Technique Eagle Pro Max

# Technique Eagle – Automated Gold Trend Trading for MT5

---

## Why Traders Consider Technique Eagle

Technique Eagle is built for traders who want disciplined and selective XAUUSD automation on the M5 timeframe. It combines confirmed market entries, a real broker-side Stop Loss, one-way profit protection, spread and margin checks, and economic-event awareness in one automated trading system.

The objective is not to open as many trades as possible. Technique Eagle continuously monitors the market and acts only when its required conditions are confirmed. Trading frequency can change from day to day: active sessions may produce one or more entries, while unsuitable market conditions may produce no entry at all. Daily entries and a fixed number of trades are not guaranteed.

Every position is opened with risk protection managed through a real Stop Loss on the broker’s server. When sufficient floating profit develops, the EA can move the protective stop in a more favorable direction to protect part of that profit. These controls are designed to manage risk, but they cannot eliminate losses, slippage, market gaps, or abnormal broker conditions.

---

### Developer-Provided Backtest Summary

- **Test period:** August 4, 2025 – July 21, 2026
- **Test timeframe:** M5
- **Initial deposit:** 100 USD
- **Final balance:** 12,247 USD
- **Net profit:** 12,147 USD
- **Profitable trades:** 97%
- **No losing trades reported:** May 2026 – July 21, 2026 only

These figures are Strategy Tester backtest results supplied by the developer, not live-account results. The 97% profitable-trades figure applies to the complete test period. The no-losing-trades statement applies only to May 2026 through July 21, 2026. Backtests can be affected by data quality, modeling assumptions, spread, slippage, execution conditions, leverage, and broker specifications. They do not guarantee that the same results will occur in the future.

---

### Demo, Rental, and Purchase

You are encouraged to evaluate Technique Eagle in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Testing helps confirm broker compatibility, installation, WebRequest access, symbol specifications, and your understanding of the EA.

Depending on the options available on the product page, you may rent the EA before purchasing it or purchase it directly after completing your own evaluation. Choose the option that matches your budget, experience, and risk tolerance. No buyer should be pressured to skip testing or make a decision before understanding the product and its risks.

The complete feature list, recommended setup, installation instructions, required WebRequest configuration, and risk disclosure are provided below.

---

## Product Overview

Technique Eagle is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It monitors confirmed market conditions and manages trades automatically with broker-side Stop Loss protection and dynamic profit protection. The EA is designed to wait for valid opportunities instead of forcing frequent entries.

---

## Key Features

- XAUUSD-focused automated trading
- Confirmed, trend-aware entries designed to reduce impulsive intrabar decisions
- Direction-focused position management with protection against unnecessary duplicate entries
- Real broker-side Stop Loss placed on the trading server
- Automatic one-way profit protection: the protective stop can move only in a more favorable direction
- High-impact economic-event awareness using an external economic calendar
- Optional on-chart trend lines and a clean real-time dashboard
- Fixed-lot operation (default: 0.01 lot)
- Spread and margin availability checks
- Position-level risk controls, cooldown protection after losing streaks, and broker stop-distance compatibility
- Hedging-account validation
- Automatic recovery after an MT5 restart
- No martingale and no default pyramiding (with the published default configuration)

---

## Recommended Setup

- **Symbol:** XAUUSD
- **Timeframe:** M5
- **Account type:** Hedging account
- **Starting lot:** 0.01 lot
- **Suggested minimum balance:** 200 USD
- **VPS:** Recommended for continuous operation

The suggested 200 USD starting balance is only a reference point, not a safety guarantee. Actual margin requirements and risk depend on the gold price, leverage, contract specifications, spread, and your broker’s rules.

---

## Installation

1. Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5 and set it to M5.
2. Confirm that the trading account is a Hedging account.
3. Attach Technique Eagle to the chart and enable **Algo Trading**.
4. Start with the default 0.01 lot setting and first become familiar with the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester.
5. Before using a live account, check your broker’s XAUUSD contract specifications, minimum stop distance, trading hours, and spread conditions.

---

## Required WebRequest Permission

Technique Eagle uses an external economic-calendar source for its event-awareness feature. Add the following domain to the MT5 WebRequest allowlist before using the EA:


In MT5:

1. Open **Tools → Options**.
2. Select **Expert Advisors**.
3. Enable **Allow WebRequest for listed URL**.
4. Add **https://nfs.faireconomy.media/** to the list and click **OK**.
5. Reload the EA on the chart.

