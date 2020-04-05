Ezden Turbo EA

  1. Overview
     
    Ezden Turbo is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD.
It is designed for traders who prefer disciplined execution, strict risk management, and a selective trading approach focused on consistent long-term growth behavior.
The EA is built focuses on quality market conditions rather than frequent or aggressive entries.
Ezden Turbo does not try to catch every price movement. It waits patiently for selected setups that match its internal trading criteria.
The main objective of Ezden Turbo is to provide a structured trading experience with controlled risk, clean execution, and consistent trading behavior.
  2. Strategy Overview
     
    Symbol:
XAUUSD only

Execution method:
Pending orders only

Risk to Reward:
Approximately 1:1

Ezden Turbo always uses pending orders for execution.
This means the EA does not enter the market impulsively at random prices. It waits for price to reach a planned execution area before opening a position, helping support a more structured and disciplined trading process.
  3. Strict Risk Management
     
    Risk management is one of the main foundations of Ezden Turbo.

Every trade is opened with a clear risk plan and controlled exposure.

Risk Management Rules:
-Always uses Stop Loss
-Always uses Take Profit
-Maximum Risk Per Trade is limited to 4%
-Approximate Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1
-No martingale
-No grid
-No revenge trading
-No aggressive layering
-No uncontrolled position stacking
-No overtrading

Ezden Turbo does not rely on dangerous recovery methods.
It does not increase lot size aggressively after losses, does not use grid logic, and does not open excessive layers to force recovery.
The EA is built to keep the trading process clean, controlled, and disciplined.
  4. Simple EA Setup
    Ezden Turbo is designed to be simple and practical to use.
Users do not need to configure many complicated parameters.

The main required inputs are:
- Input Initial Balance
- Risk Per Trade

After these main parameters are set, the EA will operate based on its internal trading logic and built-in risk management rules.
The maximum Risk Per Trade allowed by the EA is 4%.
Conservative users may choose a lower risk setting according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading plan.

  5. Broker Compatibility
     
    Ezden Turbo EA is designed to work with 3-digit XAUUSD price quotes.
Example of supported XAUUSD pricing format:
4109.356

For the best experience, users are recommended to use a broker with stable execution, low spread, reliable server connection, and 3-digit XAUUSD pricing.
Recommended broker condition:
- 3-digit XAUUSD pricing
- Stable execution
- Low spread
- Reliable server
  6. Backtest and Real-Market Observation
     
    Backtest results are provided to help users review the historical consistency of Ezden Turbo, including growth behavior, trade frequency, drawdown behavior, and risk control.
In addition to backtest results, the live MQL5 signal is available so users can observe real-market trading activity and evaluate how the EA performs under live market conditions.
  7. Key Features
    Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
Developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading

Designed to support consistent and controlled growth behavior

Selective trade execution based on quality setups

Pending order execution only

Always uses Stop Loss

Always uses Take Profit

Approximate Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1

Strict risk management system

Maximum Risk Per Trade limited to 4%

Simple setup using Initial Balance and Risk Per Trade

No martingale

No grid

No revenge trading

No aggressive layering

No overtrading


Backtest results available for historical performance review

Live MQL5 signal available for real-market observation
  8. Recommended Usage
    Use Ezden Turbo on XAUUSD only

Use a stable broker with good execution quality and reasonable spread

Start with a conservative Risk Per Trade setting before increasing risk

Test the EA on a demo account first to understand its behavior

Review the available backtest results before using the EA on a live account

Review the live MQL5 signal to observe real-market trading behavior
  9. Important Notice
    Trading involves risk, and past performance, backtest results, or live signal results do not guarantee future performance.
Market conditions can change at any time.
Users are responsible for choosing suitable risk settings, understanding the product behavior, and trading responsibly.
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PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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