XAUUSD

Automatedtrading.

A dual-thread hedge grid that runs two simultaneous positions — one BUY, one SELL — and closes each basket when price recovers to the dynamic take-profit level.

Backtest and live forward test results

The backtest period was selected deliberately — December 2025 to June 2026 covers the most extreme gold volatility in modern history, including gold reaching all-time highs during peak geopolitical uncertainty. If the EA performs here, it performs in real conditions.

Features include:

⁠Plug & Play installation.

Fully optimized default configuration.

Timeframe selection is irrelevant as all operations are calculated internally

Continuous 24/5 market operation

How SmartBalance Gold EA works

The EA operates two completely independent trading threads simultaneously on the XAUUSD chart. Thread A manages a BUY basket; Thread B manages a SELL basket. Neither thread depends on the other — both can be profitable in the same session regardless of whether gold moves up or down.

Recommended broker Broker - RoboForex Account type - Cent account Swap - Swap-free Platform - MetaTrader 5 Minimum deposit - $500 real

Capital requirements Cent account equivalent - 50,000 units Lot size at default settings - 0.01 lots Conservative capital (0.01 lot) - 100,000 units Why cent account? - $500 = 50,000 units Swap-free required? - Strongly recommended

Risk disclosure