WebRequest downloads usually cannot operate normally in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, historical backtests may not reproduce the live event-awareness behavior. The EA does not continuously send high-frequency requests when a download fails; a stable internet connection and MT5 connection are still required. Economic-calendar data may be incomplete, delayed, or temporarily unavailable.

---

## Overnight and Weekend Risk

By default, Technique Eagle does not automatically close positions solely because a daily session or the weekend is approaching. Open positions may remain under the management of the real Stop Loss. When the market is closed, Stop Loss orders cannot be executed, and a weekend or daily reopening gap may cause the actual fill price—and therefore the loss—to differ from the planned level. Users who do not accept overnight or weekend exposure should close positions before the relevant market break.

---

## Risk Disclosure

Trading gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial risk. Volatility, spread widening, slippage, low liquidity, server issues, and price gaps can produce losses greater than expected, including losses beyond the original Stop Loss level. Use prudent position sizing and test the EA on a demo account before going live.

Past performance, backtests, and historical results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance. Technique Eagle does not promise profits, income, or loss-free trading.

---

## Support

For best results, use a reliable broker connection and a VPS, keep MT5 online, and verify all symbol and account conditions before deployment.

推荐产品
Zenith Leo Standard
Chak Man Cheung
专家
Zenith Leo Standard Zenith Leo Standard is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4/5 and XAUUSD trading conditions. The product includes five predefined strategy configurations. Each configuration uses a different combination of entry logic, market filter, and risk management parameters. The objective of this product is to provide a structured execution framework for Gold trading. Users can select the configuration that best matches their testing results, risk preference, and trading environ
FREE
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
专家
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
GoldEdge Spark
Chi Sang Lai
5 (5)
专家
GoldEdge Spark 是一款基于 ATR Border 系统打造的新一代 MT5 智能交易系统。 它结合结构化网格式进场、自适应仓位扩展，并通过 ATR Ratio、Border 边界、点差控制以及方向逻辑进行筛选。 GoldEdge Spark 并不会盲目加仓，而是等待更高质量的市场条件，帮助减少在强烈单边行情中的不必要风险暴露。 为 Prop Firm 挑战而设计 GoldEdge Spark 专为 FTMO 风格等纪律化、规则化交易环境而设计，重点关注稳定性、风险控制和一致性执行。 Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge:   CLICK HERE Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge:   CLICK HERE Live Signal #3 Vantage:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My [ 用户手册、策略与文档 ] 核心策略：ATR Border 网格系统 4 层 ATR Border 四层动态边界会根据市场波动率扩张和收缩
FREE
RSI Breakout EA
Sui Pong Li
专家
Strategy Description This Expert Advisor implements a fully automated breakout and reversal trading system based on the classical Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is specifically engineered to comply with strict MQL5 Market validation requirements and operates flawlessly across various account environments, including Netting and Hedging models. Core Logic: Long Entry (Buy): Triggered when the RSI crosses above the oversold level (default: 30) from below, signaling a bullish momentum recovery.
Quantum Iron
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Quantum Iron EA v37.0 - Advance/ Authentic Real   Quantum Queen   King  Quantum Baron   Quantum Emperor    Quantum Bitcoin  Reaper   EA with added and enhanced strong strategies and features.  15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management Quantum Iron EA   combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excelle
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
专家
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
专家
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
专家
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Varunna BTC
Maria Aparecida Caldas
专家
