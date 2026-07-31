M5 Gold Arrows Mt5

M5 Gold Arrows Mt5 is a clean, easy-to-use trading indicator designed to highlight potential market reversal and continuation opportunities using intelligent market analysis. It plots clear BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart, helping traders identify possible entry points without clutter.

The indicator is designed to produce non-repainting arrows after a candle has closed, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence. It is suitable for discretionary trading and can also be used as an additional confirmation tool alongside your existing strategy.

Features

  • Non-repainting BUY and SELL arrows
  • Adaptive signal generation for changing market conditions
  • Built-in confluence filtering to improve signal quality
  • Optional alerts for new trading signals
  • Heiken Ashi Candles built in
  • Lightweight and easy to use
  • Suitable for Gold and other Forex instruments

Important

Like every technical indicator, no signal is perfect. The market is influenced by many factors, and false arrows will occur, especially during ranging markets, high-impact news events, or periods of low liquidity.

For best results, use M5 Gold Arrows Mt5 together with proper risk management, sensible stop-loss placement, and additional market confirmation such as support and resistance, trend analysis, or price action.

This indicator is intended to assist your trading decisions—it does not guarantee profitable trades or eliminate trading risk.


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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator provides buy and sell arrows with a moving average and bar color based on EMA Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average The arrows are based on a reversal algorithm and therefore trying to find the pullback points Alerts can be activated as preferred  Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Please test in demo before purchase Enjoy -----------------------
Phase Angle Cycle Mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Phase Angle Cycle Mt5  is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path. The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Wavelet Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection , quantum momentum shifts , and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior. At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that rea
Zig Zag Support Resistance Mt4
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Zig Zag Support Resistance Mt4 is a ZigZag-based Support and Resistance indicator designed to automatically highlight key market structure levels. It uses the classic ZigZag logic (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) to detect significant swing highs and lows, then converts these turning points into horizontal support (lows) and resistance (highs) levels. The indicator can also draw color-coded ZigZag lines directly on the chart to visualize price waves and trend direction. To keep charts clean and prac
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
Reversal Spiker
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicators
Reversal Spiker is a dynamic momentum–volatility fusion indicator designed to highlight extreme market conditions where price is statistically stretched and prone to reversal. It operates in a separate window, displaying a normalized histogram that expands toward high values when multiple internal forces align. A dynamic threshold line adapts in real time to changing market volatility, helping distinguish ordinary movement from true exhaustion spikes. At its core, the indicator blends several mo
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)  is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue si
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a professional analytical tool designed to reveal relative strength and weakness across major currencies and Gold in a single, unified view. Instead of focusing on one symbol at a time, the indicator evaluates multiple instruments simultaneously and plots smooth strength lines in a separate window, making cross-market comparison fast and intuitive. Each colored line represents a currency’s aggregated performance over the selected analysis period. Values above
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
NeuroSlope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength,
Astral Energy
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Astral Energy (MT4) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 Overview Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram. It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase). Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and di
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of ba
Goldin Line
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Goldin Line is a precision momentum oscillator designed to reveal hidden shifts in market pressure. It plots a dynamic Gold Line together with a Signal Line inside a normalized 0–100 scale, allowing traders to quickly identify momentum transitions and potential trend opportunities. The indicator blends market activity with a gold-influenced component to create a unique view of price strength and weakness. Horizontal guide levels help visualize overextended conditions and equilibrium zones, maki
Gold Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
Cosmic Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods. You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or
Cosmic Nebula
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Cosmic Nebula is an advanced MT4 momentum and trend-state oscillator that transforms classical ADX directional flow into a multi-state market structure model. By combining directional pressure, triple-EMA (TEMA) smoothing, and weighted signal comparison, it visualizes market conditions as distinct “cosmic phases,” allowing traders to instantly recognize trend strength, transitions, and exhaustion. The indicator runs in a separate window and plots four color-coded histogram states around a zero e
Neuro Lines
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Neuro Lines is an advanced visual momentum-mapping indicator designed to overlay intelligent oscillation lines directly onto the price chart. Instead of working in a separate sub-window, it transforms internal market rhythm into dynamic, price-scaled lines that move with the chart itself. This creates a highly intuitive view of momentum shifts, trend bias, and timing without cluttering your workspace. The indicator plots two adaptive lines: a fast-reacting signal line and a smoother guidance lin
Gold Force Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Gold Force Index is a relative strength oscillator designed to compare Gold and the US Dollar in a clean, intuitive way. It visualizes which side of the market currently holds dominance by transforming multi-market data into two normalized strength curves displayed in a separate indicator window. The focus is clarity: instead of reacting to short-term price noise, the indicator highlights sustained shifts in strength that often precede meaningful market moves. Both strength readings are plotted
Wavelet Energy Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Wavelet Energy Pro is an advanced momentum and pressure-analysis oscillator designed to reveal how much directional “energy” is present in the market, not just which way price is moving. Instead of focusing on raw price alone, it highlights the balance between bullish and bearish force, how strong that force is, and—most importantly—when that strength begins to fade. The indicator is displayed in a separate window and combines two perspectives: a fast, responsive energy reading and a smoother, r
Gold Bands
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Gold Bands is a precision chart indicator designed to highlight cyclical price behavior while adapting to changing market volatility. The indicator plots a dynamic central line that follows a smoothed price rhythm derived from market structure rather than simple price averaging. This core line represents the underlying oscillation of price movement and helps traders visually identify shifts between expansion and contraction phases. Surrounding the center line are two sets of adaptive bands that
Sigmoid Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Sigmoid Oscillator  is a next-generation momentum tool that transforms traditional RSI behavior into a smooth, adaptive 0–100 oscillator using statistical normalization and a sigmoid function. Instead of reacting sharply to short-term noise, it standardizes RSI deviation from its long-term EMA, converts it into a Z-Score, and then maps that value through a sigmoid curve. The result is a clean, stable momentum wave that highlights true directional pressure while filtering market turbulence. The o
Phase Angle Cycle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Phase Angle Cycle is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path. The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market’s re
Cosmic Candles
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Cosmic Candles  is an advanced price-action visualization tool that transforms ordinary candles into a dynamic, color-coded map of market energy. Instead of relying on traditional indicators in a separate window, it enhances the main chart itself—classifying each candle into one of four distinct “cosmic states” that reflect underlying momentum pressure and trend intensity. Each candle is painted in a specific color theme: Neutron Star (Aqua)   – Strong bullish momentum Nebula Glow (Blue)   – Con
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