B2U PRO Trading

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  • Yoon Jeonghui
    Yoon Jeonghui

    Yoon Jeonghui

    5 (6)
    你好。
    是在韩国开发EA和指示器的B2Uceo。
    我们正在准备现有交易市场中没有的各种指标和EA，请多多关注。

    如果您需要购买的指示器或EA的详细说明书，请留下您的电子邮件地址，我们将向您发送。

    WISHING YOU AII THE BEST AND BLESSINGS IN THE FUTURE
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B2U PRO TRADING -The Ultimate Professional Trading Experience

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

원클릭 실행 고급 거래 관리 스마트 리스크 보호

B2U PRO TRADINGMetaTrader 5 사용자를 위해 개발된 전문 수동매매 및 포지션 관리 패널입니다.

B2U PRO TRADING is a manual trade execution and position management utility designed to help traders execute orders, manage open positions and protect profits directly from the chart.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically. All trading actions are initiated by the user.

Designed for traders who value: Fast order execution Accurate position control Structured risk management Efficient manual trading Clear real-time monitoring Lightning-Fast Emergency Position Control Close BUY, SELL or ALL positions instantly with a single keystroke.

Main Features

  • One-click BUY and SELL execution
  • Simultaneous BUY and SELL entry on hedging accounts
  • Adjustable lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Close all, profitable or losing positions
  • Repeatable partial close
  • Repeatable Break Even
  • Repeatable Move SL 50%
  • Two-stage trailing stop
  • Position direction switching
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Real-time BUY, SELL and total floating profit
  • Today’s closed profit and daily return display
  • Draggable trading panel
  • Price grid and chart-control tools
  • Keyboard shortcuts

Position Management

The panel provides fast controls for opening, closing and managing positions directly from the chart.

Available functions include:

  • BUY
  • SELL
  • SELL & BUY
  • CLOSE ALL
  • CLOSE PROFIT
  • CLOSE LOSS
  • PARTIAL CLOSE
  • BREAK EVEN
  • MOVE SL 50%
  • TRAILING STOP
  • SWITCH POSITION

Partial Close, Break Even, Move SL 50% and Position Switch can be used repeatedly when permitted by the current position and broker conditions.

Real-Time Dashboard

The panel displays:

  • BUY floating profit
  • SELL floating profit
  • Total floating profit
  • Today’s realized profit
  • Daily return percentage

Chart Tools

  • Draggable panel
  • 5, 10 and 20-point price grids
  • Chart alignment controls
  • Price-scale controls
  • Keyboard operation

Shortcut Function

B Open BUY position  S Open SELL position

SPACE Close all matching positions

X Switch to the opposite trading direction

Keyboard shortcuts allow experienced traders to operate the panel without moving the mouse repeatedly.

Price Grid Shortcut Function

Q Create a 5-point price grid

W Create a 10-point price grid

E Create a 20-point price grid

R Remove all generated price grid lines

Chart Alignment Shortcut Function

A Center the current chart area

M Move and align the panel near the current market price

Price Scale Control  Function

Up Arrow Move the visible chart range upward

Down Arrow Move the visible chart range downward

Supported Markets

The panel can be used on broker-supported MetaTrader 5 symbols,

Forex Gold (XAUUSD) NASDAQ / US100 Indices Commodities CFDs

Important Information

Execution and position-management functions may vary depending on:

  • Hedging or netting account mode
  • Stop Level and Freeze Level
  • Minimum lot size and volume step
  • Spread, slippage and market liquidity

Simultaneous BUY and SELL positions require a hedging account.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

B2U PRO TRADING is a manual execution and position-management utility. It does not predict market direction, provide trading signals or guarantee profits.

The user remains fully responsible for every trading decision and result.

Why Choose B2U PRO TRADING?

Professional Trading Workflow.  Lightning-Fast Order Execution.  Advanced Position Management.  Smart Risk Protection.  Flexible Manual Trading Control.  Built for Serious Traders

