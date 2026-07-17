B2U PRO TRADING -The Ultimate Professional Trading Experience

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

원클릭 실행 • 고급 거래 관리 • 스마트 리스크 보호

B2U PRO TRADING은 MetaTrader 5 사용자를 위해 개발된 전문 수동매매 및 포지션 관리 패널입니다.

B2U PRO TRADING is a manual trade execution and position management utility designed to help traders execute orders, manage open positions and protect profits directly from the chart.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically. All trading actions are initiated by the user.

Main Features

One-click BUY and SELL execution

Simultaneous BUY and SELL entry on hedging accounts

Adjustable lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit

Close all, profitable or losing positions

Repeatable partial close

Repeatable Break Even

Repeatable Move SL 50%

Two-stage trailing stop

Position direction switching

Magic Number filtering

Real-time BUY, SELL and total floating profit

Today’s closed profit and daily return display

Draggable trading panel

Price grid and chart-control tools

Keyboard shortcuts

Position Management

Designed for traders who value: Fast order execution Accurate position control Structured risk management Efficient manual trading Clear real-time monitoring Lightning-Fast Emergency Position Control Close BUY, SELL or ALL positions instantly with a single keystroke.

The panel provides fast controls for opening, closing and managing positions directly from the chart.

Available functions include:

BUY

SELL

SELL & BUY

CLOSE ALL

CLOSE PROFIT

CLOSE LOSS

PARTIAL CLOSE

BREAK EVEN

MOVE SL 50%

TRAILING STOP

SWITCH POSITION

Partial Close, Break Even, Move SL 50% and Position Switch can be used repeatedly when permitted by the current position and broker conditions.

Real-Time Dashboard

The panel displays:

BUY floating profit

SELL floating profit

Total floating profit

Today’s realized profit

Daily return percentage

Chart Tools

Draggable panel

5, 10 and 20-point price grids

Chart alignment controls

Price-scale controls

Keyboard operation

Shortcut Function B Open BUY position S Open SELL position SPACE Close all matching positions X Switch to the opposite trading direction Keyboard shortcuts allow experienced traders to operate the panel without moving the mouse repeatedly. Price Grid Shortcut Function Q Create a 5-point price grid W Create a 10-point price grid E Create a 20-point price grid R Remove all generated price grid lines Chart Alignment Shortcut Function A Center the current chart area M Move and align the panel near the current market price Price Scale Control Function Up Arrow Move the visible chart range upward Down Arrow Move the visible chart range downward

Supported Markets

The panel can be used on broker-supported MetaTrader 5 symbols,

Important Information

Forex Gold (XAUUSD) NASDAQ / US100 Indices Commodities CFDs

Execution and position-management functions may vary depending on:

Hedging or netting account mode

Stop Level and Freeze Level

Minimum lot size and volume step

Spread, slippage and market liquidity

Simultaneous BUY and SELL positions require a hedging account.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

B2U PRO TRADING is a manual execution and position-management utility. It does not predict market direction, provide trading signals or guarantee profits.

The user remains fully responsible for every trading decision and result.

Why Choose B2U PRO TRADING?

Professional Trading Workflow. Lightning-Fast Order Execution. Advanced Position Management. Smart Risk Protection. Flexible Manual Trading Control. Built for Serious Traders

