Silver Precision Engine

SILVER PRECISION ENGINE MT5

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is a specialized automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Silver on MetaTrader 5.

The system is designed for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe and focuses on selective, rule-based execution rather than continuous market exposure. It does not open trades simply because a new candle has formed. The EA waits until its internal market, signal, volatility, timing, and risk conditions are satisfied before allowing a new position.

The current strategy is buy-side only. It does not open short positions.

PRODUCT PROFILE

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: Silver / XAGUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy only
Execution: Fully automated
Current version: 2.87
Operating style: Selective swing and intraday execution

Recommended terminal operation: Continuous


One-month rental: USD 100
Six-month rental: USD 540

One-year rental: USD 1000

lifetime license: USD 4500


TRADING CONCEPT

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is built around a selective signal process.

The EA evaluates completed H1 candles and combines internal market information such as:

- Directional market structure
- Trend alignment
- Momentum conditions
- Volatility conditions
- Signal confidence
- Entry timing
- Protective distance requirements
- Available margin
- Current account exposure
- Maximum holding limits

A trade is opened only when the complete validation sequence is satisfied.

When the required conditions are not present, the EA remains inactive. This is normal behavior and is part of the strategy design.

The system is not intended to trade every candle, every hour, or every market movement. Its purpose is to reduce unnecessary entries and participate only when the internal filters identify a qualified setup.

SELECTIVE ORDER EXECUTION

Silver Precision Engine MT5 uses controlled order execution.

A validated trading setup may be divided into a small group of positions instead of opening an unlimited sequence of orders. This allows the EA to distribute the selected exposure while keeping the number of simultaneous positions controlled.

The execution model is designed to:

- Avoid constant position accumulation
- Limit the number of orders opened for one signal
- Prevent repeated entries from the same unconfirmed condition
- Separate one qualified setup into controlled order components
- Keep all positions under the same protection and exit logic
- Stop opening additional exposure when the internal conditions are no longer valid

The EA may therefore open more than one position for a confirmed setup, but it is not designed to continuously stack new positions without limits.

MAIN FEATURES

- Developed specifically for Silver trading
- Designed for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe
- Fully automated entry, management, and exit
- Buy-side strategy
- Selective trade-entry filters
- Controlled number of simultaneous positions
- Adaptive position-volume calculation
- Configurable capital-use percentage
- Configurable maximum-lot protection
- Stop Loss and Take Profit management
- Maximum holding-time controls
- Maximum holding-bar controls
- Internal risk-guard framework
- Margin and free-margin checks
- Broker volume and symbol validation
- Protective-distance validation
- Historical signal support for Strategy Tester operation
- Internal live decision logic for current market candles
- On-chart operating information and diagnostics
- Automated order comments for trade identification
- No manual trade entry is required after installation

EMBEDDED HISTORICAL SIGNAL CORE

Silver Precision Engine MT5 includes an embedded historical signal resource for supported historical periods.

This design allows the EA to operate in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester without requiring the user to install a separate external CSV file.

For historical candles covered by the embedded data, the EA reads the corresponding internal historical signal.

For candles beyond the embedded historical range, the EA can use its internal live decision component to evaluate current market conditions.

This structure is intended to provide:

- Self-contained historical testing
- Easier installation
- No dependency on a separately supplied signal file
- Continuity between historical testing and current-market operation
- Clear diagnostic messages showing the active signal source

The historical signal resource is part of the EA package. Users should not need to manually copy or load a separate CSV file for normal operation.

MULTI-LAYER RISK-GUARD FRAMEWORK

The EA includes several protective layers that operate before entry, during execution, and while positions are open.

These controls are intended to reduce uncontrolled exposure and prevent trades from remaining active outside the permitted operating conditions.

1. Pre-entry validation guard

Before opening a position, the EA checks whether the current setup satisfies its internal signal and market requirements.

The EA may reject an entry when:

- Signal confidence is insufficient
- Market conditions do not match the strategy
- Required protective levels are invalid
- The available margin is insufficient
- The calculated volume is outside broker limits
- The maximum-lot setting would be exceeded
- The current setup has already been processed
- The maximum permitted exposure has already been reached

2. Symbol and broker-specification guard

Silver contract specifications differ between brokers.

The EA checks relevant trading properties such as:

- Symbol availability
- Minimum volume
- Maximum volume
- Volume step
- Tick size
- Tick value
- Contract size
- Stop-distance requirements
- Margin requirements

This helps the EA adjust the requested volume to the broker's permitted trading conditions.

