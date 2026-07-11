Trendrix

A trend-following EA built the transparent way

Trendrix trades H4 Donchian channel breakouts on gold, pyramids into confirmed trends up to 6 units with ratcheting ATR-based stops, and filters entries through a D1 trend confirmation. Every component of this system — including the ones we removed — was validated against historical data before being shipped, not added because it "felt right."

We're showing you the numbers instead of asking you to trust an equity curve screenshot.

The core edge: D1 trend filter

Most breakout systems fail the same way — they enter H4 breakouts against the dominant daily trend and get chopped up in the reversal. Trendrix checks the D1 MA(50) direction before allowing an H4 breakout entry. Tested on identical historical data, $1,000 starting deposit, same period:

Metric Without D1 filter With D1 filter
Profit Factor 2.08 4.56
Max Drawdown 41.6% 6.2%

This isn't a cherry-picked window — the improvement held up consistently across deposit sizes from $500 to $5,000 in our testing.

What we tested and rejected

We also backtested an ADX strength filter as a second layer on top of the D1 filter. It reduced the Sharpe ratio, so it's disabled by default. You can turn it on if you want to experiment, but our data says leave it off. We'd rather ship one filter that works than three that sound good.

How it works

  • Entry: H4 Donchian channel breakout, direction-confirmed by D1 MA(50) trend
  • Position building: Pyramids up to 6 units into a confirmed trend, each unit sized independently
  • Risk management: Ratcheting ATR-based stop-loss tightens as the trend extends, locking in gains without capping upside
  • Exit: Time-based exit rule alongside the trailing stop (default 15 bars) to avoid overstaying a stalling move
  • Session awareness: H4 entries respect market session status to avoid trading into illiquid windows

Key default parameters

Parameter Default Notes
D1 Trend Filter ON The core validated edge — see table above
ADX Filter OFF Tested, reduced risk-adjusted returns
Max Pyramid Units 6 Position building into confirmed trend
Risk per Unit 1.5% Independent per pyramid unit
Exit Bars 15 Time-based exit alongside trailing stop

All parameters are exposed and adjustable — these are our tested defaults, not hard limits.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart timeframe: H4
  • Account type: Hedging accounts only
  • Recommended minimum deposit: $500 (tested stable range: $500–$5,000)
  • Broker: Any broker offering tight XAUUSD spreads on a hedging account.

Who this is for

Traders who want a systematic, trend-following approach to gold with disciplined risk management and are comfortable with a strategy that has a lower win rate (43-54%) offset by a favorable reward-to-risk ratio — classic trend-following math: many small losses, occasional large wins that carry the equity curve.

Who this is NOT for

If you're looking for a high win-rate system where most trades close green, this isn't it — that's a different risk profile entirely (that's what [Aurexa] is for, if you're looking for that style). Trendrix wins on payoff asymmetry, not hit rate.

Version history

v1.11 — current release.

Risk Disclosure

Past test results do not guarantee future performance. Trading leveraged instruments like gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. Backtest results shown reflect specific historical periods and market conditions that may not repeat. Use appropriate position sizing for your account and risk tolerance.


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