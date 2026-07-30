Support and Resistance Scanner Service

Ultimate Breakout System

Ultimate Breakout System is a fully customizable breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Instead of using a fixed, one-size-fits-all entry rule, it detects genuine support and resistance levels on the chart — recent highs and lows that clearly stick out from the candles around them — and places pending orders at those levels. When price breaks through, the trade triggers automatically.

The EA does not come with a single hard-coded strategy. It is a strategy-building toolkit: every stage of the trade, from how a level is confirmed, to where the order is placed, to how the position is protected and trailed afterwards, is controlled by inputs. This lets you build breakout systems for any symbol and any timeframe, from slow swing trading on Daily charts to fast scalping on M1.

Key Advantages

Works on any market and timeframe. Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs — swing trading on H4/Daily/Weekly, or scalping on M1–H1.

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs — swing trading on H4/Daily/Weekly, or scalping on M1–H1. Trades a proven, structural concept. Breakouts of support/resistance are one of the oldest and most consistent ideas in technical trading — the EA automates the detection and execution of that structure instead of relying on a black-box signal.

Breakouts of support/resistance are one of the oldest and most consistent ideas in technical trading — the EA automates the detection and execution of that structure instead of relying on a black-box signal. Extensive exit toolbox. Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, standard trailing stop, trailing take profit, break-even, a support/resistance-based trailing stop, a fast tick-based "MagicTrail" stop for scalping, a delayed time-based trailing stop, and virtual stops that are managed internally instead of sitting on the broker's server.

Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, standard trailing stop, trailing take profit, break-even, a support/resistance-based trailing stop, a fast tick-based "MagicTrail" stop for scalping, a delayed time-based trailing stop, and virtual stops that are managed internally instead of sitting on the broker's server. Built for markets that trend higher over decades. A unique "Variable Values" module lets every distance-based parameter (stop loss, take profit, trailing distances) automatically scale with ATR or with the current price — ideal for Gold, Indices, and Bitcoin, where a fixed pip value that works today can become meaningless years later.

A unique "Variable Values" module lets every distance-based parameter (stop loss, take profit, trailing distances) automatically scale with ATR or with the current price — ideal for Gold, Indices, and Bitcoin, where a fixed pip value that works today can become meaningless years later. Protects you from event-driven volatility. Built-in news filters for Non-Farm Payrolls, Interest Rate decisions, and CPI releases can automatically close trades and delete pending orders ahead of high-impact news.

Built-in news filters for Non-Farm Payrolls, Interest Rate decisions, and CPI releases can automatically close trades and delete pending orders ahead of high-impact news. Fake-breakout protection. Five independent, configurable confirmation filters can require price to actually close beyond the breakout level on multiple timeframes before a trade is trusted, reducing losses from false breakouts and stop hunts.

Five independent, configurable confirmation filters can require price to actually close beyond the breakout level on multiple timeframes before a trade is trusted, reducing losses from false breakouts and stop hunts. Full weekly trading schedule. Restrict trading to specific hours for each day of the week, with the option to automatically close open trades and/or delete pending orders outside those hours.

Restrict trading to specific hours for each day of the week, with the option to automatically close open trades and/or delete pending orders outside those hours. Safe by design. The EA checks margin and broker-imposed price/volume/stop-distance rules before every trade request, so it behaves correctly and predictably across different brokers and account types.

The EA checks margin and broker-imposed price/volume/stop-distance rules before every trade request, so it behaves correctly and predictably across different brokers and account types. Built for serious strategy development. A dedicated "Custom Max" optimization score (combining Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and Number of Trades) helps the Strategy Tester's genetic optimizer converge on robust, tradeable results rather than curve-fitted outliers.

A dedicated "Custom Max" optimization score (combining Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and Number of Trades) helps the Strategy Tester's genetic optimizer converge on robust, tradeable results rather than curve-fitted outliers. Clear on-chart feedback. An optional info panel shows open trades, pending orders, and floating profit/loss at a glance.

How It Works

On a chosen timeframe, the EA scans backwards through recent candles for a high (or low) that has a configurable number of lower highs (or higher lows) on both sides of it — a level that genuinely "sticks out" as a swing point. Once found, and provided price is currently far enough away from it, a Buy Stop is placed a few pips above a qualifying high, and a Sell Stop a few pips below a qualifying low. If price breaks through, the pending order triggers and the position is then managed by whichever combination of exit tools you have enabled.

