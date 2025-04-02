BlackEagleMultiCoreNeural

A dual-core neural EA that trades gold and INDEXES OR FX with discipline PLUG AND PLAY NO COMPLICATED MANUAL .

Trained Brain Upgrades — included with your purchase

Black Eagle ships ready to learn on any instrument. On request, I also provide it pre-trained: the EA can be upgraded with a brain built from my own live trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and NDX/US100 — thousands of accumulated training samples, a calibrated trade filter, and trusted status from the very first bar. No cold-start phase, no waiting period.

Simply message me after purchase and I will provide the trained-brain upgrade with installation instructions. As my live instances keep trading, the available brains keep improving — and every Black Eagle update will carry the latest training forward. Free for all customers, for the life of the product. 


GUESS WHO'S BACK.

After months of late nights, full rebuilds, and testing that refused to let me sleep, the multi-core neural engine is finally done — and it was worth every single hour. This is the build I've been grinding toward: two neural cores working as one, hardened, calibrated, and ready for real markets.

If you've been waiting for this — the wait is over.

Let's be honest about gold robots

Most gold EAs are the same story. A pile of rigid rules that look unstoppable in a backtest, then quietly fall apart the moment gold changes character. They overtrade. They average into losers. They hide the damage behind a pretty equity curve until the day it snaps.

Gold doesn't care about your fixed rules. It shifts, it spikes, it punishes hesitation and arrogance equally. A robot that can't adapt to that is a countdown timer.

Black Eagle Neural was built different

Not a rule set. A decision engine. Two independent neural cores work together on every bar: one proposes a direction, the other confirms it — and only the trades they agree on ever reach the market. The system learns from the outcome of every single trade, and before it trusts itself, it checks its own accuracy on data it has never seen. When its edge fades, it does the one thing most EAs never will: nothing. It steps aside and waits.

That restraint is the whole point. Anyone can build a robot that trades. The hard part — the part that took months — was building one that knows when not to.

Why traders will want this

  • Multi-core self-learning engine — two neural cores running side by side, adapting continuously instead of going stale the week after you buy it.
  • Two-core confirmation — weak setups get filtered before they ever cost you. Only high-agreement trades go live.
  • Honest self-checking — it validates its own skill on unseen data and benches itself when the edge disappears. No blind faith.
  • Context aware — it reads dollar strength and the higher-timeframe trend, and quietly avoids the conditions and sessions it doesn't perform in.
  • Serious risk control, baked in — percent-of-equity sizing, an equity-drawdown circuit breaker, a daily loss limit, spread protection, breakeven and trailing exits, optional daily flat-close and news blackout.
  • A live dashboard that hides nothing — confidence, win rate, profit factor, drawdown, and learning progress on your chart in real time. What you see is exactly what it's thinking.

What it will NOT do

  • No martingale. No grid. It never adds to a losing position.
  • Every single trade carries a hard stop loss — always.
  • It won't machine-gun your account chasing setups; cooldowns, spread limits, and a daily loss cap keep it disciplined.
  • It won't pretend. The dashboard shows the wins and the losses, live.

Best used on

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 — primary. M15 also supported.
  • Broker: a low-spread ECN / RAW account gives it the cleanest conditions.
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.
  • Give it a short warm-up on a fresh chart while the engine calibrates before it trades actively.

Up and running in three steps

  1. Attach it to an XAUUSD M5 chart and allow automated trading.
  2. Set your Risk per trade (%) — start small.
  3. Let it warm up, then watch the dashboard. That's it.

Your control panel — the inputs

You only need to touch a handful of settings. Everything else is pre-tuned and safe to leave on default.

  • Position sizing method — percent of equity (default) or fixed lots.
  • Risk per trade (%) — how much equity to risk per position. Start conservative.
  • Fixed lot size — used only if you choose fixed sizing.
  • Max drawdown pause (%) — the equity drawdown at which the EA pauses itself.
  • Daily loss limit (%) — stops trading for the rest of the day after this loss (0 = off).
  • Max trades per day — caps daily activity (0 = unlimited).
  • Exit style — fixed stop/target, trailing, or breakeven + trail (default).
  • Minimum confidence — how selective it is; higher means fewer but stronger trades.
  • Max spread filter — skips entries when the spread is too wide for conditions.
  • Trading session / news filter — optional time windows to avoid (off by default).
  • Daily close time & time zone — flatten all positions at a set time each day (optional).
  • Reset switch — wipes the learned model and starts fresh; use once, then turn it back off.
  • Show dashboard — turns the on-chart panel on or off.
  • Magic number — give each instance a unique value if you run more than one, or alongside other EAs.