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Cyber Pulse Cyber Pulse 是一个创新的自动交易机器人，专为在 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 USDJPY 市场 上高效运作而设计。该机器人平均每周执行 3-5 笔交易，采用机器学习算法和价格行动策略的聪明组合，以提供卓越的交易体验。 性能和可靠性： 市场多样性： Cyber Pulse 为包括货币和贵金属市场在内的广泛资产进行了优化，确保了灵活性和赚钱机会。 控制性回撤： 重点关注风险管理，Cyber Pulse 维持非常低的回撤，确保资本保全和顶级风险管理。 3年回测： 通过严格的三年回测过程，该机器人展示了出色的鲁棒性和可靠性，在时间上实现了令人印象深刻和持续的收益。 盈利因子： 凭借在 1.5 到 3 之间的盈利因子，Cyber Pulse 在盈利效率和一致性方面脱颖而出，有效适应市场动态。 技术和策略： 人工智能与技术分析： 人工智能算法与先进技术分析技术的创新整合，使 Cyber Pulse 能够主动预测并利用市场机会。 安全性和可持续性： Cyber Pulse 设计不使用高风险策略，如马丁格尔或网格系统，为可持续和长期资本增长奠定了基础。 余额图表
FREE
FastCopyCPpro
Alireza Kalamati
实用工具
FastCopy CP Pro - Advanced Local Trade Copier Before purchasing, we highly recommend testing the core engine performance, broker compatibility, and execution speed using our free version (fully functional, limited to 10 trades): Download FastCopy CP Free Version Here FastCopy CP Pro is a highly optimized, 100% offline local trade copier designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for traders on prop firms, and retail traders managing multiple accounts, it utilizes a sophisticated binary f
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Adam FTMO MT5
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5 (2)
实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
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3 (2)
实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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Hong En Wang
实用工具
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Jin Feng Liu
实用工具
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He Ming Lai
实用工具
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Gao Sun Liu
实用工具
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实用工具
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Serge Hilaire O Collin
实用工具
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Shan Chen Mei
实用工具
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
实用工具
El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
MK Trade Helper mt5
Mikhail Kulagin
实用工具
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
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Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
实用工具
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The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
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Yoon Jeonghui
5 (3)
指标
B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Highlights structurally validated reaction zones after FVG inversion. The New Generation of Inversion Fair Value Gaps B2U IFVG BOX & Zone visually analyzes market reaction zones formed after Fair Value Gap (FVG) inversion. 차세대 Inversion Fair Value Gaps FVG 반
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Yoon Jeonghui
5 (3)
指标
THE MARKET HAS AN ANGLE Anywhere else doesn’t exist- Measure the Real Structural Trend Structural Trend Angle & Strength Engine 구조적 추세 각도 & 강도 분석 엔진- B2U TrendFinder Channel 은 로그 회귀 (Log Regression) 기반의 구조적 추세 채널입니다 . 단순 가격 이동이 아닌 , 시장의 실제 추세 방향 · 각도 · 통계적 강도를 분석합니다 . B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System B2U TrendFinder Channel is a structural log-regression channel designed to measure true market trend direction, angle, and statistical strength. This is NOT a repainting i
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B2U Ultimate HARSI
Yoon Jeonghui
指标
B2U Ultimate HARSI is a market state & momentum indicator designed for discretionary traders. Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Focused on identifying trend state, strength, and sustainability. It visualizes trend direction, strength, and transition, helping you understand the current market condition. No buy/sell
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Yoon Jeonghui
指标
Structure & Volatility-Based Precision Execution Signal Indicator B2U Market State System  Part of the B2U Market State System B2U EX is a professional indicator designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and volatility in an integrated and objective way. 시장 구조 , 추세 상태 , 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다 . 이 인디케이터는 무작위 신호 생성이 아닌 ,  시장 구조 · 변동성 · 추세 방향이 동시에 정렬된 구간에서만  실행 신호를 제공합니다. 추세상태 분석을 위한 B2U Ultimate HARSI 또는 모멘텀 상태 판단을 위한 B2U Ultimate Percent R Edition 과 함께 사용하면 시장 구조와 상태를 보다 입체적
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B2U Ultimate Percent R Edition
Yoon Jeonghui
指标
B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Visualizes momentum state and pressure balance within market structures. B2U Ultimate %R Edition goes beyond the traditional Williams %R numeric oscillator. 과매수 · 과매도를 색상과 라인으로 ‘ 상태화 ’ 하다 .” B2U Ultimate %R Edition 은  단순히 전통 Williams %R 을 “ 과매수 / 과매도 숫자 지표 ”
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B2U High and Low Price Zone
Yoon Jeonghui
指标
SEE WHERE PRICE IS !!   Multi-Period High & Low Zones  가격의 좌표를 보라 !! 가격이 어디에 있는지 모르면 , 어떤 전략도 의미가 없다 . B2U High & Low Price Zone does not change the market. It changes how you see it. B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System If you don’t know where price is, no strategy really matters. B2U High & Low Price Zone visualizes multi-period high / low structures and the current price gap in one clean, intuitive view. B2U High & Low Price Zone 은 여러 시간 축의 최고가 · 최저가 구조와  현재 가격의 위치 (Gap
B2U Ultimate MMA RSI
Yoon Jeonghui
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B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Designed to detect trend compression, expansion, and directional alignment. The Complete Trend-State RSI Designed for Live Trading Fewer settings. Stronger real-world performance. 실거래를 위해 설계된 ‘ 추세 상태형 RSI’ 의 완성판 - 설정이 적을수록, 실거래는 강해진다. 추세 상태를 ‘ 보이게 ’ 만드는 고정
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