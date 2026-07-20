Auto Trendline regressorfx

AutoTrendline Regressor FX is a chart indicator that automatically draws support and resistance trendlines and alerts you when price interacts with them.

- Auto-drawing: It scans recent price action for swing pivots and draws diagonal trendlines through them, working on both live charts and the Strategy Tester (each toggleable via `InpAutoTLTester` / `InpAutoTLLive`). Lines rebuild on each new bar.
- Line selection: For each of the four types (positive/negative-slope support and resistance), it picks the most-touched line first — preferring 3+ touches, falling back to 2 — using closeness to current price as the tiebreaker. It never keeps a line that has already been broken.
- Configurable counts: Four inputs let you set how many of each type to draw; setting any to `0` disables that type.
- Alerts: On each closed candle it fires a breakout alert when price closes beyond a line, and a bounce alert when price tags a line but closes back on the original side. Alerts can be delivered via popup, push notification, and email, each independently toggleable.
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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