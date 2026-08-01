SP 500 Index Dual Grid Rocketer
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 August 2026
An independent buy-and-sell Bollinger Bands breakout system with separate grid logic for each direction, a CCI trend filter on the sell side, and per-position breakeven protection.
This EA is a Free version of SP 500 Index to download full version: Click Here
- .Set file can be downloaded here or .set file parameters are mentioned in screenshots
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Minimum Account Requirements:
Account Size: 250-300 USD (US500/US100/Nasdaq)
Lot Size: 0.1 (Grid will automatically increase lot size as per market moment)
Time Frame: 1 Mins
Set File: It is in screenshots gallery, Same parameters for Demo and Live
(Note: Increase the lot size as per you acount size for both buy and sell size.)
- .Set file can be downloaded here or .set file parameters are mentioned in screenshots
-
Minimum Account Requirements:
Account Size: 250-300 USD (US500/US100/Nasdaq)
Lot Size: 0.1 (Grid will automatically increase lot size as per market moment)
Time Frame: 1 Mins
Set File: It is in screenshots gallery, Same parameters for Demo and Live
(Note: Increase the lot size as per you acount size for both buy and sell size.)
Overview
SP500 Dual Direction BB Grid EA trades the BUY and SELL sides of the market completely independently, each with its own entry logic, its own grid rules, and its own exit rules. Rather than using one shared strategy mirrored in both directions, the buy leg and sell leg behave differently on purpose — matching how price actually tends to behave differently on the way up versus the way down.
The EA is built for traders who want a rules-based, fully automated system with configurable risk controls, not a "black box." Every input is exposed and documented so you can tune it to your own broker, symbol, and risk tolerance.
Key Features
- Two independent trading legs — buy and sell logic run separately, each can be enabled/disabled on its own
- Bollinger Bands breakout entries — fresh band crosses trigger entries, evaluated once per closed bar (no repainting, no intra-bar noise)
- CCI trend confirmation filter (sell side) — new sell entries only fire while CCI confirms bearish momentum; existing positions are never affected by the filter
- Fixed-increment grid layering — lot sizes step up by a fixed amount per layer (not multiplicative martingale)
- Distinct grid philosophy per direction — the buy leg adds layers into an unrealized loss (recovery-style averaging), while the sell leg adds layers only into an unrealized profit (pyramiding a winner) — fully configurable spacing and gating conditions for both
- Separate exit logic per leg:
- Buy: basket take-profit measured in points from the weighted-average entry price
- Sell: a monetary stop-loss on Layer 1, a points-based basket take-profit, and an independent exit signal for grid layers based on a second Bollinger Bands indicator
- Per-position breakeven (sell side) — each open position's stop is independently moved to its own entry price once it has moved a configurable distance in profit, with no dependency on the basket average
- Same-bar re-entry guard and Sunday entry block — avoids re-opening a position in the same bar it just closed, and avoids opening new positions on Sunday
- Clean magic number separation — all EA-managed trades are tagged and isolated from manual or other EA trades on the same account.
- Hedging and netting account support — works on both account types, provided your broker allows the simultaneous position count your grid settings may require.
How It Works
Buy Leg
Layer 1 opens on a fresh close-based cross of the upper Bollinger Band from below to above. Additional grid layers open on the same signal, but only when price has moved a configured distance beyond the lowest open buy entry and Layer 1 is currently in a floating loss — meaning the grid only extends while the original trade idea hasn't yet worked out, not indefinitely. The whole buy basket exits together once the weighted-average entry price has moved the configured number of points into profit. The buy leg does not use a stop-loss by design; this is a deliberate risk/reward tradeoff and is explained fully below.
Sell Leg
Layer 1 opens on a fresh close-based cross of the lower Bollinger Band from above to below, but only while the CCI filter confirms bearish conditions (optional, can be disabled). Layer 1 carries its own monetary stop-loss. Additional grid layers open only when price continues favorably beyond the lowest open sell entry and Layer 1 is currently in floating profit — this leg pyramids into strength rather than averaging into weakness. Each grid layer closes independently, one at a time, when a second (faster) Bollinger Bands exit signal triggers — separate from the basket take-profit and separate from Layer 1's stop. A per-position breakeven mechanism also protects each layer individually as it moves into profit.
Recommended Use
- Symbol: developed and parameterized around US500 / S&P 500 CFDs — check with your broker for their exact symbol name (US500, SPX500, SP500m, US500Cash, etc. vary by broker)
- Timeframe: any (the EA reads its own configured Bollinger Bands timeframe independently of the chart timeframe)
- Account type: hedging or netting accounts both supported; broker must allow the number of simultaneous positions your grid settings may open
- Always test on a demo account first and confirm the input settings match your broker's spread, point value, and margin requirements before going live
Important Risk Notice
This EA uses grid-style position layering on both legs. On the buy side in particular, there is no stop-loss and no cap on the number of layers by default — this is an intentional design choice for traders who understand and accept that a sustained adverse trend can produce significant, compounding drawdown. MaxBuyLayers and MaxSellLayers inputs are available if you want to cap exposure.
Past performance in backtesting or live signal tracking does not guarantee future results. Grid and averaging strategies can experience extended drawdowns before recovering, and in adverse conditions may not recover at all. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and size your lots conservatively relative to account equity.
Inputs Summary
- General: magic number, max spread filter, signal timing
- Buy leg: Bollinger Bands period/deviation/price/timeframe, base + grid lot sizing, grid spacing, max layers, take-profit (points)
- Sell leg: CCI filter (period/price/level/timeframe), Bollinger Bands period/deviation/price/timeframe (entry), separate faster BB period (grid exit), monetary stop-loss, breakeven trigger, base + grid lot sizing, grid spacing, max layers, take-profit (points)
Full parameter descriptions are documented inline in the EA's input tooltips.
This is an original strategy implementation, developed independently for automated trading. Test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester and on demo before committing live capital.