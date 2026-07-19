Narwhal Voyager
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Narwhal Voyager is a professional buy-only Expert Advisor designed for MT5. The EA is built primarily for trading major stock-market indices and only executes buy positions.
Voyager combines automated trade execution with advanced account protection systems, including an equity protector, daily new-high buffer and economic-news close filter.
Designed primarily for:
- US30
- US100
- US500
- GER40
- UK100
- Major global indices
Broker symbol names may vary.
Recommended initial deposit:
- £2,000
- $2,000
Narwhal Voyager does not execute sell trades. The strategy is specifically designed around long-term market growth and buy-side index trading.
The EA includes advanced protection features such as equity protection, daily profit protection, daily new-high tracking, news position closing and controlled trade management.
The EA supports both live trading and MT5 strategy testing.
Important
For the news filter to function correctly:
Go to:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
Enable:
Allow WebRequest for listed URL
Add:INPUT SETTINGS
Basic Parameters
- Trade Buy – Enables or disables buy trading
- Order Comment – Custom comment attached to Voyager trades
- Magic Number – Unique EA trade identifier
- Max Spread – Maximum allowed spread before entering a trade
- Start Trading Hour / End Trading Hour – Defines the permitted trading session
- Trading Days – Enables or disables individual trading days
- Position Close Time – Optional time for closing active positions
Strategy Settings
- Buy-Only Trading – Voyager only executes buy positions
- Initial Lot – Starting lot size
- Autolot – Automatically adjusts lot size according to account size
- AutoLotStep – Account value required for each lot-size increase
- Risk Mode – Enables risk-based lot calculation
- Risk Percent – Percentage of the account risked
- Max Lot – Maximum permitted lot size
- Max Buy Positions – Maximum number of simultaneous buy positions
- Pause Between Trades – Minimum delay between new positions
- Max Spread – Prevents entries during excessive spread conditions
Trade Management
- Take Profit – Profit target for active positions
- Stop Loss – Protective stop-loss distance
- Breakeven Start – Distance before breakeven activates
- Breakeven Lock – Profit secured when breakeven activates
- Trailing Start – Distance before trailing begins
- Trailing Distance – Distance maintained by the trailing stop
- Position Close Time – Closes active positions at a selected time
- Maximum Open Positions – Limits total simultaneous Voyager positions
Equity Protector
- Use Equity Protector – Enables or disables account equity protection
- Equity Protection Level – Defines the maximum permitted equity decline
- Close Positions on Protection – Closes active Voyager positions when protection is triggered
- Stop Trading on Protection – Prevents additional trades after the protection limit is reached
- Daily Reset – Resets the protection system at the beginning of a new trading day
Daily New High Buffer
- Use Daily New High Buffer – Enables daily profit protection
- Daily Equity High – Tracks the highest account equity reached during the day
- New High Buffer – Defines the permitted decline from the highest daily equity level
- Close Positions at Buffer – Closes active positions when equity falls beyond the buffer
- Stop Trading After Buffer – Prevents new positions after daily profit protection activates
- Daily High Reset – Resets the tracked equity high each trading day
News Close Filter
- Use News Filter – Enables or disables economic-news protection
- News High / Medium / Low – Selects which news-impact levels are restricted
- News Close Filter – Closes active positions before restricted news events
- News Before Minutes – Minutes before news that new trading is paused
- News Close Minutes – Minutes before news that active positions are closed
- News After Minutes – Minutes after news before trading resumes
- News Currencies – Selects the currencies monitored by the news filter
- Buy-only trading system
- Designed primarily for stock-market indices
- No sell positions
- No hedging
- Automated buy execution
- Equity protection system
- Daily account-loss protection
- Daily new equity-high tracking
- Adjustable daily new-high buffer
- Automatic daily profit protection
- Economic-news filter
- News position-close system
- High, medium and low-impact news filtering
- Fixed-lot trading
- Automatic lot calculation
- Risk-based lot sizing
- Maximum lot protection
- Maximum position limits
- Spread protection
- Breakeven management
- Trailing-stop management
- Trading-session controls
- Prop-firm-friendly protection systems
- Multi-index compatibility
- MT5 strategy-tester compatibility
- Full visual panel version
- Fast execution architecture
Please send me a message for set files.
Use proper risk management at all times.