Who Is It For

Traders and strategy developers who want to design and optimize their own breakout systems rather than run someone else's fixed logic. The parameter set is deliberately broad so that two people running the same EA on the same symbol can end up with completely different, uncorrelated strategies — useful for building a diversified multi-strategy portfolio.

Input Parameters

Info Panel

Show Info Panel — Displays an on-chart panel with open trades, pending orders and floating profit/loss.

— Displays an on-chart panel with open trades, pending orders and floating profit/loss. update infopanel during testing — Refreshes the panel during Strategy Tester runs (normally left off to speed up backtests).

— Refreshes the panel during Strategy Tester runs (normally left off to speed up backtests). Adjustment for Infopanel size — Scales the size of the info panel text.

Custom Optimization Settings

Used only when the Strategy Tester's optimization criterion is set to "Custom max".

expected payoff — Minimum average profit per trade required to keep an optimization result (0 = not used).

— Minimum average profit per trade required to keep an optimization result (0 = not used). recovery factor — Minimum profit-to-drawdown ratio required to keep a result (0 = not used).

— Minimum profit-to-drawdown ratio required to keep a result (0 = not used). number of trades — Minimum number of trades required for a result to be considered valid (0 = not used).

Spread Filter

SpreadFilter — Enables filtering of new trades based on the current spread.

— Enables filtering of new trades based on the current spread. MaxSpread — Maximum allowed spread, in pips.

— Maximum allowed spread, in pips. DistForSpreadFilter — Distance (in pips) from a pending order's price at which the spread filter is applied.

Other Filters

Set SL/TP after entry — When enabled, Stop Loss/Take Profit are attached after the order triggers instead of being sent with the pending order.

— When enabled, Stop Loss/Take Profit are attached after the order triggers instead of being sent with the pending order. use virtual expiration — When enabled, the EA (rather than the broker) tracks and deletes expired pending orders internally.

— When enabled, the EA (rather than the broker) tracks and deletes expired pending orders internally. Comment for trades — Text comment attached to every trade for identification.

Virtual Stop Loss

Use Virtual SL — Off / Basic / Advanced (Advanced skips trades that have already reached break-even). A virtual SL is monitored internally instead of being sent to the broker.

— Off / Basic / Advanced (Advanced skips trades that have already reached break-even). A virtual SL is monitored internally instead of being sent to the broker. hard SL distance when using virtual SL — Distance (in pips) for a real, broker-side stop loss used as a safety net alongside the virtual stop.

— Distance (in pips) for a real, broker-side stop loss used as a safety net alongside the virtual stop. Move hard SL to virtual SL after X seconds — Delay before the hard stop loss is moved to match the virtual stop level.

Variable Values (for markets that trend higher over time — Gold, Indices, Crypto)

Default ATR value — Reference ATR (in pips). If set, all pip-based distances scale with the ratio of current ATR to this value (0 = disabled).

— Reference ATR (in pips). If set, all pip-based distances scale with the ratio of current ATR to this value (0 = disabled). ATR Period — Number of candles used to calculate the reference ATR.

— Number of candles used to calculate the reference ATR. ATR Timeframe — Timeframe used for the ATR calculation.

— Timeframe used for the ATR calculation. default price for calculation — Reference price. If ATR scaling is disabled, all pip-based distances instead scale with the ratio of current price to this value (0 = disabled).

Trade Entry Management

AllowBuyTrades — Enables buy-side (breakout of a high) trading.

— Enables buy-side (breakout of a high) trading. AllowSellTrades — Enables sell-side (breakdown of a low) trading.

— Enables sell-side (breakdown of a low) trading. Timeframe to use — Timeframe on which support/resistance levels are detected.

— Timeframe on which support/resistance levels are detected. Entry Timing — Timeframe on which the EA checks for new signals.

— Timeframe on which the EA checks for new signals. number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Candles to the left that must be lower (for a high) or higher (for a low), confirming the level's strength.

— Candles to the left that must be lower (for a high) or higher (for a low), confirming the level's strength. number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Same confirmation requirement, applied to the candles on the right.

— Same confirmation requirement, applied to the candles on the right. max candles in history to look at — How far back the EA searches for a qualifying level.

