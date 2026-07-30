Support and Resistance Scanner Service

Ultimate Breakout System

Ultimate Breakout System is a fully customizable breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Instead of using a fixed, one-size-fits-all entry rule, it detects genuine support and resistance levels on the chart — recent highs and lows that clearly stick out from the candles around them — and places pending orders at those levels. When price breaks through, the trade triggers automatically.

The EA does not come with a single hard-coded strategy. It is a strategy-building toolkit: every stage of the trade, from how a level is confirmed, to where the order is placed, to how the position is protected and trailed afterwards, is controlled by inputs. This lets you build breakout systems for any symbol and any timeframe, from slow swing trading on Daily charts to fast scalping on M1.

Key Advantages

  • Works on any market and timeframe. Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs — swing trading on H4/Daily/Weekly, or scalping on M1–H1.
  • Trades a proven, structural concept. Breakouts of support/resistance are one of the oldest and most consistent ideas in technical trading — the EA automates the detection and execution of that structure instead of relying on a black-box signal.
  • Extensive exit toolbox. Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, standard trailing stop, trailing take profit, break-even, a support/resistance-based trailing stop, a fast tick-based "MagicTrail" stop for scalping, a delayed time-based trailing stop, and virtual stops that are managed internally instead of sitting on the broker's server.
  • Built for markets that trend higher over decades. A unique "Variable Values" module lets every distance-based parameter (stop loss, take profit, trailing distances) automatically scale with ATR or with the current price — ideal for Gold, Indices, and Bitcoin, where a fixed pip value that works today can become meaningless years later.
  • Protects you from event-driven volatility. Built-in news filters for Non-Farm Payrolls, Interest Rate decisions, and CPI releases can automatically close trades and delete pending orders ahead of high-impact news.
  • Fake-breakout protection. Five independent, configurable confirmation filters can require price to actually close beyond the breakout level on multiple timeframes before a trade is trusted, reducing losses from false breakouts and stop hunts.
  • Full weekly trading schedule. Restrict trading to specific hours for each day of the week, with the option to automatically close open trades and/or delete pending orders outside those hours.
  • Safe by design. The EA checks margin and broker-imposed price/volume/stop-distance rules before every trade request, so it behaves correctly and predictably across different brokers and account types.
  • Built for serious strategy development. A dedicated "Custom Max" optimization score (combining Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and Number of Trades) helps the Strategy Tester's genetic optimizer converge on robust, tradeable results rather than curve-fitted outliers.
  • Clear on-chart feedback. An optional info panel shows open trades, pending orders, and floating profit/loss at a glance.

How It Works

On a chosen timeframe, the EA scans backwards through recent candles for a high (or low) that has a configurable number of lower highs (or higher lows) on both sides of it — a level that genuinely "sticks out" as a swing point. Once found, and provided price is currently far enough away from it, a Buy Stop is placed a few pips above a qualifying high, and a Sell Stop a few pips below a qualifying low. If price breaks through, the pending order triggers and the position is then managed by whichever combination of exit tools you have enabled.

Who Is It For

Traders and strategy developers who want to design and optimize their own breakout systems rather than run someone else's fixed logic. The parameter set is deliberately broad so that two people running the same EA on the same symbol can end up with completely different, uncorrelated strategies — useful for building a diversified multi-strategy portfolio.

Input Parameters

Info Panel

  • Show Info Panel — Displays an on-chart panel with open trades, pending orders and floating profit/loss.
  • update infopanel during testing — Refreshes the panel during Strategy Tester runs (normally left off to speed up backtests).
  • Adjustment for Infopanel size — Scales the size of the info panel text.

Custom Optimization Settings

Used only when the Strategy Tester's optimization criterion is set to "Custom max".

  • expected payoff — Minimum average profit per trade required to keep an optimization result (0 = not used).
  • recovery factor — Minimum profit-to-drawdown ratio required to keep a result (0 = not used).
  • number of trades — Minimum number of trades required for a result to be considered valid (0 = not used).

Spread Filter

  • SpreadFilter — Enables filtering of new trades based on the current spread.
  • MaxSpread — Maximum allowed spread, in pips.
  • DistForSpreadFilter — Distance (in pips) from a pending order's price at which the spread filter is applied.

Other Filters

  • Set SL/TP after entry — When enabled, Stop Loss/Take Profit are attached after the order triggers instead of being sent with the pending order.
  • use virtual expiration — When enabled, the EA (rather than the broker) tracks and deletes expired pending orders internally.
  • Comment for trades — Text comment attached to every trade for identification.

Virtual Stop Loss

  • Use Virtual SL — Off / Basic / Advanced (Advanced skips trades that have already reached break-even). A virtual SL is monitored internally instead of being sent to the broker.
  • hard SL distance when using virtual SL — Distance (in pips) for a real, broker-side stop loss used as a safety net alongside the virtual stop.
  • Move hard SL to virtual SL after X seconds — Delay before the hard stop loss is moved to match the virtual stop level.

