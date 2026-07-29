HarmonixBot

The HarmonixBot you want to use to pass your funded accounts or grow your own capital!


Depending on what the prop firm that you are working with is, there are some that allow EAs to be used in challenge phases, you may want to make sure whether you can or cannot use EAs before considering this bot to help you pass.


The key elements about this EA are:

1. It identifies a high TF BIAS using a CRT pattern.
2. On a intermediate TF it finds the best pullback scenario to look for a possible entry.

3. In a low TF it uses around 8 different entry confirmations based on a few candlestick patterns.


The strategy that it follows is based on SMC, however it includes Fibonacci calculations, Support & Resistance logic, price action and some pivot behaviors based on Elliot Wave patterns.


The bot works great and you could almost use it as a set and forget option, however it is strongly recommended to use it in London and NY sessions with the corresponding instruments.

The symbols that the bot is programmed for are the following:

EURUSD
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
GBPAUD
USDCAD
XAUUSD
BTCUSD
ETHUSD
US30
USTech100
SP500
GER40
UK100


Since it has a variety of different market options there are multiple others that are not included but are to be added in the next version, for now it is outstanding with the list provided above.

Regardless you are authorized to use EAs in your broker's MT5 account or not, you can still use this bot on a demo account as a trading assistant where you can see it operating live and you can consider what trades to replicate in your live account, but even if you run it directly in a live account the win rate varies between 50%-75% but the RRR is adjustable for you in the EA settings as you can increase it to RRR 7+.


One of the highlights on this bot's logic is that it has a hard-coded trail stop programming managed by ATR Indicator. For some reason the MT5 tester is not working accurately with this bots logic, but if you decide to give it a try which I know you're not going to regret, you would get the benefit of adding more settings to it by contacting us directly and we can implement the changes accordingly.


NOTE: The best setup so far on these symbols is higher timeframe on 3H or 4H, med timeframe on 30M and lower timeframe on 10M with all confirmations set to 5M.

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Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Эксперты
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Эксперты
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>более 90% скидка ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Данное предложение будет действительно в течение 3 месяцев от старта продаж. <<<<<<<<  Торговый робот торгует на реальном счёте с 2018 года. Каждому кто планирует купить торгового робота, мы покажем наш счёт. Для этого свяжитесь с нами. Советник является полностью автоматический  разработанный для валютных пар EUR / GBP, EUR / SGD, AUD / NZD, EUR / CHF.  не использует Мартингейл и сетку, все сделки покрываются стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом.  Сове
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - H5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ 2321875 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная тор
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Neuro Control EA
STEPHANE LAURENT CHRISTIAN LARUAZ
Эксперты
NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <- Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with: - a perceptron deep learning module - a grid module - a volume-based soft martingale - a money management system Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account. It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works. Exists on other
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