Varunna BTC 是一款由我们的团队专门开发的高级 Expert Advisor，专用于在 MetaTrader 5 上进行 Bitcoin（BTCUSD）自动交易，重点关注纪律化执行、资金保护和风险控制。 系统完全自动运行，可自主分析市场、执行交易并管理持仓，无需用户持续干预。 Varunna BTC 配备专业的动态信息面板、自动手数计算、经纪商服务器端的持仓保护机制、资金监控以及实时风险管理功能。 系统采用 No Grid 和 No Martingale 设计，不会在亏损后逐步增加交易手数，也不会为了弥补之前的亏损交易而提高风险。 首发优惠 首发特别价格：199 USD 计划最终价格： 999 USD 199 USD 的优惠价格将在首发期间提供。之后价格将逐步提高，直至达到计划最终价格 999 USD。 在首发期间购买 Varunna BTC 的客户，将以购买时的当前价格获得本产品。 实盘交易信号 官方实盘交易信号 公开信号可用于查看 Varunna BTC 在真实市场环境中的交易、账户历史以及实际运行表现。 评估交易结果时，应同时考虑所使用的资金、设置的风险水平以及经纪商
SureFire Hedging System
Fai Ngai
1 (1)
专家
Title : Surefire Hedging Expert Advisor for MT5 Description : Introducing the Surefire Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) for   MetaTrader   5, a sophisticated algorithm designed to minimize risk and maximize profits in the Forex market. This EA is perfect for traders who seek a reliable, robust, and user-friendly solution to enhance their trading experience. Key Features : Advanced Surefire Hedging Strategy : The EA employs a proven Surefire Hedging strategy, which involves opening multiple trades in
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
专家
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
DeepNero MT5
Paranchai Tensit
专家
DeepNero MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor operating on a native Deep Neural Network (DNN) architecture.  It completely bypasses traditional lagging indicator crossovers by utilizing a mathematical Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP). This engine processes price action and the morphology of completed candles to classify the market's next directional probability (Buy, Sell, or Hold) in real-time. A core advantage of DeepNero MT5 is its built-in "One-Click Neural Optimization" system. Users can train
Quantum Sniper XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Quantum Sniper XAU  Version: 3.0 | Timeframe: M15 | Instrument: XAUUSD (Spot Gold) Overview Quantum Sniper XAU is a precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It combines price action analysis with a multi-layered technical filtering system to identify high-probability entries, minimizing market noise and maximizing trading consistency. Developed with an adaptive risk management approach, the EA scales trading volume progressively as
Mtf Nrtr With Mfi EA
Cheuk Leong Tsui
专家
本 EA 採用三層時間框架瀑布結構（週線/日線 → 4小時/1小時 → 15分鐘），在每一層均使用 NRTR（Nick Rypock 追蹤反轉）指標判斷趨勢方向。只有當三層方向完全一致時，系統才會觸發交易——高時間框架確立宏觀趨勢，M15 的 NRTR 方向翻轉作為精確入場信號，再由資金流量指標（MFI）進行最終確認，確保資金流向與交易方向吻合。風險管理採用 ATR 動態止損與止盈，並在浮盈達到 1R 後啟動追蹤止損鎖定利潤。本策略的核心優勢在於多層時間框架共識機制——高時間框架的趨勢結構自動過濾低時間框架的雜訊與假信號，而 NRTR 翻轉觸發機制則確保在趨勢轉換的最早時機入場，而非追逐已形成的動能。 可適用在: Symbol: XAUUSD / US100 / HK50 / XAUUSD / USDJPY / GBPUSD .... Timeframe: M15 Default Setting: US100 - M15
Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
专家
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – 具有动态智能的自动网格交易机器人（GBP/JPY） 这是一款为 MetaTrader 5 开发的专业智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor），采用网格交易逻辑（Grid Trading），结合风险控制、自适应智能与自动利润管理系统。 经验证的高性能 经过超过 1800 次模拟交易 ，并取得 7.1 的利润因子（Profit Factor） ，EA_Fibo 以其卓越的市场适应能力和稳健的防御策略脱颖而出。其自动恢复系统可确保在 MetaTrader 重启后继续运行，不丢失控制。 针对多种市场条件优化 EA_Fibo 会根据技术指标动态调整网格间距，即使在高波动时期，也能保持稳定的交易逻辑与风险管理。 可配置参数（Inputs） LotSize： 定义每笔订单的默认手数。 MaxOrders： 限制同时打开的最大持仓数量。 ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost： 根据已开订单数量设定每个循环的目标利润。 StartWithBuy： 设定机器人启动时是从买入还是卖出开始。 MaxDrawdownPercen
Time based Range Breakout
Chi Chung Lam
5 (1)
专家
如果有任何問題或設定疑問，請給我留言。我很樂意幫忙！ Time-based Range Breakout EA – Version 2.00 (繁體中文) 1. 概要 (Overview) Time-based Range Breakout EA (v2.00) 是一款日內突破策略，基於「指定起始時間 + 區間長度」定義當日高/低價區域，一旦價格突破該區間便自動掛出 Buy Stop / Sell Stop 訂單。此版本在止盈/止損 (TP/SL)、追蹤止損 (TSL) 與區間過濾 (Range Filter) 等方面增加了多種計算模式及處理邏輯，可因應更廣泛的交易偏好與市場狀況。 主要特點： 多種 TP/SL 計算 ：支援區間倍數 (Range Factor)、距離百分比 (Distance Percent) 及固定點數 (Points)。 TSL / BE 多基準 ：可用點數 (Points) 或進場價百分比 (Percent) 來計算。 SL = 0 + 風險百份比(Risk Percent) ：若非固定手數模式且 SL Value=0，則針對 Buy SL 為市場價 0，Se
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Flashpip Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Flashpip Scalper EA  Core System Overview Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments. Primary Trading Strategy The EA implements a   mul
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
专家
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
NeonRectangle
Ivan Zhigalov
专家
