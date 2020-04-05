GS Helena

🏆 GS Helena – Institutional Breakout System (Daytrade) for XAUUSD

Hello, traders! I am GS Helena, a high-frequency, surgically precise algorithmic intelligence developed exclusively to dominate the Gold (XAUUSD) market through Daytrading. My mission in the market is clear: to transform daily Gold volatility into consistent returns through ultra-fast mechanical execution, institutional risk control, and absolute protection of your capital.

ATTENTION: Special promotional launch price for the first copies. The price will increase progressively as the initial slots are filled. 📩 AFTER PURCHASE: Send a private message immediately to receive the Practical Installation Guide and the optimized configuration files ( .set ).

👑 The Secret to Maximum Returns: The Perfect Partnership with Exness

To extract the absolute maximum profit potential from GS Helena, the absolute and mandatory recommendation is to use Exness (the preferred and most widely used broker by traders today). This algorithm was rigorously fine-tuned and calibrated for Exness trading conditions due to the following structural advantages:

  • Ultra-Cheap & Competitive Spreads: In Gold Daytrading, every fraction of a pip counts. Exness offers some of the tightest and cheapest retail spreads on the market, meaning the robot enters and exits trades paying the bare minimum. Lower operational costs translate directly into more net profit in your pocket.

  • Full Compatibility (Standard & Cent): You don't need to spend a fortune opening expensive "ECN" or "Raw Spread" accounts with heavy commissions. GS Helena was optimized to be highly profitable even on conventional Standard and Standard Cent accounts from Exness. This is the democratization of elite trading: operate anything from small balances (Cent) to institutional capital with the same efficiency.

  • Ultra-Fast Execution (No Requotes): The algorithm trades breakouts on M5. The rapid order processing speed on Exness servers ensures that the robot is executed at the exact price of the breakout, minimizing slippage and maximizing Take Profit precision.

Why Professional Traders Choose GS Helena

Unlike the majority of market robots that utilize destructive strategies that blow accounts overnight, GS Helena operates strictly on Pure Market Structure and Daily Volatility Expansion:

  • Structured Breakouts on M5: The algorithm mathematically maps liquidity zones and dynamic channels on the 5-minute chart. The millisecond the price breaks these barriers with real volume, GS Helena strikes alongside the institutional flow.

  • Zero Toxic Strategies: Completely forget about Martingale, Grid, or cost averaging. In the DNA of this code, every single trade is born with a bulletproof Stop Loss, rigorously defined and calculated from the very first tick.

  • Automatic Risk-Based Lot Sizing: You only define the percentage of account risk you are willing to accept per trade (e.g., 1.0%). The robot instantly calculates the exact lot size based on the Stop Loss distance and your free margin, eliminating any operational errors during fast market conditions.

  • Weekly Security Lock (Hard Stop): An ironclad discipline to protect your capital and your psychology. If the algorithm reaches its established target or hits its strict weekly protection limit, it saves the history in the terminal and shuts down automatically until the next Monday, shielding the account from overtrading.

📊 Professional Performance (Real Backtest Data)

The mathematical efficiency of GS Helena was validated using institutional-grade modeling based on Exness servers. These are the real results achieved in the market's most demanding environment:

  • Testing Period: 01/05/2025 to 01/04/2026 (1 full year of tested consistency)

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: M5

  • History Quality: 99% (Maximum Quality with over 76 million real ticks)

  • Initial Deposit: $100.000,00

  • Total Net Profit: $78.005,57

  • Profit Factor: 1.45

  • Recovery Factor: 6.03 (High resilience to break out of drawdowns and hit new equity highs)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 5.14 (Institutional-grade stability)

  • Maximum Drawdown (Equity): 10.16% (Rigorous risk control for total balance preservation)

  • Expected Payoff: 217.29

  • Total Trades: 359 trades (High frequency and active presence in the daily market)

🧪 How to Validate the Results (Backtest Guide)

To exactly replicate our performance of $78k in profit and verify the strategy's safety, configure your Strategy Tester in MT5 using our partner broker's parameters:

  1. Broker: Exness (Standard or Cent Servers)

  2. Asset: XAUUSDm (Exness stable suffix for Gold)

  3. Timeframe: M5

  4. Period: From 01/05/2025 to 01/04/2026

  5. Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks" (99% Quality)

  6. Initial Deposit: $100.000 (or proportional)

  7. Recommended Risk: 1.0% (Parameter: RiskPercentage_Auto )

⚙️ Technical Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: Hedging (Mandatory).

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 Recommended).

  • VPS Usage: Highly recommended to keep the algorithm connected 24/5, executing orders with the lowest possible latency on Exness servers.

"Daily Gold volatility does not forgive manual mistakes. Trading with expensive spreads is just giving money away to the market. By aligning the intelligence of GS Helena with the unbeatable spreads of Exness, you put pure profit mathematics to work for your pocket."

AN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT OF THE GOLD STRATEGY LINE Disclaimer: CFD trading involves high risks. Make sure to test the tool in a demo environment before migrating to real accounts.


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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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GS Aphrodite
Wellington Da Silva Barros Junior
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GS Aphrodite – Executive Panel & High-Performance Trading Assistant (Position Trade) for XAUUSD Hello, elite investors and professional traders! Introducing GS Aphrodite , an advanced execution utility and algorithmic management panel specifically engineered for Position Trading and long-term structured setups in the Gold (XAUUSD) market. GS Aphrodite is the preferred model for seasoned professional traders because it doesn't try to replace human market intelligence; it amplifies it. While yo
GS Sophia
Wellington Da Silva Barros Junior
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GS Sophia – Quantitative Precision Algorithmic System (Swingtrade) for XAUUSD Hello, traders! Introducing GS Sophia , an elite algorithmic intelligence specifically engineered to capture medium-term trend movements in the Gold (XAUUSD) market through Swingtrading . Unlike frantic, hyper-reactive retail robots, GS Sophia utilizes a surgically precise mathematical logic based on dynamic channel breakouts combined with advanced volatility filters. It is the ideal asset for professional investors
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