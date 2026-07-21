H1 Support Resistance Trader

Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types.

Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances.

MAIN FEATURES

- Peak and bottom zone calculation from H1 market structure on any chart timeframe.
- Reversal entries when price reaches a calculated zone.
- Breakout entries after an H1 candle closes beyond a calculated zone.
- Three selectable entry modes: reversal, breakout, or both.
- Fixed-volume position sizing with broker volume normalization.
- Two optional negative-distance additions within the original stop range.
- One positive-distance addition when price moves in the trade direction.
- Break-even and trailing-stop basket management.
- Spread, stop-level, freeze-level, volume-limit and free-margin checks.
- On-chart controls for trading status, volume and initial stop distance.
- Clean chart operation without visible support and resistance lines.
- Supports both hedging and netting accounts.

HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

The EA scans H1 price history for the closest confirmed swing low below the current price and the closest confirmed swing high above the current price. ATR determines the half-width of each internal trading zone.

In reversal mode, the EA buys at the support zone or sells at the resistance zone. The opposite zone can be used as the initial target after applying the TargetZoneOffset setting.

In breakout mode, the EA waits for a completed H1 candle to close beyond a zone. BreakoutTakeProfitPrice provides a fixed scaled target, while break-even and trailing stop continue to manage the position.

BASKET MANAGEMENT

NegativeDCA1Ratio and NegativeDCA2Ratio define two adverse-distance levels as fractions of InitialSLPrice. PositiveDCA defines the favorable-distance level for one additional position. Once the positive addition is opened, negative additions are disabled for that basket. All additions use the current FixedLots value.

IMPORTANT SETUP INFORMATION

- The EA always calculates signals from H1 data, regardless of the chart timeframe.
- EnableTrading starts as false on a live chart. Use the on-chart TRADING button or set the input to true when you want automated trading.
- FixedLots defaults to 0.10.
- DistanceReferencePrice defaults to 4000 and scales the SL, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances according to the current symbol price.
- FallbackTakeProfitPrice supplies a valid reversal target when the opposite H1 zone cannot be used.
- BreakoutTakeProfitPrice supplies the scaled fixed target for breakout entries.
- Always test the default distances before using the EA on Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies or other instruments.
- Use one chart per symbol and a unique MagicNumber for every independent EA setup.
- Historical results depend on the broker's quotes, spread, commission, execution and symbol specification.

RISK WARNING

This EA can open additional positions in the same direction. DCA can increase exposure and drawdown. Test all settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use. Past backtest or monitoring results do not guarantee future performance.

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Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
专家
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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Manh Cuong Duong
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Wyckoff VSA Double Barrier is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines H1 Wyckoff and Volume Spread Analysis context with M5 confirmation and structured basket management. MAIN FEATURES • H1 directional analysis with M5 entry confirmation. • Integrated Wyckoff sequence, VSA confirmation, Dow structure and wave analysis. • Double-barrier take-profit logic based on H1 swing highs and lows. • Minimum risk-to-reward filter, set to 1:2 by default. • Configurable initial stop loss and
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Manh Cuong Duong
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Wyckoff VSA First Signal H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that evaluates integrated Wyckoff and Volume Spread Analysis signals on the H1 timeframe. It acts only when a newly qualified directional signal appears and ignores repeated signals until the setup resets. MAIN FEATURES • H1 analysis independent of the chart timeframe. • First-signal latch designed to avoid repeated entries from the same continuing setup. • Integrated Wyckoff events and sequence analysis. • Volume Spread A
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