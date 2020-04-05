🏆 GS Helena – Institutional Breakout System (Daytrade) for XAUUSD

Hello, traders! I am GS Helena, a high-frequency, surgically precise algorithmic intelligence developed exclusively to dominate the Gold (XAUUSD) market through Daytrading. My mission in the market is clear: to transform daily Gold volatility into consistent returns through ultra-fast mechanical execution, institutional risk control, and absolute protection of your capital.

⚡ ATTENTION: Special promotional launch price for the first copies. The price will increase progressively as the initial slots are filled. 📩 AFTER PURCHASE: Send a private message immediately to receive the Practical Installation Guide and the optimized configuration files ( .set ).

👑 The Secret to Maximum Returns: The Perfect Partnership with Exness

To extract the absolute maximum profit potential from GS Helena, the absolute and mandatory recommendation is to use Exness (the preferred and most widely used broker by traders today). This algorithm was rigorously fine-tuned and calibrated for Exness trading conditions due to the following structural advantages:

Ultra-Cheap & Competitive Spreads: In Gold Daytrading, every fraction of a pip counts. Exness offers some of the tightest and cheapest retail spreads on the market, meaning the robot enters and exits trades paying the bare minimum. Lower operational costs translate directly into more net profit in your pocket.

Full Compatibility (Standard & Cent): You don't need to spend a fortune opening expensive "ECN" or "Raw Spread" accounts with heavy commissions. GS Helena was optimized to be highly profitable even on conventional Standard and Standard Cent accounts from Exness. This is the democratization of elite trading: operate anything from small balances (Cent) to institutional capital with the same efficiency.

Ultra-Fast Execution (No Requotes): The algorithm trades breakouts on M5. The rapid order processing speed on Exness servers ensures that the robot is executed at the exact price of the breakout, minimizing slippage and maximizing Take Profit precision.

Why Professional Traders Choose GS Helena

Unlike the majority of market robots that utilize destructive strategies that blow accounts overnight, GS Helena operates strictly on Pure Market Structure and Daily Volatility Expansion:

Structured Breakouts on M5: The algorithm mathematically maps liquidity zones and dynamic channels on the 5-minute chart. The millisecond the price breaks these barriers with real volume, GS Helena strikes alongside the institutional flow.

Zero Toxic Strategies: Completely forget about Martingale, Grid, or cost averaging. In the DNA of this code, every single trade is born with a bulletproof Stop Loss, rigorously defined and calculated from the very first tick.

Automatic Risk-Based Lot Sizing: You only define the percentage of account risk you are willing to accept per trade (e.g., 1.0%). The robot instantly calculates the exact lot size based on the Stop Loss distance and your free margin, eliminating any operational errors during fast market conditions.

Weekly Security Lock (Hard Stop): An ironclad discipline to protect your capital and your psychology. If the algorithm reaches its established target or hits its strict weekly protection limit, it saves the history in the terminal and shuts down automatically until the next Monday, shielding the account from overtrading.

📊 Professional Performance (Real Backtest Data)

The mathematical efficiency of GS Helena was validated using institutional-grade modeling based on Exness servers. These are the real results achieved in the market's most demanding environment:

Testing Period: 01/05/2025 to 01/04/2026 (1 full year of tested consistency)

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: M5

History Quality: 99% (Maximum Quality with over 76 million real ticks)

Initial Deposit: $100.000,00

Total Net Profit: $78.005,57

Profit Factor: 1.45

Recovery Factor: 6.03 (High resilience to break out of drawdowns and hit new equity highs)

Sharpe Ratio: 5.14 (Institutional-grade stability)

Maximum Drawdown (Equity): 10.16% (Rigorous risk control for total balance preservation)

Expected Payoff: 217.29

Total Trades: 359 trades (High frequency and active presence in the daily market)

🧪 How to Validate the Results (Backtest Guide)

To exactly replicate our performance of $78k in profit and verify the strategy's safety, configure your Strategy Tester in MT5 using our partner broker's parameters:

Broker: Exness (Standard or Cent Servers) Asset: XAUUSDm (Exness stable suffix for Gold) Timeframe: M5 Period: From 01/05/2025 to 01/04/2026 Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks" (99% Quality) Initial Deposit: $100.000 (or proportional) Recommended Risk: 1.0% (Parameter: RiskPercentage_Auto )

⚙️ Technical Requirements and Recommendations

Account Type: Hedging (Mandatory).

Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 Recommended).

VPS Usage: Highly recommended to keep the algorithm connected 24/5, executing orders with the lowest possible latency on Exness servers.

"Daily Gold volatility does not forgive manual mistakes. Trading with expensive spreads is just giving money away to the market. By aligning the intelligence of GS Helena with the unbeatable spreads of Exness, you put pure profit mathematics to work for your pocket."

AN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT OF THE GOLD STRATEGY LINE Disclaimer: CFD trading involves high risks. Make sure to test the tool in a demo environment before migrating to real accounts.