3. Capital-use guard

InpCapitalUsePercent controls the percentage of available account capital considered by the internal position-sizing system.

This setting does not guarantee a fixed risk percentage on every trade. It controls the amount of account capital available to the sizing calculation.

Reducing this value generally reduces exposure. Increasing it generally increases exposure and margin usage.

4. Maximum-lot guard

InpMaximumLot defines the maximum volume the EA is permitted to request.

The calculated lot size cannot intentionally exceed this user-defined limit.

This is an important protection when:

- The account balance grows
- Leverage is high
- Silver prices change
- The broker uses a different contract size
- The internal sizing calculation produces a large requested volume

5. Margin guard

Before execution, the EA checks whether sufficient margin and free margin are available.

A position may be rejected, reduced, or not opened when the account cannot safely meet the broker's margin requirement.

The EA also displays account and margin information on the chart to help the user monitor current exposure.

6. Stop Loss and Take Profit protection

Positions are opened with strategy-defined protective levels when valid broker conditions allow them.

The protective system includes:

- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Strategy exit conditions
- Protective validation before order placement

The exact distance can vary according to the market setup, volatility, and broker specification.

7. Maximum holding-bar guard

The EA limits how many H1 bars a position may remain active.

This prevents a trade from remaining open indefinitely when the expected market movement does not develop within the permitted number of bars.

8. Hard maximum holding-time guard

In addition to the bar-based limit, the EA includes a hard time limit measured in hours.

When the maximum holding period is reached, the EA can close the position even when neither the original Take Profit nor Stop Loss has been reached.

This creates a second time-based protection layer.

9. Active-position management guard

While positions are open, the EA continues monitoring:

- Current profit or loss
- Protective levels
- Holding duration
- Number of elapsed bars
- Current market conditions
- Exit triggers
- Account margin state

The EA can close positions when the normal strategy exit, protective exit, or maximum holding condition is triggered.

10. Duplicate-entry and exposure guard

The system tracks its own orders through internal trade identifiers and order comments.

This helps reduce repeated processing of the same signal and keeps the number of open positions associated with one setup controlled.

POSITION SIZING

The EA calculates volume dynamically using account and broker information.

The position-sizing process may consider:

- Current equity or available capital
- InpCapitalUsePercent
- Current Silver price
- Broker contract size
- Margin requirement
- Account leverage
- Minimum volume
- Maximum volume
- Volume step
- InpMaximumLot

Because brokers use different Silver contract specifications, the same account balance may produce a different lot size on different brokers.

Users should never assume that the backtested volume will be identical on another broker.

TRADING FREQUENCY

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is selective.

The EA can remain without a trade for extended periods when no valid setup is detected.

This behavior is intentional.

The system is designed to prefer:

- Fewer qualified setups
- Controlled exposure
- Clear protective levels
- Limited simultaneous orders
- Defined maximum holding periods

It is not designed to maintain permanent exposure or to open a new trade on every candle.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

After entry, the EA manages the complete trade process automatically.

Trade management can include:

- Monitoring Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Monitoring the maximum holding-bar limit
- Monitoring the hard maximum holding-time limit
- Closing positions when a strategy exit is triggered
- Preventing additional entries when exposure limits are reached
- Identifying positions using dedicated order comments
- Displaying current operating status on the chart

The user does not need to manually close normal EA positions unless an emergency or personal risk decision requires intervention.

ON-CHART DIAGNOSTICS

The EA displays operating information directly on the chart.

Depending on the active operating mode, the panel can show information such as:

- Product and version
- Current engine mode
- Active signal source
- Embedded historical data status
- Current candle time
- Historical prediction availability
- Live decision status
- Current trading decision
- Risk-guard status
- Maximum holding-bar setting
- Hard maximum holding-time setting
- Account and margin information

These diagnostics help users understand whether the EA is waiting, processing historical signals, using current-market logic, managing open positions, or blocking an entry for protection reasons.

REFERENCE STRATEGY TESTER RESULT

The following figures are historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results.

They are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.

