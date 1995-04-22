Support and Resistance Scanner Service

Ultimate Breakout System

Ultimate Breakout System is a fully customizable breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Instead of using a fixed, one-size-fits-all entry rule, it detects genuine support and resistance levels on the chart — recent highs and lows that clearly stick out from the candles around them — and places pending orders at those levels. When price breaks through, the trade triggers automatically.

The EA does not come with a single hard-coded strategy. It is a strategy-building toolkit: every stage of the trade, from how a level is confirmed, to where the order is placed, to how the position is protected and trailed afterwards, is controlled by inputs. This lets you build breakout systems for any symbol and any timeframe, from slow swing trading on Daily charts to fast scalping on M1.

Key Advantages

  • Works on any market and timeframe. Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs — swing trading on H4/Daily/Weekly, or scalping on M1–H1.
  • Trades a proven, structural concept. Breakouts of support/resistance are one of the oldest and most consistent ideas in technical trading — the EA automates the detection and execution of that structure instead of relying on a black-box signal.
  • Extensive exit toolbox. Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, standard trailing stop, trailing take profit, break-even, a support/resistance-based trailing stop, a fast tick-based "MagicTrail" stop for scalping, a delayed time-based trailing stop, and virtual stops that are managed internally instead of sitting on the broker's server.
  • Built for markets that trend higher over decades. A unique "Variable Values" module lets every distance-based parameter (stop loss, take profit, trailing distances) automatically scale with ATR or with the current price — ideal for Gold, Indices, and Bitcoin, where a fixed pip value that works today can become meaningless years later.
  • Protects you from event-driven volatility. Built-in news filters for Non-Farm Payrolls, Interest Rate decisions, and CPI releases can automatically close trades and delete pending orders ahead of high-impact news.
  • Fake-breakout protection. Five independent, configurable confirmation filters can require price to actually close beyond the breakout level on multiple timeframes before a trade is trusted, reducing losses from false breakouts and stop hunts.
  • Full weekly trading schedule. Restrict trading to specific hours for each day of the week, with the option to automatically close open trades and/or delete pending orders outside those hours.
  • Safe by design. The EA checks margin and broker-imposed price/volume/stop-distance rules before every trade request, so it behaves correctly and predictably across different brokers and account types.
  • Built for serious strategy development. A dedicated "Custom Max" optimization score (combining Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and Number of Trades) helps the Strategy Tester's genetic optimizer converge on robust, tradeable results rather than curve-fitted outliers.
  • Clear on-chart feedback. An optional info panel shows open trades, pending orders, and floating profit/loss at a glance.

How It Works

On a chosen timeframe, the EA scans backwards through recent candles for a high (or low) that has a configurable number of lower highs (or higher lows) on both sides of it — a level that genuinely "sticks out" as a swing point. Once found, and provided price is currently far enough away from it, a Buy Stop is placed a few pips above a qualifying high, and a Sell Stop a few pips below a qualifying low. If price breaks through, the pending order triggers and the position is then managed by whichever combination of exit tools you have enabled.

Who Is It For

Traders and strategy developers who want to design and optimize their own breakout systems rather than run someone else's fixed logic. The parameter set is deliberately broad so that two people running the same EA on the same symbol can end up with completely different, uncorrelated strategies — useful for building a diversified multi-strategy portfolio.

Input Parameters

Info Panel

  • Show Info Panel — Displays an on-chart panel with open trades, pending orders and floating profit/loss.
  • update infopanel during testing — Refreshes the panel during Strategy Tester runs (normally left off to speed up backtests).
  • Adjustment for Infopanel size — Scales the size of the info panel text.

Custom Optimization Settings

Used only when the Strategy Tester's optimization criterion is set to "Custom max".

  • expected payoff — Minimum average profit per trade required to keep an optimization result (0 = not used).
  • recovery factor — Minimum profit-to-drawdown ratio required to keep a result (0 = not used).
  • number of trades — Minimum number of trades required for a result to be considered valid (0 = not used).

Spread Filter

  • SpreadFilter — Enables filtering of new trades based on the current spread.
  • MaxSpread — Maximum allowed spread, in pips.
  • DistForSpreadFilter — Distance (in pips) from a pending order's price at which the spread filter is applied.

