Alexander The Great EA is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to automate disciplined trend-following strategies using intelligent market analysis, advanced risk management, and professional trade execution.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on basic indicator crossovers, Alexander The Great EA combines trend confirmation, execution filters, and structured money management into a reliable automated trading solution.

Every component has been engineered with stability, performance, and flexibility in mind, making it suitable for traders who require precision, consistency, and complete control over their trading system.

The EA offers extensive customization while remaining easy to configure through a clean and intuitive settings panel.

LIVE PORTFOLIO: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772974

Important Note for Backtesting & Demo Testing

If you are testing this EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester or on a demo account, please adjust your input settings according to your account balance. By default, the lot size is set to 0.01 , which might show very slow or unsatisfactory profit growth if you test it with a large deposit.

Recommended Lot Size Configurations:

Deposit up to $5,000: Use default lot size ( 0.01 to 0.05 ).

Deposit between $5,000 to $10,000: Adjust lot size to 0.08 .

Deposit between $10,000 to $50,000: Adjust lot size to 0.1 - 0.3 .

Deposit between $50,000 to $100,000+: Adjust lot size to 0.5 or higher.

Important Tips for Smooth Backtesting:

Match Your Deposit: Always scale your input lot size relative to your test deposit size, or the backtest results might not reflect the strategy's true potential. Increase Drawdown Limits: In the EA inputs, temporarily increase the Daily Drawdown and Maximum Drawdown limits to their maximum values during backtesting so the tester doesn't prematurely halt trades due to strict risk rules. Live / Post-Purchase Setup: Once you finish testing and start running the EA live or after purchase, reset these risk and drawdown parameters according to your personal risk management preference.

MAIN FEATURES

• Fully Automated Trading

• Intelligent Trend Detection

• Automatic Buy & Sell Execution

• Advanced Risk Management

• Break Even Function

• Trailing Stop

• Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit

• Multi-Symbol Support

• Trading Session Control

• Spread Filter

• News Filter

• Magic Number Support

• Fully Customizable Inputs

• Optimized Trade Execution

• Native MetaTrader 5 Compatibility

LAUNCH OFFER

Current Launch Price

$599 USD

This introductory price is available for a limited time.

As Alexander The Great EA continues to receive feature updates, software improvements, and positive customer feedback, the selling price will gradually increase.

Future Pricing

• Launch Price — $199

• Next Price — $299

• Future Price — $499

• Final Premium Price — $799

Early adopters receive the best value while enjoying future software improvements and product updates.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe

M10 (10 Minutes)

Core Parameters

ATR Period: 15

ATR Multiplier: 6.0

Dynamic Chart Overlay: Enabled

RECOMMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE

$1,000 - $2,000

Recommended Fixed Lot: 0.01

$2,000 - $4,000

Recommended Fixed Lot: 0.03

$5,000 - $7,000

Recommended Fixed Lot: 0.05

RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M10

Execution Type: ECN/STP Broker

Leverage: 1:100 or Higher

Spread: Low Spread Recommended

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 Operation

PERFORMANCE TIPS

• Run only one EA instance per chart.

• Use the recommended XAUUSD M10 configuration.

• Use a reliable ECN/STP broker with low spreads.

• Test the EA on a demo account before trading live.

• Avoid modifying the core strategy parameters unless you understand their purpose.

• Keep AutoTrading enabled at all times.

• A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

Professional customer support is included with every purchase.

After purchasing Alexander The Great EA, please contact me for:

• Installation Assistance

• Initial Configuration

• Recommended Settings

• Product Usage Guidance

• Technical Support

My objective is to ensure that every customer can install and configure the product correctly for the recommended trading environment.

Support includes product installation, configuration, and technical assistance.

Custom strategy development, feature requests, or modifications are not included unless agreed upon separately.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Alexander The Great EA is a professional software product that automates predefined trading rules.

Trading Forex, Gold, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.

Past performance, historical backtests, optimization results, or strategy tester reports do not guarantee future performance.

Always test the EA on a demo account and ensure that it matches your personal trading objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance before using it on a live trading account.

THANK YOU

Thank you for choosing Alexander The Great EA.

I am committed to continuously improving this product through regular updates, performance enhancements, and dedicated customer support. If you have any questions after your purchase, feel free to contact me—I will be happy to assist you with installation, setup, and product usage.