Technique Eagle Pro Max

# Technique Eagle – Automated Gold Trend Trading for MT5





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## Why Traders Consider Technique Eagle





Technique Eagle is built for traders who want disciplined and selective XAUUSD automation on the M5 timeframe. It combines confirmed market entries, a real broker-side Stop Loss, one-way profit protection, spread and margin checks, and economic-event awareness in one automated trading system.





The objective is not to open as many trades as possible. Technique Eagle continuously monitors the market and acts only when its required conditions are confirmed. Trading frequency can change from day to day: active sessions may produce one or more entries, while unsuitable market conditions may produce no entry at all. Daily entries and a fixed number of trades are not guaranteed.





Every position is opened with risk protection managed through a real Stop Loss on the broker’s server. When sufficient floating profit develops, the EA can move the protective stop in a more favorable direction to protect part of that profit. These controls are designed to manage risk, but they cannot eliminate losses, slippage, market gaps, or abnormal broker conditions.





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### Developer-Provided Backtest Summary





- **Test period:** August 4, 2025 – July 21, 2026

- **Test timeframe:** M5

- **Initial deposit:** 100 USD

- **Final balance:** 12,247 USD

- **Net profit:** 12,147 USD

- **Profitable trades:** 97%

- **No losing trades reported:** May 2026 – July 21, 2026 only





These figures are Strategy Tester backtest results supplied by the developer, not live-account results. The 97% profitable-trades figure applies to the complete test period. The no-losing-trades statement applies only to May 2026 through July 21, 2026. Backtests can be affected by data quality, modeling assumptions, spread, slippage, execution conditions, leverage, and broker specifications. They do not guarantee that the same results will occur in the future.





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### Demo, Rental, and Purchase





You are encouraged to evaluate Technique Eagle in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Testing helps confirm broker compatibility, installation, WebRequest access, symbol specifications, and your understanding of the EA.





Depending on the options available on the product page, you may rent the EA before purchasing it or purchase it directly after completing your own evaluation. Choose the option that matches your budget, experience, and risk tolerance. No buyer should be pressured to skip testing or make a decision before understanding the product and its risks.





The complete feature list, recommended setup, installation instructions, required WebRequest configuration, and risk disclosure are provided below.





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## Product Overview





Technique Eagle is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It monitors confirmed market conditions and manages trades automatically with broker-side Stop Loss protection and dynamic profit protection. The EA is designed to wait for valid opportunities instead of forcing frequent entries.





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## Key Features





- XAUUSD-focused automated trading

- Confirmed, trend-aware entries designed to reduce impulsive intrabar decisions

- Direction-focused position management with protection against unnecessary duplicate entries

- Real broker-side Stop Loss placed on the trading server

- Automatic one-way profit protection: the protective stop can move only in a more favorable direction

- High-impact economic-event awareness using an external economic calendar

- Optional on-chart trend lines and a clean real-time dashboard

- Fixed-lot operation (default: 0.01 lot)

- Spread and margin availability checks

- Position-level risk controls, cooldown protection after losing streaks, and broker stop-distance compatibility

- Hedging-account validation

- Automatic recovery after an MT5 restart

- No martingale and no default pyramiding (with the published default configuration)





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## Recommended Setup





- **Symbol:** XAUUSD

- **Timeframe:** M5

- **Account type:** Hedging account

- **Starting lot:** 0.01 lot

- **Suggested minimum balance:** 200 USD

- **VPS:** Recommended for continuous operation





The suggested 200 USD starting balance is only a reference point, not a safety guarantee. Actual margin requirements and risk depend on the gold price, leverage, contract specifications, spread, and your broker’s rules.





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## Installation





1. Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5 and set it to M5.

2. Confirm that the trading account is a Hedging account.

3. Attach Technique Eagle to the chart and enable **Algo Trading**.

4. Start with the default 0.01 lot setting and first become familiar with the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester.

5. Before using a live account, check your broker’s XAUUSD contract specifications, minimum stop distance, trading hours, and spread conditions.





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## Required WebRequest Permission





Technique Eagle uses an external economic-calendar source for its event-awareness feature. Add the following domain to the MT5 WebRequest allowlist before using the EA:









In MT5:





1. Open **Tools → Options**.

2. Select **Expert Advisors**.

3. Enable **Allow WebRequest for listed URL**.

4. Add **https://nfs.faireconomy.media/** to the list and click **OK**.

5. Reload the EA on the chart.





WebRequest downloads usually cannot operate normally in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, historical backtests may not reproduce the live event-awareness behavior. The EA does not continuously send high-frequency requests when a download fails; a stable internet connection and MT5 connection are still required. Economic-calendar data may be incomplete, delayed, or temporarily unavailable.





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## Overnight and Weekend Risk





By default, Technique Eagle does not automatically close positions solely because a daily session or the weekend is approaching. Open positions may remain under the management of the real Stop Loss. When the market is closed, Stop Loss orders cannot be executed, and a weekend or daily reopening gap may cause the actual fill price—and therefore the loss—to differ from the planned level. Users who do not accept overnight or weekend exposure should close positions before the relevant market break.





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## Risk Disclosure





Trading gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial risk. Volatility, spread widening, slippage, low liquidity, server issues, and price gaps can produce losses greater than expected, including losses beyond the original Stop Loss level. Use prudent position sizing and test the EA on a demo account before going live.





Past performance, backtests, and historical results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance. Technique Eagle does not promise profits, income, or loss-free trading.





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## Support





For best results, use a reliable broker connection and a VPS, keep MT5 online, and verify all symbol and account conditions before deployment.