Everything under the advanced / engine sections is tuned out of the box. Leave it on default unless you know exactly what you're changing.

This EA works on any pair ; i just prefer the volatility of gold and also use it on  NDX  CHECK WITH THE AUTHOR FOR CURRENT RECOMMENDED SETUPS

Opening bid $500

THIS  EA USES THE LATEST NEURAL TECHNIQUES USED BY AAA BANKS, it will be upraded to the latest learning and prunning techniques .

Questions before you buy? I answer every one.You can talk to me .


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️ Equity Protector EA – Auto SL & Trailing Stop for MT5 Protect your capital. Automate your risk. Maximize your control. The Equity Protector EA is a powerful risk management tool designed for Meta Trader 5 traders who prioritize capital preservation and smart trade automation. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this EA ensures your account stays protected while optimizing trade exits with precision. Key Benefits Drawdown Shield Automatically monitors your accoun
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5 (29)
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4.47 (103)
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5 (46)
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5 (3)
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4.96 (214)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
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4.06 (36)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
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4.64 (47)
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4.52 (21)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
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专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將它
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold Mt5
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD live signa:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985 NB the brain is learning since 10/8  early  days on small lots so you can see this marvel of engineering  Adaptive Intelligence Engineered for XAUUSD Most Expert Advisors are static.   They are born from a set of fixed rules, optimised on past data, and then left to slowly lose relevance as the market changes character. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was built on a different principle. It does not rely on a frozen set of condi
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  nb: mt5 is a mirror EA; Early days the brain started learning  Gold does not forgive the ordinary.   It hunts stops. It shifts character overnight. It rewards only those who can think faster than the market itself. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was engineered for one purpose only: to survive and thrive where most Expert Advisors eventually fail — in the brutal, high-volatility world of
ABlackBoxPentagon
Olivier Nomblot
专家
Five engines. One brain. Decades of edge, sealed inside one self-learning system five adaptive engines, one Cortex, decades of trading distilled. One body, five heads — the black-box system I built for myself. Pre-tuned, self-learning, five-engine powerhouse. Set your risk and watch it breathe. Decades of edge, five coordinated engines, one sealed brain. Welcome to Pentagon. GUESS WHO'S BACK. After years in the lab, I'm finally releasing the one I built for myself — ABlackBoxPentagon This is  t
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of live trading and system building by an author who has held the #1 global ranking on this marketpla
Neuralis Cortoid
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID The Adaptive System That Should Probably Stay Hidden Most Expert Advisors are frozen in time.   They were optimised on a past market and then abandoned to face whatever comes next. Neuralis Cortoid was built differently. Inside it runs a quiet, continuously adapting core — a living set of weights that keep updating with every bar and every closed trade. It does not rely on a single fixed view of the market. It slowly reshapes how it reads direction, conviction, and timing whi
Mt5AblackBoxPentagon
Olivier Nomblot
专家
The   "brain"   of this EA is called the   Cortex   — a   proprietary self-learning neural core . Imagination to software. What it actually does: It is the   central intelligence   that sits on top of   five specialized engines   running in parallel. The Cortex constantly   learns, weights, validates, and gates   signals coming from the other engines. It decides in real time which engine(s) should trade, how much risk to take, and when to stay out — adapting as market conditions change. The Five
Neuron Cortex MT5
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs   five independent recurrent networks in parallel   — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of   a decade of live trading and system building   by an author who has held the #1 global ranking on this m
Neuralis Cortoid Mt5
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID The Adaptive System That Should Probably Stay Hidden Most Expert Advisors are frozen in time.   They were optimised on a past market and then abandoned to face whatever comes next. Neuralis Cortoid was built differently. Inside it runs a quiet, continuously adapting core — a living set of weights that keep updating with every bar and every closed trade. It does not rely on a single fixed view of the market. It slowly reshapes how it reads direction, conviction, and timing whi
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