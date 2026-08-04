Professional Risk Manager

🔥 RISK MANAGER PRO v4.5 - STOP BLOWING ACCOUNTS 🔥

90% of traders don't lose because of their strategy. They lose because of poor risk management. This fixes it.

This is NOT another trading panel. This is your automatic discipline system - the one FTMO, The5ers, and FundedNext traders use to keep their funded accounts alive.

Other EAs promise you money. This one stops you from losing it. And that's what makes you profitable.

ARE YOU TIRED OF THIS?

❌ Revenge trading after a loss and blowing your account in 10 minutes.
❌ Watching a winning trade turn into a loser because you didn't close.
❌ Calculating lot size, SL and TP manually while price runs away.
❌ Not knowing how much you are really losing or winning today.

If you said YES to any of these, you need this panel.

WHAT IT DOES FOR YOU - REAL BENEFITS

1. SAVES YOUR ACCOUNT AUTOMATICALLY - DAILY LOSS LIMIT
You set your max daily loss. Example: $450. If your closed P&L + floating P&L hits -$450, the EA will: CLOSE EVERYTHING, delete all pending orders, and LOCK TRADING UNTIL THE NEXT DAY. It shows a full-screen warning. It protects you from yourself. Your most valuable asset isn't your money, it's your patience.

2. LOCKS IN YOUR PROFITS - DAILY PROFIT GOALS
An exclusive second panel with 2 goals:

  • MINIMUM GOAL: Your daily motivation. Visual progress bar. Example: $170. When you hit it, you get a ✔️ MINIMUM GOAL REACHED.
  • MAXIMUM GOAL: Your "enough for today" button. When you hit +$240, it CLOSES EVERYTHING AUTOMATICALLY. It saves your profit from your own greed. Essential for prop firms.

3. TRADE 3X FASTER THAN EVERYONE ELSE

  • GIANT BUY / SELL Buttons with keyboard hotkeys: UP Arrow = BUY, DOWN Arrow = SELL, SPACE = CLOSE ALL.
  • 3 QUICK ACCESS PRESETS : For scalpers. Set Preset 1 = 0.10 lot / 5 pip SL / 10 pip TP and enter with ONE click or key press. No more typing.[1][2][3]
  • Smart Partial Close: 25% - 50% - 75% buttons with keys. Secure profit without closing the whole trade.[A][S][D]

4. TOTAL VISUAL CONTROL - NO OTHER PANEL HAS THIS

  • Draggable TP1, TP2, TP3 Lines on Chart. Drag them with your mouse and see instantly how much money you will make in $.
  • RISK / REWARD BOX: Paints your Risk zone in RED and Reward zone in GREEN directly on the chart. You see your exact risk before you enter.
  • Real-time Dashboard: Live Spread, Current Entry Price with ONE-CLICK COPY button, Last Trade P&L, and Floating P&L.

5. PROFESSIONAL, LIGHTWEIGHT & TRULY GLOBAL
DARK TERMINAL v4.5 design - clean, fast, no lag, draggable and minimizable. And TRANSLATED INTO 10 LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, Chinese Mandarin, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Arabic, German, French, and Hindi.

PERFECT FOR:

Prop Firm Challenges - FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Gold XAUUSD traders, Forex, Indices, and anyone who wants to trade like a PRO.

This EA does NOT auto-trade. No Martingale, No Grid. 100% Safe and Prop Firm Approved.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS - EXPLAINED IN SIMPLE WORDS

===== LANGUAGE / IDIOMA =====

  • Inp_Language: Choose the language for the entire panel. Default: Spanish. 10 languages available.

===== DAILY LOSS LIMIT - YOUR LIFESAVER =====

  • Inp_MaxDailyLoss = 450.0: How much can you lose per day in $? When you reach -$450 including closed + open trades, EA closes all and locks you. Recommended: 2-3% of your account.

===== PARTIAL TAKE PROFITS (pips) - YOUR SMART EXITS =====
These are your 3 profit targets. EA draws 3 lines on the chart.

  • Inp_TP1_Pips = 5.0: First target to secure quick profit. Ex: 5 pips.
  • Inp_TP2_Pips = 15.0: Second target, middle of the move.
  • Inp_TP3_Pips = 20.0: Third target, let your winners run.

===== QUICK ACCESS - PRESET 1 / 2 / 3 - YOUR FAST WEAPON =====
Configure 3 different entry types to use with 1 click.

  • Inp_Preset1_Lots = 0.10: Lot size for Preset 1.
  • Inp_Preset1_SL = 0.0: Stop Loss in pips for Preset 1. If 0, it uses the current SL from the panel.
  • Inp_Preset1_TP = 0.0: Take Profit in pips for Preset 1.
  • (Same for Preset 2 with 0.20 lots and Preset 3 with 0.30 lots - perfect to have small, medium, and aggressive entries ready)

===== RISK / REWARD BOX =====

  • Inp_RRBox_Show = true: Do you want to see the colored risk/reward box on the chart? true = yes.
  • Inp_RRBox_Opacity = 30: How transparent the box is. 0 = invisible, 100 = solid. 30 is perfect.
  • Inp_RRBox_ExtraBars = 6: How many candles into the future the box extends so you can see it clearly.

===== DAILY PROFIT GOALS - SECURE YOUR SALARY =====

  • Inp_GoalPanel_Enable = true: Enable or disable the second profit goals panel.
  • Inp_MinDailyProfit = 170.0: Your minimum daily goal. Panel shows your progress. Pure motivation!
  • Inp_MaxDailyProfit = 240.0: YOUR FINAL GOAL. When you reach +$240, EA closes EVERYTHING automatically. You leave the market with profit. This is the feature that saves funded accounts.

Stop losing money because of lack of discipline. Buy RISK MANAGER PRO today and trade with peace of mind for the first time.

P.S: Every day you trade without a daily loss limit, you are one bad day away from blowing your account. Do you really want to risk it?


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
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