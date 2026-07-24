- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURCHF
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|18
|EURGBP
|-4
|USDCAD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-2
|GBPJPY
|-20
|EURJPY
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|-727
|EURCHF
|350
|EURUSD
|654
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|-258
|USDCAD
|143
|AUDJPY
|-414
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|EURJPY
|7.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Live verification account for my Veteran Army FX portfolio EA (11 currency pairs, H4 timeframe).
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187339
It runs the exact build sold on the Market, on the Moderate preset, with zero manual interference.
What "zero interference" means here: no hidden updates to the logic, no discretionary risk changes when markets get loud or quiet, no pausing around news. Whatever the Moderate preset would trade is what this account trades — nothing more, nothing less.
No deposits, no withdrawals. Those distort the growth figure, so there will be none here and the number will mean what it says. The account will not be deleted or reset if it goes through a bad drawdown.
Decisions are made when an H4 bar closes, not on single ticks, so small differences between broker price feeds matter very little. On another regulated broker the results should look similar, even if individual fills are not the same.
USD
USD
USD