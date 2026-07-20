Auto Trendline regressorfx

AutoTrendline Regressor FX is a chart indicator that automatically draws support and resistance trendlines and alerts you when price interacts with them.





- Auto-drawing: It scans recent price action for swing pivots and draws diagonal trendlines through them, working on both live charts and the Strategy Tester (each toggleable via `InpAutoTLTester` / `InpAutoTLLive`). Lines rebuild on each new bar.

- Line selection: For each of the four types (positive/negative-slope support and resistance), it picks the most-touched line first — preferring 3+ touches, falling back to 2 — using closeness to current price as the tiebreaker. It never keeps a line that has already been broken.

- Configurable counts: Four inputs let you set how many of each type to draw; setting any to `0` disables that type.

- Alerts: On each closed candle it fires a breakout alert when price closes beyond a line, and a bounce alert when price tags a line but closes back on the original side. Alerts can be delivered via popup, push notification, and email, each independently toggleable.