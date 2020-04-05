SHADOW ENTRY EA — Smart Money Structure + Fibonacci Precision

Trade like institutional order flow readers do: wait for the market to reveal its hand, then enter at a discount.

Shadow Entry is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) narrative — market structure shifts, confirmation breaks, liquidity inducement, and deep retracement entries. No grid. No martingale. No averaging. Every trade has a structure-based stop loss and a liquidity-based take profit from the moment it is placed.

—— DISCOUNTED PRICE THROUGH OFFICIAL WEBSITE —— https://fxrobotpro.com/

—— KEY FEATURES ——

• Pure price action — no lagging indicators • Layered dual-entry limit system with automatic zone repositioning • Structure-based SL and liquidity-based TP, with an alternative fixed R:R mode • Structure-aware Smart Breakeven that scales with each setup's size (fixed-point mode also available) • Optional trailing stop • Setup freshness filter — untouched orders are cancelled once a zone goes stale • Hidden SL/TP mode — exit levels held virtually by the EA, invisible to the broker (requires stable VPS) • Fixed lot or risk-percent position sizing • Session filter and max-spread filter • Clean on-chart dashboard with live phase tracking and full setup visualization • One setup at a time, fully transparent on the chart — verify every trade yourself

—— RECOMMENDATIONS ——

• Symbol: XAUUSD (developed and tested on Gold) • Timeframe: M15 (M30 also suitable) • Account: Hedging, any broker with reasonable Gold spreads • Minimum deposit: 100 USD (0.01 lot) — 500 USD or more recommended • Risk setting: 1–5% per setup for conservative operation • VPS strongly recommended, required if using Hidden SL/TP mode • Backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" for accurate results • A .set file with optimized settings is provided — no manual tuning needed

—— HONEST NOTES ——

This EA is a precision tool, not a trade machine. It waits for complete structural setups, which means periods of inactivity are normal — typically several setups per week on XAUUSD M15. Both entries of a setup share one structural stop loss; a stopped setup closes both positions. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before live deployment, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

—— SUPPORT ——

Questions, setup help, or set files — leave a comment or message. Regular updates based on user feedback.