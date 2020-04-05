Titan EA mt5

  • Эксперты
  • Kamal Kanwal
    Kamal Kanwal

    Kamal Kanwal

    4.4 (18)
    EXPERT MQL4/MQL5 DEVELOPER | PYTHON & C++ | ALGORITHMIC TRADING
    I build high-performance trading systems that work. With deep expertise across MQL4, MQL5, Python, and C++, I deliver clean, reliable, and production-ready code.
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    8 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.45
  • Активации: 5
Titan EA – Intelligent Trend Filtered Grid Trading System

Titan EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend-following logic with an intelligent grid management system. Instead of placing random grid orders, Titan EA waits for a confirmed trend using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover before opening the first trade. Once a position is established, the EA manages additional grid entries in a disciplined and systematic manner.

Designed with simplicity, stability, and risk control in mind, Titan EA provides traders with a fully automated solution that requires minimal intervention while offering configurable parameters to suit different trading styles.

How Titan EA Works

The EA continuously monitors price action relative to the configured Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

  • A Buy trade is opened only after price crosses above the EMA.

  • A Sell trade is opened only after price crosses below the EMA.

  • Additional grid positions are opened only if price moves against the existing position by the specified grid distance.

  • Every position in the basket shares the same Take Profit level.

  • Once the combined basket reaches its profit objective, Titan EA automatically closes all positions together.

This approach allows the EA to trade only after trend confirmation while managing adverse price movements through controlled grid expansion.

Main Features

  • Intelligent EMA trend filter

  • Fully automatic trade execution

  • Smart directional grid system

  • Automatic basket management

  • Shared Take Profit for all grid positions

  • Configurable grid spacing

  • Maximum grid level limitation

  • Built-in equity drawdown protection

  • Adjustable lot size

  • Custom Magic Number support

  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers

Risk Management

Titan EA includes an integrated equity protection system.

The EA continuously tracks the highest account equity reached during operation. If the account equity drops by the user-defined percentage, Titan EA automatically closes all open positions and stops trading to help limit excessive drawdowns.

The maximum number of grid positions can also be configured, preventing unlimited grid expansion during prolonged market movements.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For the best trading experience, the following conditions are recommended:

  • EURUSD is the recommended trading symbol and has shown the best overall performance during development and testing.

  • Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread accounts.

  • Brokers offering low trading commissions.

  • Stable VPS with low latency for uninterrupted execution.

  • Good market liquidity.

Although Titan EA can be used on other symbols, users are encouraged to optimize the settings before live trading.

Recommended Timeframe

Titan EA is specifically designed and optimized to perform on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.

For optimal performance, attach the EA to an EURUSD M5 chart running on a low-spread, low-commission broker. While the EA may operate on other symbols and timeframes, users are encouraged to perform their own optimization before live trading, as results can vary depending on market conditions and broker execution.

User Adjustable Parameters

  • Base Lot Size

  • EMA Period

  • Grid Size

  • Maximum Grid Levels

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown Percentage

  • Magic Number

Before Using Titan EA

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

  • Optimize parameters for your broker and trading instrument.

  • Start with conservative lot sizes.

  • Use proper money management.

  • Run the EA on a reliable VPS whenever possible.

Disclaimer

Titan EA is an automated trading tool designed to execute a predefined trading strategy. Financial markets involve substantial risk, and losses can occur.

The author does not claim that Titan EA will generate profits or perform successfully under all market conditions. Past performance, backtests, and optimizations do not guarantee future results.

The customer is solely responsible for selecting appropriate settings, choosing a suitable broker, managing risk, monitoring the account, and ensuring the safe use of the Expert Advisor. By purchasing and using Titan EA, the customer acknowledges and accepts all risks associated with algorithmic trading.


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Эксперты
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4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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