Product version: 2.87
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAGUSD
Timeframe: H1
Test period: 1 January 2019 to 28 July 2026
History quality: 99%
Initial deposit: USD 20,000
Reference leverage: 1:10
Total trades: 1,109
Total deals: 2,218
Long trades: 1,109
Short trades: 0
Profitable trades: 489
Profit trades: 44.09%
Loss trades: 620
Total net profit: USD 108,666.23
Profit factor: 1.16
Expected payoff: USD 97.99
Recovery factor: 1.27
Sharpe ratio: 3.24
Maximum relative balance drawdown: 58.70%
Maximum relative equity drawdown: 60.73%
Average position holding time: 3 hours 31 minutes
Maximum position holding time: 12 hours

Reference inputs:

InpMaximumLot = 10.0
InpCapitalUsePercent = 75.0

The reference configuration is aggressive and experienced substantial drawdown.

It should not automatically be considered suitable for every trader or account.

Users seeking lower exposure should test:

- A lower InpCapitalUsePercent
- A lower InpMaximumLot
- A larger account balance
- More conservative broker leverage
- Different spread and commission conditions

Changing the risk settings will also change trading volume, margin usage, profit, loss, and drawdown.

RECOMMENDED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: Silver / XAGUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy only
Algorithmic trading: Enabled
Terminal operation: Continuous
Internet connection: Stable
VPS: Recommended

The EA should be attached to one supported Silver H1 chart.

A continuously operating MetaTrader 5 terminal is required for live trade management.

A VPS is recommended when the user's local computer cannot remain online continuously.

SUPPORTED SYMBOLS

The EA is intended only for Silver against the US Dollar.

Supported symbol naming can include common XAGUSD and SILVER variations, depending on the final Market build and broker format.

Examples may include:

- XAGUSD
- XAGUSD.a
- XAGUSDm
- XAGUSD.pro
- SILVER
- SILVER.a

The EA should not be attached to Gold, Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, or other instruments.

Users must verify symbol compatibility in the Strategy Tester before live use.

BROKER DIFFERENCES

Results can vary materially between brokers because Silver trading conditions are not standardized.

Important differences include:

- Contract size
- Tick value
- Tick size
- Minimum lot
- Maximum lot
- Volume step
- Margin requirement
- Account leverage
- Spread
- Commission
- Swap
- Stop-distance rules
- Historical price data
- Execution speed
- Slippage
- Trading-session availability

Before live use, the user should:

1. Confirm that the broker offers a supported Silver symbol.
2. Run a full Strategy Tester test using the broker's own data.
3. Check that the calculated lot size is accepted.
4. Review margin and free-margin requirements.
5. Compare spread and commission with the reference test.
6. Test the EA on a demo account.
7. Observe the on-chart diagnostics.
8. Confirm that orders, protective levels, and exits operate correctly.

INSTALLATION

1. Install Silver Precision Engine MT5 through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
2. Open the broker's supported Silver / XAGUSD chart.
3. Select the H1 timeframe.
4. Attach the EA to the chart.
5. Enable algorithmic trading.
6. Review InpMaximumLot.
7. Review InpCapitalUsePercent.
8. Confirm that the on-chart diagnostic panel shows normal operation.
9. Keep MetaTrader 5 or the VPS running continuously.

Do not attach multiple copies of the EA to the same Silver account unless that exact configuration has been tested.

WHO THIS PRODUCT IS FOR

Silver Precision Engine MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

- Want a dedicated Silver Expert Advisor
- Prefer an H1 strategy
- Prefer selective trading instead of constant activity
- Understand that a system can experience losing periods
- Are willing to run broker-specific tests
- Can monitor margin and drawdown
- Prefer automated entry and exit management
- Can operate MetaTrader 5 continuously
- Accept that historical performance does not guarantee future results

This product is not suitable for users who:

- Expect guaranteed profits
- Expect daily trades
- Require a short-selling strategy
- Cannot tolerate drawdown
- Do not test on their own broker
- Use capital they cannot afford to lose
- Expect identical results across all brokers and accounts

RENTAL OPTIONS

One-month rental: USD 100

Suitable for users who want to evaluate the EA using their own broker, account conditions, VPS, Strategy Tester, and demo account.

Six-month rental: USD 540

Recommended for users who want a longer operating period and a lower effective monthly cost than repeated monthly rentals.

One-year rental: USD 1000

Provides the lowest effective monthly rental cost and is intended for users planning longer-term operation.

SUPPORT AND UPDATES

Product support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system and the product Comments section.