Other Filters

  • Set SL/TP after entry — When enabled, Stop Loss/Take Profit are attached after the order triggers instead of being sent with the pending order.
  • use virtual expiration — When enabled, the EA (rather than the broker) tracks and deletes expired pending orders internally.
  • Comment for trades — Text comment attached to every trade for identification.

Virtual Stop Loss

  • Use Virtual SL — Off / Basic / Advanced (Advanced skips trades that have already reached break-even). A virtual SL is monitored internally instead of being sent to the broker.
  • hard SL distance when using virtual SL — Distance (in pips) for a real, broker-side stop loss used as a safety net alongside the virtual stop.
  • Move hard SL to virtual SL after X seconds — Delay before the hard stop loss is moved to match the virtual stop level.

Variable Values (for markets that trend higher over time — Gold, Indices, Crypto)

  • Default ATR value — Reference ATR (in pips). If set, all pip-based distances scale with the ratio of current ATR to this value (0 = disabled).
  • ATR Period — Number of candles used to calculate the reference ATR.
  • ATR Timeframe — Timeframe used for the ATR calculation.
  • default price for calculation — Reference price. If ATR scaling is disabled, all pip-based distances instead scale with the ratio of current price to this value (0 = disabled).

Trade Entry Management

  • AllowBuyTrades — Enables buy-side (breakout of a high) trading.
  • AllowSellTrades — Enables sell-side (breakdown of a low) trading.
  • Timeframe to use — Timeframe on which support/resistance levels are detected.
  • Entry Timing — Timeframe on which the EA checks for new signals.
  • number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Candles to the left that must be lower (for a high) or higher (for a low), confirming the level's strength.
  • number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Same confirmation requirement, applied to the candles on the right.
  • max candles in history to look at — How far back the EA searches for a qualifying level.
  • minimum distance away from High/Low — Minimum distance (in pips) between the current price and the level before a pending order is placed.
  • minimum distance away in percentage — Same idea expressed as a percentage of price instead of a fixed pip value (overrides the pip-based setting when greater than 0).
  • Extra pips above High for entry — Offset added above a qualifying high when placing the Buy Stop.
  • Extra pips below Low for entry — Offset subtracted below a qualifying low when placing the Sell Stop.
  • Maximum number of pending orders — Caps how many pending orders the EA can have open at once.
  • max number of open trades — Caps how many positions the EA can have open at once.
  • Minimum distance between orders — Minimum spacing (in pips) required between two pending orders.
  • expiration time (in hours) for pending orders — How long an untriggered pending order is kept before being removed (0 = never expires).
  • Magicnumber — Unique identifier used to distinguish this EA's trades from others.
  • Comment for trades — Text comment attached to trades.

Trade Exit Settings

  • Period to check/modify SL/TP — Timeframe used to time exit-management checks (when "check every tick" is off).
  • check every tick — When enabled, exit conditions are evaluated on every tick instead of once per bar.
  • initial stoploss distance — Stop loss distance (in pips) applied to new trades.
  • initial takeprofit distance — Take profit distance (in pips) applied to new trades.

Trailing SL Management

  • Trail SL distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and the trailing stop.
  • Trail SL start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing stop activates.
  • Trail SL stop distance — Maximum profit (in pips) up to which the trailing stop continues to operate.
  • Trail SL step size — Minimum move (in pips) required before the trailing stop is updated again.

Trailing TP Management

  • Trail TP distance — Distance (in pips) maintained between price and a trailing take profit (0 = disabled).
  • Trail TP start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the trailing take profit activates.

Break-Even SL Management

  • Breakeven start distance — Profit (in pips) required before the stop loss is moved to break-even.
  • Breakeven extra distance — Extra pips added beyond the entry price when moving to break-even, to lock in a small profit.

HIGH/LOW Trailing SL

An alternative trailing method that follows recent support/resistance levels instead of a fixed pip distance.

