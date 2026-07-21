H1 Support Resistance Trader

Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types.

Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances.

MAIN FEATURES

- Peak and bottom zone calculation from H1 market structure on any chart timeframe.
- Reversal entries when price reaches a calculated zone.
- Breakout entries after an H1 candle closes beyond a calculated zone.
- Three selectable entry modes: reversal, breakout, or both.
- Fixed-volume position sizing with broker volume normalization.
- Two optional negative-distance additions within the original stop range.
- One positive-distance addition when price moves in the trade direction.
- Break-even and trailing-stop basket management.
- Spread, stop-level, freeze-level, volume-limit and free-margin checks.
- On-chart controls for trading status, volume and initial stop distance.
- Clean chart operation without visible support and resistance lines.
- Supports both hedging and netting accounts.

HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

The EA scans H1 price history for the closest confirmed swing low below the current price and the closest confirmed swing high above the current price. ATR determines the half-width of each internal trading zone.

In reversal mode, the EA buys at the support zone or sells at the resistance zone. The opposite zone can be used as the initial target after applying the TargetZoneOffset setting.

In breakout mode, the EA waits for a completed H1 candle to close beyond a zone. BreakoutTakeProfitPrice provides a fixed scaled target, while break-even and trailing stop continue to manage the position.

BASKET MANAGEMENT

NegativeDCA1Ratio and NegativeDCA2Ratio define two adverse-distance levels as fractions of InitialSLPrice. PositiveDCA defines the favorable-distance level for one additional position. Once the positive addition is opened, negative additions are disabled for that basket. All additions use the current FixedLots value.

IMPORTANT SETUP INFORMATION

- The EA always calculates signals from H1 data, regardless of the chart timeframe.
- EnableTrading starts as false on a live chart. Use the on-chart TRADING button or set the input to true when you want automated trading.
- FixedLots defaults to 0.10.
- DistanceReferencePrice defaults to 4000 and scales the SL, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances according to the current symbol price.
- FallbackTakeProfitPrice supplies a valid reversal target when the opposite H1 zone cannot be used.
- BreakoutTakeProfitPrice supplies the scaled fixed target for breakout entries.
- Always test the default distances before using the EA on Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies or other instruments.
- Use one chart per symbol and a unique MagicNumber for every independent EA setup.
- Historical results depend on the broker's quotes, spread, commission, execution and symbol specification.

RISK WARNING

This EA can open additional positions in the same direction. DCA can increase exposure and drawdown. Test all settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use. Past backtest or monitoring results do not guarantee future performance.

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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Ugochukwu Mobi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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3.92 (37)
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Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
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Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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