Support may include:

- Installation guidance
- Symbol-compatibility guidance
- Input-setting explanations
- Strategy Tester setup guidance
- Interpretation of on-chart diagnostic messages
- Assistance with common broker-specification issues

Updates may include:

- Broker-compatibility improvements
- Execution refinements
- Risk-control refinements
- Diagnostic-panel improvements
- Error corrections
- MetaTrader build compatibility
- Documentation improvements

Any material strategy change will be identified in the version notes.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Silver Precision Engine MT5 is an automated trading tool.

It is not a deposit, financial guarantee, investment promise, or guarantee of profit.

Historical Strategy Tester results cannot reproduce every live-market condition.

Live results may differ because of:

- Spread expansion
- Slippage
- Commission
- Swap
- Execution delays
- Price-feed differences
- Broker contract specifications
- Account leverage
- Available margin
- VPS latency
- Market gaps
- Trading interruptions
- Changes in Silver market behavior

The reference test experienced significant drawdown.

Use only capital you can afford to lose.

Evaluate the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live deployment.

Select the capital-use percentage and maximum lot carefully.

The user remains responsible for the final decision to operate the EA and for all resulting trading risk.

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Huu Loc Nguyen
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专家
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5 (1)
专家
通过 Finvesting EA 释放您外汇投资的全部潜力，Finvesting EA 是您在货币交易领域值得信赖的盟友。 该专家顾问 (EA) 旨在增强您的外汇投资并帮助您自信地实现财务目标。 现场表演： Finvesting EA 拥有稳定交易的实时记录。 真实账户 现场表演 MT4： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1715664 MT5： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1973370 发现 Finvesting EA 的潜力并加入成功的外汇投资者社区。 是时候利用 Finvesting EA 最大限度地发挥您的潜力并让您的投资蓬勃发展。 今天就迈出迈向更光明的财务未来的第一步。 主要特征： 先进的算法：Finvesting EA 由尖端算法提供支持，结合技术分析、市场情绪和历史数据来做出明智的投资决策。 它不断适应不断变化的市场条件，以优化您的交易结果。 24/5 自动交易：无需 24/7 盯着电脑屏幕。 Finvesting EA 代表您进行交易，全天候执行订单并管理您的投资，让您即使在睡觉时也能
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
专家
多货币专家顾问，可同时处理 15 对主要货币 EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY。 Expert Advisor 结合了许多同时起作用的简单策略。每个策略都基于一个简单的算法，用于在抛物线转向指标的信号发生变化并确认两个较早的时期时开仓。每项战略都在过去五年中得到了优化。 Expert Advisor 使用“人群正确性”的统计原则：它对来自不同策略的信号进行平均，并在首选方向上开仓。这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大增加对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 EA 中不使用 Martingale 或网格。 选项 所有参数均已优化，无需调整。只剩下两个参数： 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。此参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能出现的实际回撤可能与宣布的略有不同，无论是上升还是下降 交易定期存款     -- 设定用于交易的固定资金数额。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
专家
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
专家
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
专家
TaiJi Master EA 是一款突破型的 MQL5 专家顾问，其核心思想来源于中国的太极，在阴和阳，涨和跌的交界处，往往是方向不明确的的时候。 EA采用独有的方法监测到行情处于多空交界处的时候，开始双向挂单，等待行情进一步发展，如果后续行情依旧不明确，则取消挂单，相反，则开仓成交。 经测试，该EA适用于绝大多数品种， 贵金属、货币对、期货、现货、加密货币、股指、能源  等等都可适用，具有广泛的适应性，可以大大提高资金效率，同样适合机构和大资金交易者。 我们将各个品种的交易逻辑，进行了统一封装，大家只需要在对应品种的图表上加载EA，并且将选项选择至对应的品种即可，使用极其简单。 关于品种： 本EA经测试，对黄金的适配度最高，对货币对的兼容性稍差一些，但依然是正收益。 关于点差和隔夜费： EA 运行于1H、4H周期，所以对点差并不敏感，不属于短线、超短线策略，通常持仓时间在1天至1周，因此，更低的隔夜费往往更有优势。 关于经纪商： 本EA的测试是在XM平台上进行的，理论上来说对XM平台兼容性最好，同时又测试了其他平台，诸如ICMarkets、Exness，IC的绩效在某些方面甚至优于
Mirror gold HFT plus
Haoyu Du
专家
You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
专家
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
专家
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
专家
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Quantity Demand Swing trade
Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
专家
*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
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