Ezden Turbo EA

Overview

Ezden Turbo is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD. It is designed for traders who prefer disciplined execution, strict risk management, and a selective trading approach focused on consistent long-term growth behavior. The EA is built focuses on quality market conditions rather than frequent or aggressive entries. Ezden Turbo does not try to catch every price movement. It waits patiently for selected setups that match its internal trading criteria. The main objective of Ezden Turbo is to provide a structured trading experience with controlled risk, clean execution, and consistent trading behavior.

Strategy Overview

Symbol: XAUUSD only Execution method: Pending orders only Risk to Reward: Approximately 1:1 Ezden Turbo always uses pending orders for execution. This means the EA does not enter the market impulsively at random prices. It waits for price to reach a planned execution area before opening a position, helping support a more structured and disciplined trading process.

Strict Risk Management

Risk management is one of the main foundations of Ezden Turbo. Every trade is opened with a clear risk plan and controlled exposure. Risk Management Rules: -Always uses Stop Loss -Always uses Take Profit -Maximum Risk Per Trade is limited to 4% -Approximate Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1 -No martingale -No grid -No revenge trading -No aggressive layering -No uncontrolled position stacking -No overtrading Ezden Turbo does not rely on dangerous recovery methods. It does not increase lot size aggressively after losses, does not use grid logic, and does not open excessive layers to force recovery. The EA is built to keep the trading process clean, controlled, and disciplined.

Simple EA Setup

Ezden Turbo is designed to be simple and practical to use. Users do not need to configure many complicated parameters. The main required inputs are: - Input Initial Balance - Risk Per Trade After these main parameters are set, the EA will operate based on its internal trading logic and built-in risk management rules. The maximum Risk Per Trade allowed by the EA is 4%. Conservative users may choose a lower risk setting according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading plan.



Broker Compatibility

Ezden Turbo EA is designed to work with 3-digit XAUUSD price quotes. Example of supported XAUUSD pricing format: 4109.356 For the best experience, users are recommended to use a broker with stable execution, low spread, reliable server connection, and 3-digit XAUUSD pricing. Recommended broker condition: - 3-digit XAUUSD pricing - Stable execution - Low spread - Reliable server

Backtest and Real-Market Observation

Backtest results are provided to help users review the historical consistency of Ezden Turbo, including growth behavior, trade frequency, drawdown behavior, and risk control. In addition to backtest results, the live MQL5 signal is available so users can observe real-market trading activity and evaluate how the EA performs under live market conditions.

Key Features

Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading Designed to support consistent and controlled growth behavior Selective trade execution based on quality setups Pending order execution only Always uses Stop Loss Always uses Take Profit Approximate Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1 Strict risk management system Maximum Risk Per Trade limited to 4% Simple setup using Initial Balance and Risk Per Trade No martingale No grid No revenge trading No aggressive layering No overtrading Backtest results available for historical performance review Live MQL5 signal available for real-market observation

Recommended Usage

Use Ezden Turbo on XAUUSD only Use a stable broker with good execution quality and reasonable spread Start with a conservative Risk Per Trade setting before increasing risk Test the EA on a demo account first to understand its behavior Review the available backtest results before using the EA on a live account Review the live MQL5 signal to observe real-market trading behavior