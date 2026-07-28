Shadow Entry

SHADOW ENTRY  EA — Smart Money Structure + Fibonacci Precision

Trade like institutional order flow readers do: wait for the market to reveal its hand, then enter at a discount.

Shadow Entry is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) narrative — market structure shifts, confirmation breaks, liquidity inducement, and deep retracement entries. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. Every trade has a structure-based stop loss and a liquidity-based take profit from the moment it is placed.

—— DISCOUNTED PRICE THROUGH OFFICIAL WEBSITE —— https://fxrobotpro.com/

—— KEY FEATURES ——

• Pure price action — no lagging indicators • Layered dual-entry limit system with automatic zone repositioning • Structure-based SL and liquidity-based TP, with an alternative fixed R:R mode • Structure-aware Smart Breakeven that scales with each setup's size (fixed-point mode also available) • Optional trailing stop • Setup freshness filter — untouched orders are cancelled once a zone goes stale • Hidden SL/TP mode — exit levels held virtually by the EA, invisible to the broker (requires stable VPS) • Fixed lot or risk-percent position sizing • Session filter and max-spread filter • Clean on-chart dashboard with live phase tracking and full setup visualization • One setup at a time, fully transparent on the chart — verify every trade yourself

—— RECOMMENDATIONS ——

• Symbol: XAUUSD (developed and tested on Gold) • Timeframe: M15 (M30 also suitable) • Account: Hedging, any broker with reasonable Gold spreads • Minimum deposit: 100 USD (0.01 lot) — 500 USD or more recommended • Risk setting: 1–5% per setup for conservative operation • VPS strongly recommended, required if using Hidden SL/TP mode • Backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" for accurate results • A .set file with optimized settings is provided — no manual tuning needed

—— HONEST NOTES ——

This EA is a precision tool, not a trade machine. It waits for complete structural setups, which means periods of inactivity are normal — typically several setups per week on XAUUSD M15. Both entries of a setup share one structural stop loss; a stopped setup closes both positions. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before live deployment, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

—— SUPPORT ——

Questions, setup help, or set files — leave a comment or message. Regular updates based on user feedback.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Mohamad Rizal Maslan
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EA will trade base on manual entry. It will do martingale if your position in losses. There are no backtests available. This is a semi-automated EA that requires human intervention or initial order to be triggered by user. The main purpose of this EA is to open trade in the same direction with bigger lot size when initial trade losses. It is barely impossible for human being to trade like this 24 hours a day. This technique is well known to many trades and many use it to recover their losses. Ho
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