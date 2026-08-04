Professional Risk Manager

🔥 RISK MANAGER PRO v4.5 - STOP BLOWING ACCOUNTS 🔥

90% of traders don't lose because of their strategy. They lose because of poor risk management. This fixes it.

This is NOT another trading panel. This is your automatic discipline system - the one FTMO, The5ers, and FundedNext traders use to keep their funded accounts alive.

Other EAs promise you money. This one stops you from losing it. And that's what makes you profitable.

ARE YOU TIRED OF THIS?

❌ Revenge trading after a loss and blowing your account in 10 minutes.

❌ Watching a winning trade turn into a loser because you didn't close.

❌ Calculating lot size, SL and TP manually while price runs away.

❌ Not knowing how much you are really losing or winning today.

If you said YES to any of these, you need this panel.

WHAT IT DOES FOR YOU - REAL BENEFITS

1. SAVES YOUR ACCOUNT AUTOMATICALLY - DAILY LOSS LIMIT

You set your max daily loss. Example: $450. If your closed P&L + floating P&L hits -$450, the EA will: CLOSE EVERYTHING, delete all pending orders, and LOCK TRADING UNTIL THE NEXT DAY. It shows a full-screen warning. It protects you from yourself. Your most valuable asset isn't your money, it's your patience.

2. LOCKS IN YOUR PROFITS - DAILY PROFIT GOALS

An exclusive second panel with 2 goals:

MINIMUM GOAL: Your daily motivation. Visual progress bar. Example: $170. When you hit it, you get a ✔️ MINIMUM GOAL REACHED.

Your daily motivation. Visual progress bar. Example: $170. When you hit it, you get a ✔️ MINIMUM GOAL REACHED. MAXIMUM GOAL: Your "enough for today" button. When you hit +$240, it CLOSES EVERYTHING AUTOMATICALLY. It saves your profit from your own greed. Essential for prop firms.

3. TRADE 3X FASTER THAN EVERYONE ELSE

GIANT BUY / SELL Buttons with keyboard hotkeys: UP Arrow = BUY, DOWN Arrow = SELL, SPACE = CLOSE ALL.

with keyboard hotkeys: UP Arrow = BUY, DOWN Arrow = SELL, SPACE = CLOSE ALL. 3 QUICK ACCESS PRESETS : For scalpers. Set Preset 1 = 0.10 lot / 5 pip SL / 10 pip TP and enter with ONE click or key press. No more typing.[1][2][3]

For scalpers. Set Preset 1 = 0.10 lot / 5 pip SL / 10 pip TP and enter with ONE click or key press. No more typing.[1][2][3] Smart Partial Close: 25% - 50% - 75% buttons with keys. Secure profit without closing the whole trade.[A][S][D]

4. TOTAL VISUAL CONTROL - NO OTHER PANEL HAS THIS

Draggable TP1, TP2, TP3 Lines on Chart. Drag them with your mouse and see instantly how much money you will make in $.

Drag them with your mouse and see instantly how much money you will make in $. RISK / REWARD BOX: Paints your Risk zone in RED and Reward zone in GREEN directly on the chart. You see your exact risk before you enter.

Paints your Risk zone in RED and Reward zone in GREEN directly on the chart. You see your exact risk before you enter. Real-time Dashboard: Live Spread, Current Entry Price with ONE-CLICK COPY button, Last Trade P&L, and Floating P&L.

5. PROFESSIONAL, LIGHTWEIGHT & TRULY GLOBAL

DARK TERMINAL v4.5 design - clean, fast, no lag, draggable and minimizable. And TRANSLATED INTO 10 LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, Chinese Mandarin, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Arabic, German, French, and Hindi.

PERFECT FOR:

Prop Firm Challenges - FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Gold XAUUSD traders, Forex, Indices, and anyone who wants to trade like a PRO.

This EA does NOT auto-trade. No Martingale, No Grid. 100% Safe and Prop Firm Approved.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS - EXPLAINED IN SIMPLE WORDS

===== LANGUAGE / IDIOMA =====

Inp_Language: Choose the language for the entire panel. Default: Spanish. 10 languages available.

===== DAILY LOSS LIMIT - YOUR LIFESAVER =====

Inp_MaxDailyLoss = 450.0: How much can you lose per day in $? When you reach -$450 including closed + open trades, EA closes all and locks you. Recommended: 2-3% of your account.

===== PARTIAL TAKE PROFITS (pips) - YOUR SMART EXITS =====

These are your 3 profit targets. EA draws 3 lines on the chart.

Inp_TP1_Pips = 5.0: First target to secure quick profit. Ex: 5 pips.

First target to secure quick profit. Ex: 5 pips. Inp_TP2_Pips = 15.0: Second target, middle of the move.

Second target, middle of the move. Inp_TP3_Pips = 20.0: Third target, let your winners run.

===== QUICK ACCESS - PRESET 1 / 2 / 3 - YOUR FAST WEAPON =====

Configure 3 different entry types to use with 1 click.

Inp_Preset1_Lots = 0.10: Lot size for Preset 1.

Lot size for Preset 1. Inp_Preset1_SL = 0.0: Stop Loss in pips for Preset 1. If 0, it uses the current SL from the panel.

Stop Loss in pips for Preset 1. If 0, it uses the current SL from the panel. Inp_Preset1_TP = 0.0: Take Profit in pips for Preset 1.

Take Profit in pips for Preset 1. (Same for Preset 2 with 0.20 lots and Preset 3 with 0.30 lots - perfect to have small, medium, and aggressive entries ready)

===== RISK / REWARD BOX =====

Inp_RRBox_Show = true: Do you want to see the colored risk/reward box on the chart? true = yes.

Do you want to see the colored risk/reward box on the chart? true = yes. Inp_RRBox_Opacity = 30: How transparent the box is. 0 = invisible, 100 = solid. 30 is perfect.

How transparent the box is. 0 = invisible, 100 = solid. 30 is perfect. Inp_RRBox_ExtraBars = 6: How many candles into the future the box extends so you can see it clearly.

===== DAILY PROFIT GOALS - SECURE YOUR SALARY =====

Inp_GoalPanel_Enable = true: Enable or disable the second profit goals panel.

Enable or disable the second profit goals panel. Inp_MinDailyProfit = 170.0: Your minimum daily goal. Panel shows your progress. Pure motivation!

Your minimum daily goal. Panel shows your progress. Pure motivation! Inp_MaxDailyProfit = 240.0: YOUR FINAL GOAL. When you reach +$240, EA closes EVERYTHING automatically. You leave the market with profit. This is the feature that saves funded accounts.

Stop losing money because of lack of discipline. Buy RISK MANAGER PRO today and trade with peace of mind for the first time.