Variable Values (for markets that trend higher over time — Gold, Indices, Crypto)

  • Default ATR value — Reference ATR (in pips). If set, all pip-based distances scale with the ratio of current ATR to this value (0 = disabled).
  • ATR Period — Number of candles used to calculate the reference ATR.
  • ATR Timeframe — Timeframe used for the ATR calculation.
  • default price for calculation — Reference price. If ATR scaling is disabled, all pip-based distances instead scale with the ratio of current price to this value (0 = disabled).

Trade Entry Management

  • AllowBuyTrades — Enables buy-side (breakout of a high) trading.
  • AllowSellTrades — Enables sell-side (breakdown of a low) trading.
  • Timeframe to use — Timeframe on which support/resistance levels are detected.
  • Entry Timing — Timeframe on which the EA checks for new signals.
  • number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Candles to the left that must be lower (for a high) or higher (for a low), confirming the level's strength.
  • number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Same confirmation requirement, applied to the candles on the right.
  • max candles in history to look at — How far back the EA searches for a qualifying level.
  • minimum distance away from High/Low — Minimum distance (in pips) between the current price and the level before a pending order is placed.
  • minimum distance away in percentage — Same idea expressed as a percentage of price instead of a fixed pip value (overrides the pip-based setting when greater than 0).
  • Extra pips above High for entry — Offset added above a qualifying high when placing the Buy Stop.
  • Extra pips below Low for entry — Offset subtracted below a qualifying low when placing the Sell Stop.
  • Maximum number of pending orders — Caps how many pending orders the EA can have open at once.
  • max number of open trades — Caps how many positions the EA can have open at once.
  • Minimum distance between orders — Minimum spacing (in pips) required between two pending orders.
  • expiration time (in hours) for pending orders — How long an untriggered pending order is kept before being removed (0 = never expires).
  • Magicnumber — Unique identifier used to distinguish this EA's trades from others.
  • Comment for trades — Text comment attached to trades.

Trade Exit Settings

  • Period to check/modify SL/TP — Timeframe used to time exit-management checks (when "check every tick" is off).
  • check every tick — When enabled, exit conditions are evaluated on every tick instead of once per bar.
  • initial stoploss distance — Stop loss distance (in pips) applied to new trades.
  • initial takeprofit distance — Take profit distance (in pips) applied to new trades.

Trailing SL Management

  • Trail SL distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and the trailing stop.
  • Trail SL start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing stop activates.
  • Trail SL stop distance — Maximum profit (in pips) up to which the trailing stop continues to operate.
  • Trail SL step size — Minimum move (in pips) required before the trailing stop is updated again.

Trailing TP Management

  • Trail TP distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and a trailing take profit (0 = disabled).
  • Trail TP start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing take profit activates.

Break-Even SL Management

  • Breakeven start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the stop loss is moved to break-even.
  • Breakeven extra distance — Extra pips added beyond the entry price when moving to break-even, to lock in a small profit.

HIGH/LOW Trailing SL

An alternative trailing method that follows recent support/resistance levels instead of a fixed pip distance.

  • Use only until break-even — Restricts this trailing method to the period before the trade reaches break-even.
  • Exit_HL_trailingSL_timeframe — Timeframe used to find the levels this trailing stop follows.
  • number of candles to use — Lookback window for level detection (0 = use the main entry lookback setting).
  • number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Left-side confirmation requirement for these levels.
  • number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Right-side confirmation requirement for these levels.
  • minimum distance to current price — Minimum distance (in pips) the new stop level must keep from the current price.
  • minimum distance to last SL — Minimum move (in pips) required before the stop is updated again.
  • extra pips distance from HIGH/LOW — Buffer added beyond the detected level when placing the stop.

Recovery Trailing SL (time-based)

  • Trail SL start after X minutes — Delay before this separate, time-triggered trailing stop begins (0 = disabled).
  • Trail SL Distance — Distance (in pips) maintained by this trailing stop once active.

MagicTrail SL Settings

An aggressive, tick-based trailing stop designed for scalping strategies.

  • MagicTrail mode — Off / Full trailing / Trailing until break-even only.
  • Start of Magictrail (in pips) — Profit required before MagicTrail activates.
  • number of ticks before modifications — Number of ticks to wait between each stop adjustment.
  • pip movement of magictrail — How far (in pips) the stop moves with each adjustment.
  • extra pips for breakeven stop — Buffer beyond break-even used in the "trailing until break-even" mode.
  • minutes of time delayed magictrail — Delay before MagicTrail switches from its start distance to normal operation (0 = disabled).
  • start distance of time delayed magictrail — Alternative start distance used during that delay period.

