SignalPulse

SignalPulse — Telegram Trade Action Notifier for Signal Providers

Turn every trade into an instant, on-brand Telegram alert to your subscribers — with one-tap manual controls built right into your chart.

SignalPulse watches your MT5 account and sends clean, live-updating Telegram alerts the moment you buy, sell, close, or move a trade to breakeven — plus a built-in action panel so you can fire off BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, or a custom message with a single click. Choose exactly which alert types your subscribers see. Built for signal providers who want their channel to get one clear message, not a flood of noise.

Running a signal channel or managing trades for clients shouldn't mean manually typing out a Telegram post every time you touch a position. SignalPulse does it for you — automatically, instantly, and without the spam.

Why traders and signal providers choose SignalPulse:

  • Live alerts that update in place, not spam. The moment you act, subscribers see the message instantly. If more actions land on the same symbol seconds later (a partial close, an SL adjustment), SignalPulse edits that same message in place instead of sending a new one — one clean, current line per action instead of a flood of pings.
  • Accurate combined P/L on closes. If a position closes in stages within the same window, the CLOSE alert reports the total P/L summed across all of them — not just the last partial.
  • Choose exactly what your channel sees. Independent on/off switches for Buy, Sell, Close, Breakeven, and Close All notifications — alert on every entry while keeping close/breakeven adjustments silent, or any combination you want.
  • Fully customizable message templates. Write your own wording for buy, sell, close, and breakeven alerts using simple placeholders like {symbol} , {price} , {SUMPROFIT} , and {count} .
  • One-tap action panel, right on the chart. BUY, SELL, SET TO BREAKEVEN, CLOSE ALL, and CUSTOM MESSAGE buttons — no need to touch the terminal's order window.
  • Custom message box. Need to tell your channel something that isn't a trade event? Type it and send it straight to Telegram from the chart.
  • Works with your existing setup. Filter by magic number to run alongside other EAs, or track everything on the account.
  • Set it and forget it. Runs silently in the background; you focus on trading, SignalPulse handles the announcements.

Who it's for:

  • Signal providers running paid or free Telegram channels
  • Prop-firm traders who want an automatic trade log sent to themselves
  • Trading educators who narrate live trades to a community
  • Fund/account managers giving clients transparency without manual updates

What's included:

  • Setup guide (Telegram bot creation + WebRequest whitelisting)
  • 5 customizable message templates
  • Per-alert-type notification toggles (Buy / Sell / Close / Breakeven / Close All)
  • On-chart action panel with live buttons

Setup Guide:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1URISBHNDNhQZ1Nb-fQ16it-WbU3mmTXL/view?usp=sharing


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