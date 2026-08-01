SP 500 Index Dual Grid Rocketer

SP500 Index Dual Direction Rocketer

An independent buy-and-sell Bollinger Bands breakout system with separate grid logic for each direction, a CCI trend filter on the sell side, and per-position breakeven protection.

This EA is a Free version of SP 500 Index to download full version: Click Here

.Set file can be downloaded here or .set file parameters are mentioned in screenshots Minimum Account Requirements: Account Size: 250-300 USD (US500/US100/Nasdaq) Lot Size: 0.1 (Grid will automatically increase lot size as per market moment) Time Frame: 1 Mins Set File: It is in screenshots gallery, Same parameters for Demo and Live ( Note: Increase the lot size as per you acount size for both buy and sell size.)



Overview

SP500 Dual Direction BB Grid EA trades the BUY and SELL sides of the market completely independently, each with its own entry logic, its own grid rules, and its own exit rules. Rather than using one shared strategy mirrored in both directions, the buy leg and sell leg behave differently on purpose — matching how price actually tends to behave differently on the way up versus the way down.

The EA is built for traders who want a rules-based, fully automated system with configurable risk controls, not a "black box." Every input is exposed and documented so you can tune it to your own broker, symbol, and risk tolerance.

Key Features

Two independent trading legs — buy and sell logic run separately, each can be enabled/disabled on its own

— buy and sell logic run separately, each can be enabled/disabled on its own Bollinger Bands breakout entries — fresh band crosses trigger entries, evaluated once per closed bar (no repainting, no intra-bar noise)

— fresh band crosses trigger entries, evaluated once per closed bar (no repainting, no intra-bar noise) CCI trend confirmation filter (sell side) — new sell entries only fire while CCI confirms bearish momentum; existing positions are never affected by the filter

— new sell entries only fire while CCI confirms bearish momentum; existing positions are never affected by the filter Fixed-increment grid layering — lot sizes step up by a fixed amount per layer (not multiplicative martingale)

— lot sizes step up by a fixed amount per layer (not multiplicative martingale) Distinct grid philosophy per direction — the buy leg adds layers into an unrealized loss (recovery-style averaging), while the sell leg adds layers only into an unrealized profit (pyramiding a winner) — fully configurable spacing and gating conditions for both

— the buy leg adds layers into an unrealized loss (recovery-style averaging), while the sell leg adds layers only into an unrealized profit (pyramiding a winner) — fully configurable spacing and gating conditions for both Separate exit logic per leg : Buy: basket take-profit measured in points from the weighted-average entry price Sell: a monetary stop-loss on Layer 1, a points-based basket take-profit, and an independent exit signal for grid layers based on a second Bollinger Bands indicator

: Per-position breakeven (sell side) — each open position's stop is independently moved to its own entry price once it has moved a configurable distance in profit, with no dependency on the basket average

— each open position's stop is independently moved to its own entry price once it has moved a configurable distance in profit, with no dependency on the basket average Same-bar re-entry guard and Sunday entry block — avoids re-opening a position in the same bar it just closed, and avoids opening new positions on Sunday

— avoids re-opening a position in the same bar it just closed, and avoids opening new positions on Sunday Clean magic number separation — all EA-managed trades are tagged and isolated from manual or other EA trades on the same account.

— all EA-managed trades are tagged and isolated from manual or other EA trades on the same account. Hedging and netting account support — works on both account types, provided your broker allows the simultaneous position count your grid settings may require.