LotSize Settings

  • Adjust lotsize if balance changes X percent — Percentage change in balance required before the lot size is recalculated.
  • Risk — Lot sizing method: manual fixed lot, lots scaled to balance, manual risk percentage, or one of five preset risk levels (very low to extreme).
  • manual lotsize — Fixed lot size used when Risk = Manual Lotsize.
  • Max Risk Per Trade — Risk percentage per trade used when Risk = RPT.
  • LotsizeStep — Account-currency step used to scale lot size with balance (e.g. 0.01 lot per $X of balance).
  • maximum lotsize per trade — Hard cap on the lot size of any single trade.
  • Use Equity Instead of Balance — Uses account equity instead of balance for lot-size calculations.
  • OnlyUp — When enabled, dynamic lot size only increases with account growth and never decreases.
  • CheckMargin — Verifies sufficient free margin is available before every trade is sent.

GMT Settings

  • Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Summer — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during summer/DST.
  • Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Winter — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during winter/non-DST.
  • AutoGMT — Automatically detects the GMT offset instead of using the manual values above.

NFP Filter (Non-Farm Payrolls)

  • EnableNFP_Filter — Enables the NFP news filter.
  • NFP_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the NFP filter window.
  • NFP_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the NFP filter window.
  • NFP_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • NFP_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Interest Rate Filter

  • EnableIR_Filter — Enables the interest rate decision news filter.
  • IR_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.
  • IR_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.
  • IR_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • IR_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

CPI Filter

  • EnableCPI_Filter — Enables the CPI release news filter.
  • CPI_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.
  • CPI_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.
  • CPI_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • CPI_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Fake Breakout Filter

Five independent filters (A–E), each on its own timeframe. When enabled, a trade is only trusted if its triggering candle actually closes beyond the breakout level on that timeframe.

  • Enable Filter_A / Filter_A Timeframe — Default timeframe M1.
  • Enable Filter_B / Filter_B Timeframe — Default timeframe M5.
  • Enable Filter_C / Filter_C Timeframe — Default timeframe M15.
  • Enable Filter_D / Filter_D Timeframe — Default timeframe M30.
  • Enable Filter_E / Filter_E Timeframe — Default timeframe H1.

Trading Hours

  • UseTradingTimeZones — Enables the weekly trading-hours schedule below.
  • KillPending — Deletes pending orders once trading hours end.
  • KillOpen — Closes open trades once trading hours end.
  • Time_Source — GMT time, local PC/VPS time, or broker server time.
  • Monday–Sunday Start/End Time — Independent trading window (HH:MM–HH:MM) for each day of the week.
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Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market. Built for professional traders and
EquityEngine
Marco Resseghini
Эксперты
Усильте свой портфель с EquityEngine: автоматизированным торговым ботом, который использует лучшее из NASDAQ! EquityEngine — ваш новый союзник в мире торговли. Разработанный для торговли на NASDAQ, этот продвинутый бот использует передовые алгоритмы для выявления и использования лучших рыночных возможностей, оптимизируя ваши сделки без перерывов. Интеллектуальная автоматическая торговля: EquityEngine анализирует тысячи точек данных в режиме реального времени для выполнения сделок с максимальной
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Prisma MT5
Mauro Augello
Эксперты
Prisma is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines eight independent strategies, each equipped with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and activated only when specific market conditions are met. The algorithm continuously analyzes gold price action, combining trend-following and swing trading strategies with the objective of trading in the direction of the prevailing market trend, never against it. Prisma automatically manages entries, trading filters, and activation condi
SMC Gold Structure EA MT5
Daniil Sleptsov
5 (1)
Эксперты
SMC Gold Structure EA MT5 — автоматическая торговля золотом (XAUUSD) Если вы ищете торгового робота, который работает спокойно и не «играет ва-банк» с вашим депозитом — этот советник может вам подойти. Многие эксперты на рынке используют рискованные схемы: набивают пачку ордеров, увеличивают лот после убытка или держат минус в надежде, что цена вернётся. Одна неудачная неделя — и значительная часть счёта может быть потеряна. Этот советник так не работает. SMC Gold Structure EA открывает толь
Traders Club Support for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Эксперты
TC-Supportは手動取引とEA運用のために開発されたパネルになります。 このパネルでは、リスクリワード、リスク計算、リスク管理など資金管理、 トレーリングストップ機能、ブレークイーブンなどポジション管理が可能になります。 その他、便利な機能があります。 詳細な情報はこちらにサイトがあります。 デモ口座で動作するEAはこちらに置いてあります。   https://toushika.top/ mt5-tc-support / Disable Auto Trading  の 機能はMQL5では外部のDLLの利用は許可されませんので使用できません。 おもな機能一覧 資金管理 リスクリワード計算 ロット計算 損失金額計算 最大ロット数の設定 設定したリスクパーセンテージでヘッジポジション EA運用 最大損失金額またはパーセンテージによる強制クローズ EA運用 資金破綻回避  ポジション管理 成行、指値、Stop Limit注文に対応 ポジションを部分的にクローズ トレーリングストップ機能 一定の距離を超えてたらSLを移動 利確条件設定
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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