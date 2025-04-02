SmartBalance Gold EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 5.64
- 激活: 10
A dual-thread hedge grid that runs two simultaneous positions — one BUY, one SELL — and closes each basket when price recovers to the dynamic take-profit level.
Backtest and live forward test results
The backtest period was selected deliberately — December 2025 to June 2026 covers the most extreme gold volatility in modern history, including gold reaching all-time highs during peak geopolitical uncertainty. If the EA performs here, it performs in real conditions.
Features include:
- Plug & Play installation.
- Fully optimized default configuration.
- Timeframe selection is irrelevant as all operations are calculated internally
- Continuous 24/5 market operation
How SmartBalance Gold EA works
The EA operates two completely independent trading threads simultaneously on the XAUUSD chart. Thread A manages a BUY basket; Thread B manages a SELL basket. Neither thread depends on the other — both can be profitable in the same session regardless of whether gold moves up or down.
Recommended broker
Capital requirements
Risk disclosure
SmartBalance Gold EA uses a martingale-based hedge grid strategy. While this approach produces high win rates and smooth equity curves in trending and oscillating markets, it carries the inherent risk of large floating drawdowns during sustained one-directional moves. Grid strategies can accumulate significant open exposure before a basket recovers. The Account Protector is your hard limit — enable it before live trading.
Past backtest and forward test performance does not guarantee identical or similar future results. Live trading results may differ due to spread variations, execution latency, liquidity conditions, and changing market dynamics. Trade only with capital you are fully prepared to lose. The developer accepts no liability for trading losses.