акцентом на строгий контроль, фиксированные якорные цены и последовательное размещение ордеров. Система строит торговую сетку исключительно на данных предыдущей свечи , размещает ордера последовательно (не более одного отложенного ордера за тик) и фиксирует параметры сетки на весь цикл , без динамического пересчёта или повторной привязки во время д
Neuron Bots Gold D1 Premium
Vinicius Machado
Эксперты
GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5) O   GOLD D1   é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
Vortex X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
VORTEX v1.0 — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading System | Worldinversor 2026 OVERVIEW VORTEX v1.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specifically developed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) pair. It combines institutional-level structural analysis with momentum divergence detection, filtering each signal through a double-confirmation engine based on CCI and MACD to ensure that only high-probability trades are executed. MAIN STRATEGY VORTEX identifies trading opportunities
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Эксперты
Создан для доминирования на рынке золота. Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Специальная вводная цена:   всего 500 долларов для первых покупателей! Цена увеличивается на 100 долларов за каждые 10 проданных экземпляров. Окончательная цена: 2000 долларов. Максимальное количество мест: 1000. Торговый сигнал в реальном времени  Робофорекс   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Описание Aura Gold P
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Эксперты
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market
Moacir Pedro May
Эксперты
### OVERVIEW Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes. --- ### KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS * Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional convict
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Эксперты
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Эксперты
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
XauUsdQuantProAI
Jaider Miguel Herrera Turizo
Эксперты
XAUUSD Quant Pro AI: Walk-Forward Adaptive Engine XAUUSD Quant Pro AI — это не просто пересечение скользящих средних; это количественная система институционального уровня, разработанная исключительно для укрощения экстремальной волатильности золота. 99% торговых советников (EA) на рынке терпят крах из-за фатального недостатка: переоптимизации (Curve-fitting). Они заучивают прошлое и сливают депозит на реальном рынке. XAUUSD Quant Pro AI решает эту проблему за счет интеграции генетического алг
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Nirio : Ваш надежный проводник на рынке Форекс Nirio — это высокотехнологичный торговый бот, разработанный специально для форекс-трейдеров. Этот инновационный инструмент оснащен множеством функций, которые позволяют трейдерам эффективно управлять своими сделками и стратегиями. Цена для первых пользователей снижена, и со временем увеличится. Преимущества Nirio: Надежность и стабильность: Nirio разработан в соответствии с самыми высокими стандартами надежности и стабильности, что обеспечивает
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Эксперты
Sydney - это сложный и новый алгоритм, который использует искусственный интеллект в сочетании с традиционным техническим анализом для прогнозирования будущих движений рынка по символам GBPUSD и USDJPY . Этот советник использует рекуррентные нейронные сети, а именно ячейки с долговременной памятью (Long-Short-Term-Memory), которые обучаются на данных индикаторов технического анализа. Благодаря этому методу советник способен узнать, какие индикаторы наиболее релевантны для будущего движения цены,
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Эксперты
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
XAU Silence Paradox
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD SILENCE PARADOX AI  Paradox Breakout System - Predict massive tsunamis by measuring microscopic market silence. XAUUSD Silence Paradox AI is an elite algorithmic trading system built on the groundbreaking "Golden Silence Paradox" theory. Retail traders chase momentum and get caught in fakeouts. They look for massive volume to jump into a trade. But true institutional Smart Money doesn't work that way.  Before the biggest, most massive breakouts in Gold, the market doesn't get busy. I
The Scalper Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
The Scalper Pro Advanced Multi-Strategy Scalping Expert Advisor The Scalper Pro is a high-precision automated scalping system designed for traders who require fast execution, structured logic, and controlled risk. It combines multiple price-action strategies with advanced trade and basket-level management to create a flexible solution for short-term trading. Built for performance and stability, the EA focuses on identifying intraday price movements and executing trades with disciplined managemen
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Эксперты
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Inferno Storm AI V227DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI V227DT  PRO  Hybrid (MT5) (Deep Think) [Subtitle: Deep Think Logic | XML Confidence Filter | Multi-LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Era of "Blind" Algorithms is Over Welcome to the absolute cutting edge of algorithmic trading.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.27DT   is not a standard Expert Advisor—it is a cognitive   Quantitative Intelligence Engine . Traditional bots blindly execute rigid historical rules, making