  • Use only until break-even — Restricts this trailing method to the period before the trade reaches break-even.
  • Exit_HL_trailingSL_timeframe — Timeframe used to find the levels this trailing stop follows.
  • number of candles to use — Lookback window for level detection (0 = use the main entry lookback setting).
  • number of inferior candles to the LEFT of High/Low — Left-side confirmation requirement for these levels.
  • number of inferior candles to the RIGHT of High/Low — Right-side confirmation requirement for these levels.
  • minimum distance to current price — Minimum distance (in pips) the new stop level must keep from the current price.
  • minimum distance to last SL — Minimum move (in pips) required before the stop is updated again.
  • extra pips distance from HIGH/LOW — Buffer added beyond the detected level when placing the stop.

Recovery Trailing SL (time-based)

  • Trail SL start after X minutes — Delay before this separate, time-triggered trailing stop begins (0 = disabled).
  • Trail SL Distance — Distance (in pips) maintained by this trailing stop once active.

MagicTrail SL Settings

An aggressive, tick-based trailing stop designed for scalping strategies.

  • MagicTrail mode — Off / Full trailing / Trailing until break-even only.
  • Start of Magictrail (in pips) — Profit required before MagicTrail activates.
  • number of ticks before modifications — Number of ticks to wait between each stop adjustment.
  • pip movement of magictrail — How far (in pips) the stop moves with each adjustment.
  • extra pips for breakeven stop — Buffer beyond break-even used in the "trailing until break-even" mode.
  • minutes of time delayed magictrail — Delay before MagicTrail switches from its start distance to normal operation (0 = disabled).
  • start distance of time delayed magictrail — Alternative start distance used during that delay period.

LotSize Settings

  • Adjust lotsize if balance changes X percent — Percentage change in balance required before the lot size is recalculated.
  • Risk — Lot sizing method: manual fixed lot, lots scaled to balance, manual risk percentage, or one of five preset risk levels (very low to extreme).
  • manual lotsize — Fixed lot size used when Risk = Manual Lotsize.
  • Max Risk Per Trade — Risk percentage per trade used when Risk = RPT.
  • LotsizeStep — Account-currency step used to scale lot size with balance (e.g. 0.01 lot per $X of balance).
  • maximum lotsize per trade — Hard cap on the lot size of any single trade.
  • Use Equity Instead of Balance — Uses account equity instead of balance for lot-size calculations.
  • OnlyUp — When enabled, dynamic lot size only increases with account growth and never decreases.
  • CheckMargin — Verifies sufficient free margin is available before every trade is sent.

GMT Settings

  • Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Summer — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during summer/DST.
  • Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Winter — Broker's GMT offset (in hours) during winter/non-DST.
  • AutoGMT — Automatically detects the GMT offset instead of using the manual values above.

NFP Filter (Non-Farm Payrolls)

  • EnableNFP_Filter — Enables the NFP news filter.
  • NFP_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the NFP filter window.
  • NFP_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the NFP filter window.
  • NFP_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • NFP_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Interest Rate Filter

  • EnableIR_Filter — Enables the interest rate decision news filter.
  • IR_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.
  • IR_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.
  • IR_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • IR_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

CPI Filter

  • EnableCPI_Filter — Enables the CPI release news filter.
  • CPI_CloseOpenTrades — Closes open trades during the filter window.
  • CPI_ClosePendingOrders — Deletes pending orders during the filter window.
  • CPI_MinutesBefore — Minutes before the release when the filter starts.
  • CPI_MinutesAfter — Minutes after the release when the filter ends.

Fake Breakout Filter

Five independent filters (A–E), each on its own timeframe. When enabled, a trade is only trusted if its triggering candle actually closes beyond the breakout level on that timeframe.

  • Enable Filter_A / Filter_A Timeframe — Default timeframe M1.
  • Enable Filter_B / Filter_B Timeframe — Default timeframe M5.
  • Enable Filter_C / Filter_C Timeframe — Default timeframe M15.
  • Enable Filter_D / Filter_D Timeframe — Default timeframe M30.
  • Enable Filter_E / Filter_E Timeframe — Default timeframe H1.

Trading Hours

  • UseTradingTimeZones — Enables the weekly trading-hours schedule below.
  • KillPending — Deletes pending orders once trading hours end.
  • KillOpen — Closes open trades once trading hours end.
  • Time_Source — GMT time, local PC/VPS time, or broker server time.
  • Monday–Sunday Start/End Time — Independent trading window (HH:MM–HH:MM) for each day of the week.
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4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
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