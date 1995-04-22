Narwhal Voyager – Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MT5

Narwhal Voyager is a professional buy-only Expert Advisor designed for MT5. The EA is built primarily for trading major stock-market indices and only executes buy positions.

Voyager combines automated trade execution with advanced account protection systems, including an equity protector, daily new-high buffer and economic-news close filter.

Designed primarily for:

US30

US100

US500

GER40

UK100

Major global indices

Broker symbol names may vary.

Recommended initial deposit:

£2,000

$2,000

Narwhal Voyager does not execute sell trades. The strategy is specifically designed around long-term market growth and buy-side index trading.

The EA includes advanced protection features such as equity protection, daily profit protection, daily new-high tracking, news position closing and controlled trade management.

The EA supports both live trading and MT5 strategy testing.

Important

For the news filter to function correctly:

Go to:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable:

Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

INPUT SETTINGS

Basic Parameters

Trade Buy – Enables or disables buy trading

Order Comment – Custom comment attached to Voyager trades

Magic Number – Unique EA trade identifier

Max Spread – Maximum allowed spread before entering a trade

Start Trading Hour / End Trading Hour – Defines the permitted trading session

Trading Days – Enables or disables individual trading days

Position Close Time – Optional time for closing active positions

Strategy Settings

Buy-Only Trading – Voyager only executes buy positions

Initial Lot – Starting lot size

Autolot – Automatically adjusts lot size according to account size

AutoLotStep – Account value required for each lot-size increase

Risk Mode – Enables risk-based lot calculation

Risk Percent – Percentage of the account risked

Max Lot – Maximum permitted lot size

Max Buy Positions – Maximum number of simultaneous buy positions

Pause Between Trades – Minimum delay between new positions

Max Spread – Prevents entries during excessive spread conditions

Trade Management

Take Profit – Profit target for active positions

Stop Loss – Protective stop-loss distance

Breakeven Start – Distance before breakeven activates

Breakeven Lock – Profit secured when breakeven activates

Trailing Start – Distance before trailing begins

Trailing Distance – Distance maintained by the trailing stop

Position Close Time – Closes active positions at a selected time

Maximum Open Positions – Limits total simultaneous Voyager positions

Equity Protector

Use Equity Protector – Enables or disables account equity protection

Equity Protection Level – Defines the maximum permitted equity decline

Close Positions on Protection – Closes active Voyager positions when protection is triggered

Stop Trading on Protection – Prevents additional trades after the protection limit is reached

Daily Reset – Resets the protection system at the beginning of a new trading day

Daily New High Buffer

Use Daily New High Buffer – Enables daily profit protection

Daily Equity High – Tracks the highest account equity reached during the day

New High Buffer – Defines the permitted decline from the highest daily equity level

Close Positions at Buffer – Closes active positions when equity falls beyond the buffer

Stop Trading After Buffer – Prevents new positions after daily profit protection activates

Daily High Reset – Resets the tracked equity high each trading day

News Close Filter

Use News Filter – Enables or disables economic-news protection

News High / Medium / Low – Selects which news-impact levels are restricted

News Close Filter – Closes active positions before restricted news events

News Before Minutes – Minutes before news that new trading is paused

News Close Minutes – Minutes before news that active positions are closed

News After Minutes – Minutes after news before trading resumes

News Currencies – Selects the currencies monitored by the news filter

Features

Buy-only trading system

Designed primarily for stock-market indices

No sell positions

No hedging

Automated buy execution

Equity protection system

Daily account-loss protection

Daily new equity-high tracking

Adjustable daily new-high buffer

Automatic daily profit protection

Economic-news filter

News position-close system

High, medium and low-impact news filtering

Fixed-lot trading

Automatic lot calculation

Risk-based lot sizing

Maximum lot protection

Maximum position limits

Spread protection

Breakeven management

Trailing-stop management

Trading-session controls

Prop-firm-friendly protection systems

Multi-index compatibility

MT5 strategy-tester compatibility

Full visual panel version

Fast execution architecture

Please send me a message for set files.

Use proper risk management at all times.