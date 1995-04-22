SFRecovery EA v3.24 - the drawdown recovery manager for MT5.





It never opens a trade by itself. It watches the positions you already have (manual trades, other EAs, webhook bots) and when one sinks into drawdown it manages the whole basket until it exits at break-even plus your target. You set the caps, it does the grind.





V3.24 adds EXIT COST BUFFER (anti-drain): every green exit now requires a cushion that covers the costs the float cannot see - the close-side commission (round-turn brokers charge the exit too), the spread/slippage on the fill, the overnight swap. The slow drain that made accounts lose money on cycles that looked like "break-even" is gone.





CONTROL mode is still there: when drawdown hits your threshold the EA takes over the whole book on that symbol and works both sides until break-even, or until your loss caps stop it. After a stop-out it re-engages in minutes, not days.





WHY IT COSTS 30 USD

Recovery managers in this category usually sell for 150 USD and up. SFRecovery does the same job with a full protection stack for 30 USD, one time, 10 activations. No subscription, no upsell.





WHAT YOU GET

- Watches everything: manual trades, other EAs, webhook bots. Manage-all "*" mode out of the box.

- Controlled averaging grid (fixed step, ATR, or Kalman filter) with caps you define yourself.

- AW-style partial closes by default: the basket shrinks during the cycle instead of sitting at break-even doing nothing.

- EXIT COST BUFFER (v3.24): green exits clear the close-side costs the float cannot see - no more hidden drain.

- ZONE dual-side mode: a mirror grid on the opposite side works both directions of the swing.

- CONTROL mode: takes over the whole book at your DD threshold and works both sides until break-even.

- Protection stack: 3-tier circuit breaker, hard loss cap in USD, daily loss breaker, day halt after N stop-outs, exposure cap, spread and rollover guards.

- On-chart panel with a manual Buy/Sell/Close pad, break-even lines, optional Telegram alerts.

- 7 presets calibrated for 10,000 USD accounts (XAUUSD / EURUSD, KALMAN, ZONE and CONTROL profiles).





Download the 7 presets here: Download here. set XAUUSD 10K lot.01 v3.24 - Download





BUILT FOR FUNDED ACCOUNTS

The daily loss breaker and the day halt exist for prop firm rules. Set your firm's daily drawdown limit and the EA stops touching the account before the rule breaks, not after.





MEASURED RESULTS (Strategy Tester, synthetic entries - this tests the manager, not a strategy)

- Real ticks, 3.7 months, XAUUSD + EURUSD: worst drawdown about 3-5.5% with the Guardian preset; worst single loss capped at your money stop.

- 6.5 years modeled (M1 OHLC, XAUUSD): the SELL-side test that peaked near 39% drawdown without protections stays under about 6.2% with the current stack.

- ZONE and CONTROL cut drawdown by roughly 2 points at the same profit factor.

- Reproducible: fixed seed, identical runs give identical results.





QUICKSTART

1. Install from MQL5 Market (or run the free Strategy Tester demo first - every feature is unlocked there).

2. Attach it to any single chart.

3. Load a preset or keep the factory defaults. The USD values (trigger, basket target, loss cap) are absolute: scale them to your account size.





BACKTEST IT YOURSELF

In the Strategy Tester inputs, set "Auto-open losing trades in tester" to TRUE. The EA opens a losing trade every N bars so you can watch complete recovery cycles. For reproducible runs, fix the direction (buys only or sells only) and a date range. Set it back to FALSE before running the EA on any live account.





READ BEFORE BUYING

This is a position manager, not a trading system. It has no entry signal and it will not make a losing strategy profitable. Averaging down turns many small losses into fewer, bigger ones: configure the loss caps first. ZONE and CONTROL raise exposure and swap costs because both sides work at once. Test on a demo account with the exact sizes you plan to run.



