CRT After Manipulation Candle

This Expert Advisor is built around one powerful concept: trading after the manipulation, not before it. 
What is CRT? 
Candle Range Theory (CRT) is a price action method that identifies moments when liquidity gets swept — when price hunts stop losses above a high or below a low — and then reverses. The market manipulates. This EA waits for that manipulation to happen, then positions itself on the other side. No guessing. No chasing. Just reacting to what the market has already shown.

IMPORTANT : 
 
After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.
 
How It Works
The EA watches for a specific three-candle pattern: Candle 1 creates the range — a clear high and low that defines the battlefield. Candle 2 sweeps beyond that range with its wick, grabbing liquidity, but closes back inside. This is the manipulation candle. Candle 3 is where the EA steps in — entering in the opposite direction of the sweep, riding the reversal. When price sweeps the high and closes back inside, the EA prepares to sell. When price sweeps the low and closes back inside, the EA prepares to buy. It's simple. It's logical. And it's based on how liquidity actually moves in real markets. 
Entry Options 
You choose how the EA enters: Option 1 — Limit order placed at an unmitigated Fair Value Gap on the lower timeframe for refined entries. Option 2 — Limit order at the 50% retracement level of the manipulation candle. Option 3 — Market order executed immediately when the pattern completes. 
What Makes This EA Different
It doesn't trade every candle. It doesn't flood your account with positions. It waits for one specific scenario — the manipulation sweep — and only acts when that setup appears. The EA includes: Multi-symbol monitoring from a single chart Dual timeframe analysis for pattern detection and entry timing Built-in Fair Value Gap detection ATR-based filters for candle quality Automatic lot sizing based on your risk percentage Two take profit levels with partial close functionality Breakeven adjustment after first target Optional trailing stop Session filters for London, New York, or Asian hours On-chart dashboard showing live status
    Only 2 copies left for 35$ price next  price is 70$ . Price doubles every after 10 sales .
Requirements
Broker: ECN or Raw spread account recommended Minimum deposit: \$200 with proper risk settings Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended Account type: Hedging VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation 
Simple Setup Attach to your chart, select your symbols, set your risk percentage, choose your entry method — the EA handles the rest. No complex optimization needed. 
Risk Disclosure 
Trading involves risk. This EA executes trades based on detected patterns and your configured settings. Always test on a demo account first and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.