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Эксперты
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Inferno Storm AI V237DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 [Subtitle: Honest AI Context | L1 Hardware Scoring | TTM Squeeze Quant Matrix] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the forefront of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 obliterates the limitations of static "black-box" bots. By fusing a high-speed, institutional-grade quantitative chassis with the advanced reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs),
Grid Assist PRO
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Эксперты
Grid Assist PRO – Smart Semi-Auto Grid Trading EA Grid Assist PRO is an advanced Expert Advisor that combines the power of grid trading with a smart multi-indicator decision engine , giving traders both control and automation in one system. This is not just a grid EA — it is a trading assistant + execution engine designed for precision and flexibility. Video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/X-ec4rbop-o https://youtu.be/vXl_f6UU1ik Key Features Smart Signal Engine (Multi-Indicator Logic) Buil
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Gold Hft EA
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Эксперты
GOLD HFT EA v1.00 Structured Momentum Execution System for MT5 Gold Breakout EA is a precision breakout execution framework designed for traders who want disciplined, rule-based participation in volatility expansion. It is engineered to identify structured breakout conditions and execute with predefined risk parameters, eliminating hesitation, emotional interference, and overtrading. This is not a martingale system. It does not grid. It does not average into losses. It does not stack uncontrolle
С этим продуктом покупают
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - H5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ 2321875 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная тор
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Раскройте весь потенциал своих инвестиций на Форекс с помощью советника Finvesting, вашего надежного союзника в мире торговли валютой. Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для увеличения ваших инвестиций в Форекс и поможет вам с уверенностью достичь своих финансовых целей. Живое выступление: Finvesting EA имеет успешный опыт стабильной торговли. Реальный счет Живое выступление MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1715664 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1973370 Откройте для себя по
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от разных стратегий и открывает рыночные позиции в предпочтительном направлении.  Такой принцип вместе с одновременной работой на коррелир
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, работающий одновременно на 15 парах основных валют EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. Советник объединяет в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм открытия позиций при смене сигнала от индикатора Parabolic SAR с подтверждением по двум старшим периодам. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Эксперты
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Эксперты
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Эксперты
Scalper EA Pro - Высокоточный робот для автоматической торговли!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD Что нового в версии 3.0? После месяцев разработки и тщательного тестирования мы представляем самую продвинутую и надежную версию Scalper EA Pro! С новыми интеллектуальными фильтрами, улучшенным управлением рисками и более точными входами, этот советник создан для работы на рынках с максимальной эффективностью. Ключевые обновления: Настраиваемый фильтр тренда Теперь с настраиваемыми EMA (по ум
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Эксперты
Эксперт создан для работы в швейцарском банке Swissquote . Автоматически рассчитывают объемы входящих сделок. Э ксперт рассчитан для получения пассивново годового дохода. Для открытия торгового счета в швейцарском банке   переходите по   ссылке.  https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Примечания Рекомендуется зарегистрироваться по ссылке для корректной работы советника   Ссылка в
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Эксперты
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Mirror gold HFT plus
Haoyu Du
Эксперты
You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Эксперты
Приветствую вас, товарищи трейдеры. EA Project 758 Создан командой Трейдеров и программистов с опытом работы 15 лет.EA Project 758 Разрабатывался  и дорабатывался на протяжении 6 лет. Данным путем мы достигли просто отличного результата. Алгоритм EA авторский и не имеет аналогов. Он несет в себе такие универсальные и сложные системы как IR разработанную лично нами. Мы разработали авторский  EA, в котором воплощена модель поведения термитов.  Эти мелкие насекомые известны своей уникальной социал
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник работает на основе двойного стохастического осциллятора, полос Боллинджера и тралового индикатора. Советник одновременно торгует по 21 стандартному символу. Советник предназначен для счетов с пятизначными суммами. Использовать       1:500 Временной интервал для торговли       H1 Период   : 2022.05-2024 ВАЖНО! После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить инструкции по установке и настройке. Вы бесплатно получите еще один из моих
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Эксперты
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Эксперты
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв