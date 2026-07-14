SignalPulse

SignalPulse — Telegram Trade Action Notifier for Signal Providers

Turn every trade into an instant, on-brand Telegram alert to your subscribers — with one-tap manual controls built right into your chart.

SignalPulse watches your MT5 account and sends clean, live-updating Telegram alerts the moment you buy, sell, close, or move a trade to breakeven — plus a built-in action panel so you can fire off BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, or a custom message with a single click. Choose exactly which alert types your subscribers see. Built for signal providers who want their channel to get one clear message, not a flood of noise.

Running a signal channel or managing trades for clients shouldn't mean manually typing out a Telegram post every time you touch a position. SignalPulse does it for you — automatically, instantly, and without the spam.

Why traders and signal providers choose SignalPulse:

  • Live alerts that update in place, not spam. The moment you act, subscribers see the message instantly. If more actions land on the same symbol seconds later (a partial close, an SL adjustment), SignalPulse edits that same message in place instead of sending a new one — one clean, current line per action instead of a flood of pings.
  • Accurate combined P/L on closes. If a position closes in stages within the same window, the CLOSE alert reports the total P/L summed across all of them — not just the last partial.
  • Choose exactly what your channel sees. Independent on/off switches for Buy, Sell, Close, Breakeven, and Close All notifications — alert on every entry while keeping close/breakeven adjustments silent, or any combination you want.
  • Fully customizable message templates. Write your own wording for buy, sell, close, and breakeven alerts using simple placeholders like {symbol} , {price} , {SUMPROFIT} , and {count} .
  • One-tap action panel, right on the chart. BUY, SELL, SET TO BREAKEVEN, CLOSE ALL, and CUSTOM MESSAGE buttons — no need to touch the terminal's order window.
  • Custom message box. Need to tell your channel something that isn't a trade event? Type it and send it straight to Telegram from the chart.
  • Works with your existing setup. Filter by magic number to run alongside other EAs, or track everything on the account.
  • Set it and forget it. Runs silently in the background; you focus on trading, SignalPulse handles the announcements.

Who it's for:

  • Signal providers running paid or free Telegram channels
  • Prop-firm traders who want an automatic trade log sent to themselves
  • Trading educators who narrate live trades to a community
  • Fund/account managers giving clients transparency without manual updates

What's included:

  • Setup guide (Telegram bot creation + WebRequest whitelisting)
  • 5 customizable message templates
  • Per-alert-type notification toggles (Buy / Sell / Close / Breakeven / Close All)
  • On-chart action panel with live buttons

Setup Guide:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1URISBHNDNhQZ1Nb-fQ16it-WbU3mmTXL/view?usp=sharing


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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
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3.97 (35)
实用工具
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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Price and Target Alerts
Riel Arthur Soliven
实用工具
再也不会错过任何重要价位、利润目标或风险阈值。 想在达到目标后锁定利润并暂停交易吗?Price and Target Alerts 可以自动平掉所有仓位、通知您并停止后续交易——让您轻松、放心地锁定利润。 Price and Target Alerts 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 工具型智能交易系统(EA),持续监控市场价格和您的交易账户,并在满足预设条件时自动通知您或执行预定义的保护性操作。 核心功能 多重价格提醒 为任意品种创建多个价格提醒——可在"输入"选项卡中设置,也可直接在图表上添加。 选择每个提醒的触发方式: 单次(默认) – 仅在价格首次到达设定水平时触发一次。 每次穿越 – 每次价格穿越该水平时都会触发。 非常适合用于: 支撑与阻力位 突破行情 时段高点/低点 供需区 重要新闻位 价格提醒触发时始终会发送通知。它们本质上只是信息提示,因此永远不会平仓、停止交易或对您的 EA 和图表进行任何操作——这些保护性操作只保留给真正的账户级风险事件(见下方"自动化操作")。 直接在图表上添加提醒 无需进入设置即可添加提醒。点击图表面板上的 "+ Once alert"
FREE
Grid Layer Stop
Riel Arthur Soliven
实用工具
Grid Layer Stop Position-count protection for grid, martingale, and multi-layer strategies on MetaTrader 5. Grid Layer Stop tracks how many positions a strategy has open and takes a predefined action once that count exceeds a configured limit — closing the exposure, clearing the chart, and either locking down until manual review or restoring automatically after a cooldown. It runs independently of whatever EA is placing the trades, so it continues to enforce the limit even if the trading logic
FREE
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