— How far back the EA searches for a qualifying level. minimum distance away from High/Low — Minimum distance (in pips) between the current price and the level before a pending order is placed.

— Minimum distance (in pips) between the current price and the level before a pending order is placed. minimum distance away in percentage — Same idea expressed as a percentage of price instead of a fixed pip value (overrides the pip-based setting when greater than 0).

— Same idea expressed as a percentage of price instead of a fixed pip value (overrides the pip-based setting when greater than 0). Extra pips above High for entry — Offset added above a qualifying high when placing the Buy Stop.

— Offset added above a qualifying high when placing the Buy Stop. Extra pips below Low for entry — Offset subtracted below a qualifying low when placing the Sell Stop.

— Offset subtracted below a qualifying low when placing the Sell Stop. Maximum number of pending orders — Caps how many pending orders the EA can have open at once.

— Caps how many pending orders the EA can have open at once. max number of open trades — Caps how many positions the EA can have open at once.

— Caps how many positions the EA can have open at once. Minimum distance between orders — Minimum spacing (in pips) required between two pending orders.

— Minimum spacing (in pips) required between two pending orders. expiration time (in hours) for pending orders — How long an untriggered pending order is kept before being removed (0 = never expires).

— How long an untriggered pending order is kept before being removed (0 = never expires). Magicnumber — Unique identifier used to distinguish this EA's trades from others.

— Unique identifier used to distinguish this EA's trades from others. Comment for trades — Text comment attached to trades.

Trade Exit Settings

Period to check/modify SL/TP — Timeframe used to time exit-management checks (when "check every tick" is off).

— Timeframe used to time exit-management checks (when "check every tick" is off). check every tick — When enabled, exit conditions are evaluated on every tick instead of once per bar.

— When enabled, exit conditions are evaluated on every tick instead of once per bar. initial stoploss distance — Stop loss distance (in pips) applied to new trades.

— Stop loss distance (in pips) applied to new trades. initial takeprofit distance — Take profit distance (in pips) applied to new trades.

Trailing SL Management

Trail SL distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and the trailing stop.

— Distance (in pips) maintained between price and the trailing stop. Trail SL start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing stop activates.

— Profit (in pips) required before the trailing stop activates. Trail SL stop distance — Maximum profit (in pips) up to which the trailing stop continues to operate.

— Maximum profit (in pips) up to which the trailing stop continues to operate. Trail SL step size — Minimum move (in pips) required before the trailing stop is updated again.

Trailing TP Management

Trail TP distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and a trailing take profit (0 = disabled).

— Distance (in pips) maintained between price and a trailing take profit (0 = disabled). Trail TP start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing take profit activates.

Break-Even SL Management

Breakeven start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the stop loss is moved to break-even.

— Profit (in pips) required before the stop loss is moved to break-even. Breakeven extra distance — Extra pips added beyond the entry price when moving to break-even, to lock in a small profit.

HIGH/LOW Trailing SL

An alternative trailing method that follows recent support/resistance levels instead of a fixed pip distance.

Use only until break-even — Restricts this trailing method to the period before the trade reaches break-even.

— Restricts this trailing method to the period before the trade reaches break-even. Exit_HL_trailingSL_timeframe — Timeframe used to find the levels this trailing stop follows.

— Timeframe used to find the levels this trailing stop follows. number of candles to use — Lookback window for level detection (0 = use the main entry lookback setting).

— Lookback window for level detection (0 = use the main entry lookback setting). number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Left-side confirmation requirement for these levels.

— Left-side confirmation requirement for these levels. number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Right-side confirmation requirement for these levels.

— Right-side confirmation requirement for these levels. minimum distance to current price — Minimum distance (in pips) the new stop level must keep from the current price.

— Minimum distance (in pips) the new stop level must keep from the current price. minimum distance to last SL — Minimum move (in pips) required before the stop is updated again.

— Minimum move (in pips) required before the stop is updated again. extra pips distance from HIGH/LOW — Buffer added beyond the detected level when placing the stop.

Recovery Trailing SL (time-based)

Trail SL start after X minutes — Delay before this separate, time-triggered trailing stop begins (0 = disabled).

— Delay before this separate, time-triggered trailing stop begins (0 = disabled). Trail SL Distance — Distance (in pips) maintained by this trailing stop once active.

