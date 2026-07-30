Nasdaq Titan Pro

  • Experts
  • Marcin Piotr Drozdz
    Marcin Piotr Drozdz

    Marcin Piotr Drozdz

    Hello,
    I develop Expert Advisors and automated trading tools for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. My main area of interest is systematic trading in index markets, particularly NASDAQ/US100.
  • Version: 1.60
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

NASDAQ TITAN PRO – Precision, Discipline and Automated NASDAQ Trading

NASDAQ TITAN PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the NASDAQ index on the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms.

Recommended timeframe: M15

The system automatically analyzes price behavior, market structure and the dynamics of the current market movement. Decisions are made only after a candle has closed, meaning that a temporary price spike or a single wick is not enough to trigger a trade.

A transaction can be executed only when the market situation simultaneously meets all criteria enabled by the user.

No Martingale. No Grid. No loss averaging.

NASDAQ TITAN PRO focuses on signal quality and patiently waits for a suitable market setup and a confirmed directional movement. Depending on current market conditions, the system may identify several potential opportunities on one day and open no positions at all on another.

The Expert Advisor analyzes, among other factors:

  • the current market structure and direction,
  • price behavior in relation to key decision zones,
  • trend strength and direction using ADX/DMI,
  • the size of the signal candle,
  • the candle body in relation to its full range,
  • the candle closing position,
  • current volatility conditions,
  • configured trading session hours,
  • existing market exposure and the direction of the latest signal.

By combining multiple independent conditions, the system provides a structured decision-making process based on the consistent execution of the same trading logic.

NASDAQ TITAN PRO can respond to both confirmed bullish and bearish market movements.

A signal is generated only when a closed candle confirms a change or continuation of direction in accordance with the system’s internal logic. This helps reduce reactions to random, short-term price movements occurring within an unfinished candle.

The system can also automatically close an opposite market exposure and reverse the position when a new valid signal appears.

The user can enable trading in both directions or restrict the Expert Advisor to BUY-only or SELL-only positions.

Multi-Layer Position Management

The Expert Advisor offers several independent methods for managing and closing positions:

  • fixed Take Profit,
  • primary Stop Loss,
  • Emergency Stop Loss,
  • dynamic exit following a change in market structure,
  • Break Even with a configurable trigger and offset,
  • Trailing Stop activated after a specified price movement,
  • automatic position reversal following an opposite signal.

These mechanisms can work together, while the Stop Loss level is moved only in a direction that increases position protection.

Trading Time Filter

NASDAQ TITAN PRO includes a built-in time filter that allows the user to define up to five independent trading windows.

The default trading hours were developed based on historical performance analysis and adjusted to Central European Time — CET, UTC+1. Therefore, each user should convert the configured trading hours to their own broker server time or applicable time zone, and then verify the selected sessions through backtesting and on a demo account.

Each trading window can be configured with one-minute precision, including sessions that continue through midnight.

The time filter controls the opening of new transactions, but it does not force an existing position to close when the configured trading session ends.

Additional Pending Orders

An optional module for additional Limit orders is available for more advanced users.

After opening the main position, the Expert Advisor can place additional entry levels:

  • Buy Limit orders below the main BUY position,
  • Sell Limit orders above the main SELL position.

The user can individually configure:

  • the number of additional orders,
  • their lot size,
  • the distance between individual entry levels.

This function increases total market exposure and is therefore disabled by default. Before enabling it, the user should separately calculate the maximum possible loss and required margin.

Key Features of NASDAQ TITAN PRO

  • fully automated market analysis, trade execution and position management,
  • proprietary analysis of market structure and confirmed directional movements,
  • decisions based on closed candles,
  • support for BUY and SELL positions,
  • recommended M15 timeframe,
  • ADX/DMI trend strength and direction filter,
  • signal candle size and quality control,
  • candle closing-position filter,
  • analysis of current volatility conditions,
  • five independent trading sessions,
  • Take Profit, Stop Loss and Emergency Stop Loss,
  • dynamic exits following changes in market conditions,
  • Break Even and Trailing Stop,
  • optional re-entry in the maintained market direction,
  • optional additional pending orders,
  • limitation to one main position at a time,
  • automatic reversal of market exposure,
  • information panel and signal visualization,
  • support for extensive backtesting and optimization,
  • compatibility with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Who Is NASDAQ TITAN PRO Designed For?

The system may be suitable both for users looking for a ready-made automated trading solution and for more advanced users who want to independently test filters, trading hours and different position-management methods.

You can start with the carefully prepared default configuration or create your own combination of parameters adapted to your broker, trading conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Important Information After Purchase

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive a detailed description of the Expert Advisor settings.

For uninterrupted EA operation, the use of a stable VPS server running 24 hours a day is recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, futures and other leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the invested capital.

Historical results, backtests and presented examples do not guarantee similar results in the future. Performance may vary depending on the broker, trading symbol, spread, commission, slippage, price data, server time and order-execution conditions.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, users are strongly advised to conduct their own historical backtests and forward tests on a demo account. Position size should always be adjusted to the available capital and individual risk tolerance.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Nasdaq Titan Pro MT4
Marcin Piotr Drozdz
Experts
NASDAQ TITAN PRO – Precision, Discipline and Automated NASDAQ Trading NASDAQ TITAN PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the NASDAQ index on the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Recommended timeframe: M15 The system automatically analyzes price behavior, market structure and the dynamics of the current market movement. Decisions are made only after a candle has closed, meaning that a temporary price spike or a single wick is not enough to trigger a t
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