SP 500 Index Dual Grid Rocketer

SP500 Index Dual Direction Rocketer

An independent buy-and-sell Bollinger Bands breakout system with separate grid logic for each direction, a CCI trend filter on the sell side, and per-position breakeven protection.

              This EA is a Free version of SP 500 Index to download full version: Click Here 

  1. .Set file can be downloaded here or .set file parameters are mentioned in screenshots

  2. Minimum Account Requirements:

    Account Size: 250-300 USD (US500/US100/Nasdaq)

    Lot Size: 0.1 (Grid will automatically increase lot size as per market moment)

    Time Frame: 1 Mins

    Set File: It is in screenshots gallery, Same parameters for Demo and Live

    (Note: Increase the lot size as per you acount size for both buy and sell size.)


Overview

SP500 Dual Direction BB Grid EA trades the BUY and SELL sides of the market completely independently, each with its own entry logic, its own grid rules, and its own exit rules. Rather than using one shared strategy mirrored in both directions, the buy leg and sell leg behave differently on purpose — matching how price actually tends to behave differently on the way up versus the way down.

The EA is built for traders who want a rules-based, fully automated system with configurable risk controls, not a "black box." Every input is exposed and documented so you can tune it to your own broker, symbol, and risk tolerance.

Key Features

  • Two independent trading legs — buy and sell logic run separately, each can be enabled/disabled on its own
  • Bollinger Bands breakout entries — fresh band crosses trigger entries, evaluated once per closed bar (no repainting, no intra-bar noise)
  • CCI trend confirmation filter (sell side) — new sell entries only fire while CCI confirms bearish momentum; existing positions are never affected by the filter
  • Fixed-increment grid layering — lot sizes step up by a fixed amount per layer (not multiplicative martingale)
  • Distinct grid philosophy per direction — the buy leg adds layers into an unrealized loss (recovery-style averaging), while the sell leg adds layers only into an unrealized profit (pyramiding a winner) — fully configurable spacing and gating conditions for both
  • Separate exit logic per leg:
    • Buy: basket take-profit measured in points from the weighted-average entry price
    • Sell: a monetary stop-loss on Layer 1, a points-based basket take-profit, and an independent exit signal for grid layers based on a second Bollinger Bands indicator
  • Per-position breakeven (sell side) — each open position's stop is independently moved to its own entry price once it has moved a configurable distance in profit, with no dependency on the basket average
  • Same-bar re-entry guard and Sunday entry block — avoids re-opening a position in the same bar it just closed, and avoids opening new positions on Sunday
  • Clean magic number separation — all EA-managed trades are tagged and isolated from manual or other EA trades on the same account.
  • Hedging and netting account support — works on both account types, provided your broker allows the simultaneous position count your grid settings may require.

How It Works

Buy Leg

Layer 1 opens on a fresh close-based cross of the upper Bollinger Band from below to above. Additional grid layers open on the same signal, but only when price has moved a configured distance beyond the lowest open buy entry and Layer 1 is currently in a floating loss — meaning the grid only extends while the original trade idea hasn't yet worked out, not indefinitely. The whole buy basket exits together once the weighted-average entry price has moved the configured number of points into profit. The buy leg does not use a stop-loss by design; this is a deliberate risk/reward tradeoff and is explained fully below.

Sell Leg

Layer 1 opens on a fresh close-based cross of the lower Bollinger Band from above to below, but only while the CCI filter confirms bearish conditions (optional, can be disabled). Layer 1 carries its own monetary stop-loss. Additional grid layers open only when price continues favorably beyond the lowest open sell entry and Layer 1 is currently in floating profit — this leg pyramids into strength rather than averaging into weakness. Each grid layer closes independently, one at a time, when a second (faster) Bollinger Bands exit signal triggers — separate from the basket take-profit and separate from Layer 1's stop. A per-position breakeven mechanism also protects each layer individually as it moves into profit.

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: developed and parameterized around US500 / S&P 500 CFDs — check with your broker for their exact symbol name (US500, SPX500, SP500m, US500Cash, etc. vary by broker)
  • Timeframe: any (the EA reads its own configured Bollinger Bands timeframe independently of the chart timeframe)
  • Account type: hedging or netting accounts both supported; broker must allow the number of simultaneous positions your grid settings may open
  • Always test on a demo account first and confirm the input settings match your broker's spread, point value, and margin requirements before going live

Important Risk Notice

This EA uses grid-style position layering on both legs. On the buy side in particular, there is no stop-loss and no cap on the number of layers by default — this is an intentional design choice for traders who understand and accept that a sustained adverse trend can produce significant, compounding drawdown. MaxBuyLayers and MaxSellLayers inputs are available if you want to cap exposure.

Past performance in backtesting or live signal tracking does not guarantee future results. Grid and averaging strategies can experience extended drawdowns before recovering, and in adverse conditions may not recover at all. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and size your lots conservatively relative to account equity.

Inputs Summary

  • General: magic number, max spread filter, signal timing
  • Buy leg: Bollinger Bands period/deviation/price/timeframe, base + grid lot sizing, grid spacing, max layers, take-profit (points)
  • Sell leg: CCI filter (period/price/level/timeframe), Bollinger Bands period/deviation/price/timeframe (entry), separate faster BB period (grid exit), monetary stop-loss, breakeven trigger, base + grid lot sizing, grid spacing, max layers, take-profit (points)

Full parameter descriptions are documented inline in the EA's input tooltips.

This is an original strategy implementation, developed independently for automated trading. Test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester and on demo before committing live capital.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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SP 500 Index Dual Grid Premium "Still undecided?   Test-drive the   Free Version   first , then upgrade to Premium whenever you're ready for grid trading and breakeven protection." DM (private message) for the .Set file or Download here  Minimum Account Requirements: Account Size:   minimum 1000 USD  (US500/US100/Nasdaq) Lot Size:   0.1 (Grid automatically increases lot size based on market movement) Timeframe:   1 Minute / 5 Minutes  Set File:   available in the screenshot gallery; the
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