Gold Vanguard AI

Dear Trader! We are pleased to welcome you to the page of the Gold Vanguard AI trading bot!

Gold Vanguard AI is your reliable and fully autonomous assistant for smart gold trading. We believe that the best product speaks for itself, which is why we avoid loud promises and offer you a transparent, high-tech, and secure system ready to work right out of the box.

The bot is designed specifically for the XAU/USD instrument and perfectly adapts to any timeframe — from 1 minute (M1) to 1 hour (H1):

  • For active traders (M1): Maximum trades and dynamics.

  • For conservatives (H1): A calm, measured approach with a minimal number of entries.

  • Balance (M5–M15): The perfect sweet spot.

A nice bonus: If you like Gold Vanguard AI, leave a review and a 5-star rating, and we will happily gift you 2 of our previous trading bots!

Technology and Smart Algorithm

At the heart of Gold Vanguard AI lie advanced machine learning techniques: market regime clustering and CatBoost gradient boosting. The algorithm identifies deep market patterns and opens trades only when the probability of success is at its maximum.

  • Minimum slippage: The bot trades with pending limit orders. This guarantees precise execution at the desired price and protects your profit from sharp market spikes and spread widening.

  • Deposit safety: No dangerous methods like martingale or grid averaging! Every trade is strictly protected by an individual Stop Loss and can also close on time via a reverse signal from the system.

  • Flexible schedule: A choice of trading hours is available in the settings. You can easily limit the bot's operation to only the Asian, European, or American session, or disable trading during major news releases.

Launch in 2 Minutes — Configured Out of the Box

You don't need to be a programmer or an optimization guru. Gold Vanguard AI comes with balanced presets. All you need to do is select the trade lot size, adjust (if desired) convenient trading hours, and attach the bot to the XAU/USD chart.

The robot treats your capital with care: it ignores market noise and opens positions only when signals align completely. The bot may not execute trades every day, but discipline and mathematical calculation are precisely what ensure consistent results over the long run.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:

  • Minimum deposit: $300

  • Recommended deposit: $1,000 and above

  • Leverage: From 1:100 (optimally 1:500)

  • Account type: Hedging

  • Broker: Any reliable broker with suitable conditions for XAU/USD.

Why Will Gold Vanguard AI Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio?

  • Accessible start: You can test the bot with minimal costs using the flexible 1-month subscription system.

  • Advanced protection: Limit orders + strict risk management + individual Stop Loss.

  • Full control: Convenient choice of timeframe and trading hours customized to your personal lifestyle.

Join modern AI-powered gold trading with Gold Vanguard AI today! Happy trading!


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