NeonRectangle EA – 前沿的价格行为算法，实现最大利润 NeonRectangle 是一款独特的全自动智能交易系统 (EA)，通过先进的价格行为分析来稳定实现高回报。这款 EA 基于超过10年的真实市场经验开发，是我对市场行为和交易动态深刻理解的结晶。 实时账户监控： NeonRectangle v230401:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1906396 NeonCircle EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125404 NeonCircle Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2062503 为什么选择 NeonRectangle？ 此EA灵感来源于市场的自然运动，采用先进的算法来解释纯价格行为，不依赖传统的指标。作为交易者，价格本身是我们拥有的最可靠、未被扭曲的信息来源，而 NeonRectangle 就是为解读和理解价格通过其波动所传递的故事而设计的。 通过复杂的计算分析，EA 研究历史蜡烛图模式，检测出最佳的进场和出
Quantum Pulse EA Pro
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
专家
Quantum Pulse EA Quantum Pulse EA is a fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The expert advisor is engineered to capture rapid market momentum shifts using a structural two-consecutive candle breakout strategy combined with an underlying institutional volatility matrix. Core Trading Framework The algorithm operates on a rule-based price-action engine, analyzing structural data across multiple timeframes to minimize exposure to market noise: Bullish M
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
专家
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
专家
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Mac Undead
Akram Hassan
专家
EA Undead is fully automated bot to generate a stable profit from the volatile FOREX market. This EA will never depend on any indicator. How this EA works? At the very first it will open a Buy order and Sell Order at same time. And by default take profit will be 15 Pips for all orders. Once take profit reaches it will Re-Open that order. If the market goes against any order than it will add more positions, by default 50 Pips away from last open trade. To minimize the draw-down and loss and to b
Tinga Tinga EA
Vicent Samwel Kiboye
专家
Product Description This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed to combine scalping and trend-following strategies in one powerful solution. It analyzes market conditions in real time and automatically opens and manages trades without any manual intervention. The EA is built with advanced risk management, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works efficiently on low-spread brokers and can be used with any broker that supports MetaTrader.
Gold Storm Breaker EA MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
专家
Gold Storm Breaker EA MT5 Specifications Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframes: 15M Minimum Deposit: $200 Strategy Overview Gold Storm Breaker EA MT5 is an automated trading system based on market structure breakouts from swing high and swing low levels. The system does not utilize technical indicators or fixed-time entry schedules. Trade and Risk Management Dynamic Levels: Automatically adjusts stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop levels based on price changes
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
专家
MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies: First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value. The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable. It is
Cci sniper EA
Gema L Buyoga
专家
Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms. Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Forex Bacteria 智能交易系统 Forex Bacteria 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的自动化智能交易系统（EA）。 正如有益的细菌在自然界中与我们共生，我们努力与市场和谐共生。 这是一个即插即用的 EA，您只需设置您的风险管理偏好并选择您想交易的星期几。 主要专注并优化了过去 12 年的三大主要货币对：AUD/USD、USD/CHF 和 EUR/USD。 该 EA 根据市场条件采用多种策略来调整其交易方法。 未来的更新将扩大其兼容性，包括更多主要货币对，如 USD/JPY 等。 请确保在您的设置中设置正确的时区（UTC），即 EA/MT5 终端所在的位置。 使用提供正向日利息（正交换）的经纪商。 请确保在您的设置中设置正确的时区（UTC）。 请记住，没有 100% 精确的策略。 使用提供正向日利息的经纪商。 永远不要冒您无法承受的风险。
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
专家
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Catie MT5
Chun Nok Fung
专家
CATIE Premium MT5 CATIE Premium 是一套适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易 EA，重点是结构化执行、自适应交易保护和真实止损管理。 **主要功能** - 自动管理挂单与持仓 - 自适应保护和受控 Stop-and-Reverse 管理 - 点差与执行成本保护 - 高影响新闻模式和可配置交易时段 - 内置单仓与交易周期风险限制 - MT5 重启后恢复交易管理 **建议使用条件** - 仅支持 Hedging 对冲账户 - 适用于 XAUUSD 及其他合适的高流动性品种 - 建议最低账户余额：200 美元 - 使用真实资金前建议先进行模拟账户测试 MQL5 Market 负责租赁授权和到期管理。租赁期结束后，客户需要续租或购买完整版本。自动交易存在风险，过去的表现不代表未来结果。 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL -> Add -> https://nfs.faireconomy.media -> OK
筛选:
无评论
回复评论