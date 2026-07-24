SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Veteran Army FX Moderate Risk
Seckin Erkut

Veteran Army FX Moderate Risk

Seckin Erkut
Seckin Erkut

Seckin Erkut

Algo Trading Systems Developer. I develop strategies and portfolios not by hypes but from solid academic literature.

I put my money where my mouth is, be sure to check the performance of my EAs through my signals.
1 code 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 499 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
26 (60.46%)
Loss Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Best trade:
45.35 USD
Worst trade:
-20.21 USD
Gross Profit:
144.44 USD (15 023 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.27 USD (8 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (28.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.69 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.60%
Max deposit load:
1.77%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
21 (48.84%)
Short Trades:
22 (51.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
5.56 USD
Average Loss:
-5.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.21 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.56 USD
Maximal:
40.23 USD (0.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.80% (40.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.55% (78.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 9
EURCHF 8
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
GBPUSD 5
EURGBP 4
USDCAD 3
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF -9
EURCHF 4
EURUSD 3
AUDUSD 17
GBPUSD 18
EURGBP -4
USDCAD -4
AUDJPY -2
GBPJPY -20
EURJPY 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF -727
EURCHF 350
EURUSD 654
AUDUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURGBP -258
USDCAD 143
AUDJPY -414
GBPJPY -3.2K
EURJPY 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.35 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live verification account for my Veteran Army FX portfolio EA (11 currency pairs, H4 timeframe). 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187339

It runs the exact build sold on the Market, on the Moderate preset, with zero manual interference.

What "zero interference" means here: no hidden updates to the logic, no discretionary risk changes when markets get loud or quiet, no pausing around news. Whatever the Moderate preset would trade is what this account trades — nothing more, nothing less.

No deposits, no withdrawals. Those distort the growth figure, so there will be none here and the number will mean what it says. The account will not be deleted or reset if it goes through a bad drawdown.

Decisions are made when an H4 bar closes, not on single ticks, so small differences between broker price feeds matter very little. On another regulated broker the results should look similar, even if individual fills are not the same.

Expect losing weeks; the strategy's own history contains them. Judge it over months.

No reviews
2026.08.04 09:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 06:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 05:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 05:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 16:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2026.07.24 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Veteran Army FX Moderate Risk
499 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
2
100%
43
60%
99%
1.46
1.07
USD
2%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.