MagicTrail SL Settings

An aggressive, tick-based trailing stop designed for scalping strategies.

MagicTrail mode — Off / Full trailing / Trailing until break-even only.

— Off / Full trailing / Trailing until break-even only. Start of Magictrail (in pips) — Profit required before MagicTrail activates.

— Profit required before MagicTrail activates. number of ticks before modifications — Number of ticks to wait between each stop adjustment.

— Number of ticks to wait between each stop adjustment. pip movement of magictrail — How far (in pips) the stop moves with each adjustment.

— How far (in pips) the stop moves with each adjustment. extra pips for breakeven stop — Buffer beyond break-even used in the "trailing until break-even" mode.

— Buffer beyond break-even used in the "trailing until break-even" mode. minutes of time delayed magictrail — Delay before MagicTrail switches from its start distance to normal operation (0 = disabled).

— Delay before MagicTrail switches from its start distance to normal operation (0 = disabled). start distance of time delayed magictrail — Alternative start distance used during that delay period.

LotSize Settings

Adjust lotsize if balance changes X percent — Percentage change in balance required before the lot size is recalculated.

— Percentage change in balance required before the lot size is recalculated. Risk — Lot sizing method: manual fixed lot, lots scaled to balance, manual risk percentage, or one of five preset risk levels (very low to extreme).

— Lot sizing method: manual fixed lot, lots scaled to balance, manual risk percentage, or one of five preset risk levels (very low to extreme). manual lotsize — Fixed lot size used when Risk = Manual Lotsize.

— Fixed lot size used when Risk = Manual Lotsize. Max Risk Per Trade — Risk percentage per trade used when Risk = RPT.

— Risk percentage per trade used when Risk = RPT. LotsizeStep — Account-currency step used to scale lot size with balance (e.g. 0.01 lot per $X of balance).

— Account-currency step used to scale lot size with balance (e.g. 0.01 lot per $X of balance). maximum lotsize per trade — Hard cap on the lot size of any single trade.

— Hard cap on the lot size of any single trade. Use Equity Instead of Balance — Uses account equity instead of balance for lot-size calculations.

— Uses account equity instead of balance for lot-size calculations. OnlyUp — When enabled, dynamic lot size only increases with account growth and never decreases.

— When enabled, dynamic lot size only increases with account growth and never decreases. CheckMargin — Verifies sufficient free margin is available before every trade is sent.

GMT Settings

Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Summer — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during summer/DST.

— Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during summer/DST. Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Winter — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during winter/non-DST.

— Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during winter/non-DST. AutoGMT — Automatically detects the GMT offset instead of using the manual values above.

NFP Filter (Non-Farm Payrolls)

EnableNFP_Filter — Enables the NFP news filter.

— Enables the NFP news filter. NFP_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the NFP filter window.

— Closes open trades during the NFP filter window. NFP_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the NFP filter window.

— Deletes pending orders during the NFP filter window. NFP_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.

— Minutes before the release when the filter starts. NFP_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Interest Rate Filter

EnableIR_Filter — Enables the interest rate decision news filter.

— Enables the interest rate decision news filter. IR_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.

— Closes open trades during the filter window. IR_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.

— Deletes pending orders during the filter window. IR_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.

— Minutes before the release when the filter starts. IR_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

CPI Filter

EnableCPI_Filter — Enables the CPI release news filter.

— Enables the CPI release news filter. CPI_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.

— Closes open trades during the filter window. CPI_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.

— Deletes pending orders during the filter window. CPI_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.

— Minutes before the release when the filter starts. CPI_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Fake Breakout Filter

Five independent filters (A–E), each on its own timeframe. When enabled, a trade is only trusted if its triggering candle actually closes beyond the breakout level on that timeframe.

Enable Filter_A / Filter_A Timeframe — Default timeframe M1.

/ — Default timeframe M1. Enable Filter_B / Filter_B Timeframe — Default timeframe M5.

/ — Default timeframe M5. Enable Filter_C / Filter_C Timeframe — Default timeframe M15.

/ — Default timeframe M15. Enable Filter_D / Filter_D Timeframe — Default timeframe M30.

/ — Default timeframe M30. Enable Filter_E / Filter_E Timeframe — Default timeframe H1.

Trading Hours